Save Big On Car Cleaning Supplies This Prime Day
Time to save big while stocking up on the detailing supplies you need
Keeping your car clean is one of the best things you can do for yourself. It gets you closer to your vehicle, improves your driving experience, and increases the pride you feel in doing what you love most. Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up on detailing equipment to help you with that. Whether you're stocking up on supplies or adding to your arsenal, this post is all about gathering the deals you need to keep that prized ride feeling factory fresh.
- Chemical Guys HOL_113 Leather Lovers Kit for $45.76, save 35 percent
- Chemical Guys ACC1001R Creeper Rolling Bucket Dolly for $33.99, save 15 percent
- Chemical Guys Happy Ending Ultra Plush Edgeless Microfiber Towel for $11.89, save 15 percent
- Chemical Guys HOL127 Wash and Wax Detailing Bucket Kit for $50.99, save 15 percent
- Chemical Guys HOL123 Car Cleaning Kit for Interior & Exterior for $76.99, save 30 percent
- Chemical Guys HOL148 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit with Foam Gun, Bucket and 16 Ounce Car Care Cleaning Chemicals for $83.99, save 30 percent
- Chemical Guys CLD105 Sticky Citrus Gel Wheel & Rim Cleaner Gallon for $34.99, save 30 percent
- Meguiar's G55032SP Complete Car Care Kit for $50.92, save 30 percent
- Meguiar's X190300 Perfect Clarity Glass Towels, Pack of 3 for $13.50, save 39 percent
- Meguiar's G7101FFP Gold Class Car Wash - 1 gallon for $23.20, save 23 percent
- Meguiar's G200416 Hybrid Ceramic Liquid Wax, 16 Fluid Ounces for $13.68, save 56 percent
- Griot's Garage Ceramic 3 in 1 Wax Gallon for $69.81, save 18 percent
- Wagner Spraytech C900054.M, 905e AutoRight SteamMachine Multi-Purpose Steam Cleaner for $99, save 17 percent
- ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner for $26.24 (34 percent off)
- Adam's Air Cannon Car Dryer Blower for $227.79 (32 percent off)
