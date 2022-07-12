The War Zone
Sleep on Timex’s Prime Day Sale at Your Own Expense

Don’t snooze on these discounts.

Jul 12, 2022
Sleep on Timex’s Prime Day Sale at Your Own Expense
Timex is a watch brand that everyone sleeps on. Why? Because they're fairly inexpensive, and the watch world is full of snobs. If it's under a grand, it's not worth their time. But I've been broke many times, so I don't like spending beaucoup bucks on things that essentially belong in a museum. That's why I like Timex. The brand is inexpensive but still looks high class. And it's even better because Amazon's Prime Day has deep discounts on all our favorites. Happy hunting!

