Best RV Covers: Keep Your Camper Safe From Sun, Dust, and More

Travel trailers, campers, motorhomes and RVs keep you safe from the elements on trips, but what about keeping them safe when you’re not using them? They are prone to the damaging effects of sun, dust, and scratches but can easily be protected by an RV cover. Whether you leave it for the summer in the heat or stow it away for cold winters in a garage, the best RV cover ensures your camper isn’t damaged. Here are some of the top-rated RV covers to consider.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

The cover is on the thinner side. This means you may end up tearing or ripping it more easily if you aren’t careful when putting it on or taking it off. It also may be a little large for some RVs.

The motorhome cover is fit with a quick-drying integrated air vent system that provides airflow throughout the fabric. This reduces the amount of inside moisture and wind lofting.

This RV trailer cover is made up of a triple-layer top panel fabric and one-ply, breathable side panels. It protects the RV against rain, snow, scratches, and dust.

We found that it might rip and tear at the corner seams. It’s also not fully waterproof, so you may not want to leave it out in the rain for long periods of time.

This cover is fit with custom adjustable front and rear tension panels and elastic hem corners to fit snugly around the RV. The triple-ply top and single-ply sides protect against the elements and keep out dust, mold, and dirt.

The straps may not hold up very well. Hemming on the seams may be weaker and not able to stand up to powerful wind gusts. Also, pulling on them may weaken the seams, causing them to pop off. You may also find it can tear more easily around corners of your RV.

It’s extra breathable with the six vents on both sides of the cover. It’s also fit with yellow reflective panels to ensure it is visible at night and to deter anyone trying to break inside.

This durable RV cover is reinforced with a thick, four-ply fabric that makes it tear-resistant and wind-resistant. The material provides the camper with weather protection against powerful gusts, UV rays, snow, dirt, and scratches.

Benefits of RV Covers Protect your RV against the elements. Since RVs tend to be left outside in the heat for long periods of time, the sun’s harmful UV rays can cause the paint to look dull and leave cracks on the dashboard. Plus, there’s more to fear than the frying power of the sun -- animals can scratch, dent, or find a way inside. A cover keeps your camper from being damaged by the sun, dust, animals, snow, and any other potentially harmful outdoor pollutant.

Since RVs tend to be left outside in the heat for long periods of time, the sun’s harmful UV rays can cause the paint to look dull and leave cracks on the dashboard. Plus, there’s more to fear than the frying power of the sun -- animals can scratch, dent, or find a way inside. A cover keeps your camper from being damaged by the sun, dust, animals, snow, and any other potentially harmful outdoor pollutant. Save money on future repairs. Protecting your RV can extend how many years it will have on the road. This saves you the money you would otherwise spend on maintenance or costly repairs.

Keep your camper looking new. A high-quality RV cover is made up of a breathable fabric to protect the camper from dew, dust, and mold. The cover is also a way to prevent the dashboard or any plastic from cracking under the pressure of the heat.

Protecting your RV can extend how many years it will have on the road. This saves you the money you would otherwise spend on maintenance or costly repairs. Keep your camper looking new. A high-quality RV cover is made up of a breathable fabric to protect the camper from dew, dust, and mold. The cover is also a way to prevent the dashboard or any plastic from cracking under the pressure of the heat. Deter thieves. An RV cover may also deter any would-be thief from breaking into the camper while you’re away. You can easily lock up one of the zippers to prevent it from being unzipped. Covers can also take some time to remove. This can make it more difficult for a thief to gain access and make it more obvious if someone is trying to break in. Types of RV Covers Polyester A polyester RV cover is made up of several layers of yarns or fibers. They are best at protecting against the sun’s UV rays if the RV is left outdoors. Polypropylene This type of cover is functions best in colder environments but also works well in warmer weather. The material is the same found in many long-sleeve shirts. Polypropylene RV covers are more resistant to acid damage, cracking, and water; however, they are not waterproof. Polyethylene Perhaps one of the more common types of material, polyethylene is found in grocery bags, shampoo bottles, toys, and bulletproof vests. As an RV cover, it is a strong fabric that is water and tear-resistant. Top Brands Classic Accessories This company was founded in 1983 in Seattle, Wash. It began manufacturing automotive accessories, such as seat belt pads and steering wheel covers. Later, the company specialized in covers for cars, motorcycles, snowmobiles, golf carts, and boats. Two of its top products are the Classic Accessories OverDrive PolyPro 3 Deluxe Teardrop R-Pod Travel Trailer Cover and the Classic Accessories OverDrive PermaPro Heavy Duty Cover. ADCO Products ADCO was founded in 1955 and began as a family-owned sewing business. It makes RV, windshield, motorcycle, vehicle, and tire covers. One of its popular products is the ADCO Designer Series SFS Aqua Shed Travel Trailer RV Cover. Camco Founded in Greensboro, N.C., Camco has been around for 50 years. It develops products for ATVs, boats, RVs, and plumbing. One of its top-rated RV covers is the Camco Ultraguard Class A Cover. RV Cover Pricing $100-$200: This price range features RV covers with basic forms of protection from wind, rain, UV rays, and dust. They will also include a storage bag when you need to stow the cover away. However, a drawback in this price range is the covers may not be able to withstand more damaging weather conditions.

This price range features RV covers with basic forms of protection from wind, rain, UV rays, and dust. They will also include a storage bag when you need to stow the cover away. However, a drawback in this price range is the covers may not be able to withstand more damaging weather conditions. $200 and up: It is in this price range that you will find the best RV covers for a wider variety of campers. The covers have more upscale features to protect the RV while left outside or indoors. The covers may also have a more breathable fabric to protect against mold and rust. They may also come with reinforced seams for a more durable and tear-resistant design. Key Features Breathable Material It is important for a cover to have a good, breathable material to keep out mold or rust while parked. This also ensures moisture does not get trapped inside the RV. This is especially good for campers left outdoors in rainstorms or parked inside where mildew can build up over time. Securing Mechanism Some covers come with an elastic cord and non-scratch grommets to ensure the cover does not blow away in a strong wind. The best, high-quality covers should come with cable locks and clips to keep the cover tied down securely. Waterproof Material While many covers are water-resistant, getting one that is completely waterproof or rainproof will ensure your RV is protected against mother nature. Ones built with ultrasonic seam technology hold the fabric together tightly with extra layers of stitching to prevent water from pouring through. Other Considerations Size. Make sure to get an RV cover that properly fits the size of your RV. Check the measurements to your RV then compare it with the size of the cover to ensure it has a snug fit. You may also be able to find a universal RV cover.

Make sure to get an RV cover that properly fits the size of your RV. Check the measurements to your RV then compare it with the size of the cover to ensure it has a snug fit. You may also be able to find a universal RV cover. Environment. Consider getting an RV cover that protects against the environment you will be parking it in. For instance, if you will be in a hot temperate region, get a cover that is more resistant to heat. Best RV Cover Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best RV Cover Overall: King Bird Extra-Thick-4-Ply Deluxe Camper Travel Trailer Cover

Amazon

This durable RV cover is reinforced with a thick four-ply fabric that makes it tear-resistant and wind-resistant. The material provides the camper with protection against powerful gusts, UV rays, snow, dirt, and scratches. While the fabric may be thick, it is also extra breathable with six vents included on both sides of the cover. One of its great features is the rollable zippered doors on the cover. This gives you easy access inside the RV and to the engine areas if you need to do any repairs. The cover is also fitted with yellow reflective panels to ensure it is visible at night and to deter anyone trying to break inside. The cover also comes with straps to hold it tightly and securely to the RV. Overall, the cover is one of the best for protecting your RV, but the straps don’t hold up as well as some other brands. Hemming on the seams may be weaker and not be able to stand up to powerful wind gusts. Also, pulling on them may weaken the seams causing them to pop off. You may also find this cover can tear more easily around the corners of your RV. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best RV Cover Value: Classic Accessories OverDrive PolyPro 3 Deluxe Teardrop R-Pod Travel Trailer Cover

Amazon

Smaller RVs and travel trailers need covers too, and Classic Accessories has you covered. This cover is fit with custom, adjustable front, and rear tension panels and elastic hem corners to fit snugly around the RV. The triple-ply top and single-ply sides protect against the elements and keep out dust, mold, and dirt. The cover has an integrated air vent system combined with the additional quick-drying polypro material, which reduces wind stress while also venting inside moisture. It’s also equipped with zippered panels, giving you easy access to the RV and engine compartment. Locking it to the RV is simple. The undercarriage locking strap system provides a durable and quick way to lock the cover down. While it may be an easy cover to fit over a travel trailer, we did find that it might rip and tear at the corner seams. It’s also not fully waterproof, so you may not want to leave it out in the rain for long periods of time. It may also not fit all R-type trailers, so you will want to check your trailer to see if it is compatible with this cover. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best RV Cover Honorable Mention: AmazonBasics Trailer RV Cover

Amazon