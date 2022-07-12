Amazon Prime Day Sales You Can’t Afford to Miss

Folks, Amazon Prime Day—our nation's most sacred sales holiday—is upon us. All hell is breaking loose at your local fulfillment center as every person in the known universe burns their way through Amazon's listings for the best deals on the planet. And for most, it's pure chaos. But not for you. You're a reader of The Drive, so you know we've got you covered.

This morning, as all of Amazon's most excellent deals begin to drop, we're dropping curated lists of all our favorite things. Products such as watches, tools, coolers for car camping, Garmin GPS units, Noco jump-starters, RV equipment, and more. And to get you even better deals, we'll also have a handful of single product highlights when Amazon's Lightning Deals hit. They go fast, so you aren't going to want to miss our coverage.