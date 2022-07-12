Sleep on Timex’s Prime Day Sale at Your Own Expense

Timex is a watch brand that everyone sleeps on. Why? Because they're fairly inexpensive, and the watch world is full of snobs. If it's under a grand, it's not worth their time. But I've been broke many times, so I don't like spending beaucoup bucks on things that essentially belong in a museum. That's why I like Timex. The brand is inexpensive but still looks high class. And it's even better because Amazon's Prime Day has deep discounts on all our favorites. Happy hunting!