Stock Up on Chemical Guys During Amazon Prime Day
Now you can get back to keeping your ride showroom clean.
You've been holding off on buying car-care products because you know Prime Day is the best time to stock up. Now it's here, and you're in luck because Chemical Guys is running some killer deals. Let's not waste time talking about it, though. Your car has collected some serious yuck. These deals are sure to put the shine back on that beloved machine in no time.
- Chemical Guys Random Orbital Polisher Kit (33 percent off)
- Chemical Guys Torx Random Polisher Kit for $125.98 (30 percent off)
- Chemical Guys Best Two Car Wash Bucket Kit for $76.99, (30 percent off)
- Chemical Guys JetSeal & Pete's 53 Paint Protection and Shine Kit for $52.49 (30 percent off)
- Chemical Guys Black & Dark Color Paint Maintenance Kit for $66.23 (34 percent off)
- Chemical Guys Hex-Logic Buffing Pad Kit for $41.65 (40 percent off)
- Chemical Guys Sticky Citrus Gel Wheel and Rim Cleaner for $34.99 (30 percent off)
- Chemical Guys Diablo Wheel Gel Concentrated Wheel Cleaner for $38.68 (36 percent off)
- Chemical Guys 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit with Foam Gun for $83.99 (30 percent off)
- Chemical Guys Foam Cannon Snow Foamer and Mr. Pink Super Suds Shampoo for $84.99 (15 percent off)
- Chemical Guys Wash and Wax Detailing Bucket Kit for $50.99 (15 percent off)
- Chemical Guys Car Cleaning Kit for Interior and Exterior for $76.99 (30 percent off)
- Chemical Guys Leather Lovers Kit for $45.76 (35 percent off)
- Chemical Guys Professional Grade Premium Microfiber Towels for $17.84 (41 percent off)
- Chemical Guys HOL126 14-Piece Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit for $69.99 (30 percent off)
