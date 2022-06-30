Level up Your RV Adventures With These Amazing Amazon Sales
We’ve found everything from coolers to generators. You’re about to be a very happy camper.
The summer’s peak is fast approaching, and if you’re not already making the most out of your RV, it’s time to start. Anyone who’s going on RV trips understands the benefits of this type of camping. You get to enjoy the wonders of nature without sacrificing creature comforts. To ensure you make the most of your adventures this summer, I’ve sought out all the best deals on RV accessories that’ll enhance your experience.
I've found necessities for RV enthusiasts, like this Camco RhinoFLEX 20-Foot RV Sewer Hose Kit, but I’ve also found offers on devices that make it feel like you’ve brought all the comforts of home with you, such as this Domende 54-Quart Portable Refrigerator/Freezer 12-volt Cooler. If you want to make the most of your summer, now is the time to take your RV equipment to the next level.
There’s something for all RV enthusiasts on the list below. Check it out and see what takes your fancy.
- Leader Accessories Waterproof Travel Trailer RV Cover Camper Cover for $185.99 (save $140)
- Camco RhinoFLEX 20-Foot RV Sewer Hose Kit for $45.13 (save $22.30)
- Bodega 12-Volt Portable Refrigerator and Freezer for $377.99 (save $82)
- Domende 54-Quart Portable Refrigerator/Freezer 12-volt Cooler for $289.99 (save $70)
- Coleman Cooler 54-Quart Steel-Belted Cooler for $169.99 (save $30)
- Coleman Rolling Cooler 50-Quart 5-Day Cooler with Wheels for $39.98 (save $20.01)
- Coleman 70-Quart Ice Chest 316 Series Hard Coolers for $63.99 (save $21)
- Camco Rhino Heavy Duty 36-Gallon Portable Waste Holding RV Tote Tank for $244 (save $35.51)
- RVGuard 50-Amp 50-Feet RV/Generator Extension Cord for $208.81 (save $40.85)
- Champion Power Equipment 3,500-Watt RV Ready Portable Generator for $442.22 (save $86.78)
- Genkins 2,300-Watt Portable Inverter Generator for $399 (save $50)
- Champion Power Equipment 2,500-Watt Portable Inverter Generator for $701.82 (save $137.18)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 for $529.99 (save $70)
- Honda 2,200-Watt 120-Volt Super Quiet Portable Inverter Generator for $1,129 (save $121)
- Amazboost A1 Cell Phone Booster for $212.49 (save $47.50)
- Scott Essential Jumbo Roll JR. Commercial Toilet Paper for $43.31 (save $26.96)
- Aqua-Soft Toilet Paper for RV for $11.30 (save $0.70)
What do you think is the most important accessory to take on an RV trip? Let us know in the comments section.
