Get Camp Ready With Coleman’s Amazon Prime Day Sale
From mini bikes to 10-person tents, there are discounts aplenty.
Campers, feast your eyes. Coleman has some of the best Prime Day camping gear discounts this year. There’s something on sale for everyone, whether you want to upgrade your tent or take your shenanigans to another level with a mini bike. These are the best deals I’ve found.
- Coleman Powersports CT200U-AB Mini Bike for $573.75 (26 percent off)
- Coleman SaluSpa 4-Person Portable Inflatable Outdoor Round Hot Tub for $498 (49 percent off)
- Coleman Three-Person and Six-Person Connectable Tent Bundle for $237.99 (46 percent off)
- Coleman Six-Person Steel Creek Fast Pitch Dome Tent with Screen Room for $125.30 (46 percent off)
- Coleman Eight-Person Tent for $109.99 (59 percent off)
- Coleman Battery Guard LED Flashlight for $18.99 (46 percent off)
- Coleman LED Lantern 390 Lumens for $34.99 (36 percent off)
- Coleman Premium Dual Fuel Lantern with hard case for $77.39 (33 percent off)
- Coleman PowerPack Propane Stove for $39.89 (34 percent off)
- Coleman Xtreme Portable Cooler Hard Cooler 70 for $55.99 (30 percent off)
- Coleman 40-Quart Portable Thermoelectric Cooler for $148.07 (13 percent off)
- Coleman Tandem Big and Tall Double Adult Sleeping Bag for $57.88 (52 percent off)
- Coleman Brazos Cold-Weather Sleeping Bag for $27.99 (47 percent off)
