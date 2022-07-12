Sleep on Timex’s Prime Day Sale at Your Own Expense
Don’t snooze on these discounts.
Timex is a watch brand that everyone sleeps on. Why? Because they're fairly inexpensive, and the watch world is full of snobs. If it's under a grand, it's not worth their time. But I've been broke many times, so I don't like spending beaucoup bucks on things that essentially belong in a museum. That's why I like Timex. The brand is inexpensive but still looks high class. And it's even better because Amazon's Prime Day has deep discounts on all our favorites. Happy hunting!
- Easy Reader, 35 mm (44 percent off)
- Expedition Field Chronograph (45 percent off)
- Expedition Field Chronograph, Black (28 percent off)
- Expedition Gallatin, Solar Powered (51 percent off)
- Expedition Scout Chronograph (19 percent off)
- Fairfield Chrono, 41 mm (65 percent off)
- Ironman Classic 30 (30 percent off)
- Navi XL, 41 mm (78 percent off)
- Waterbury Classic Day-Date, 40 mm (75 percent off)
- Highland Street (32 percent off)
- Weekender XL, 43 mm (51 percent off)
- Expedition Scout, 36 mm (47 percent off)
- Weekender Chronograph, 40 mm (50 percent off)
- Women's Originals, 42 mm (48 percent off)
