The War Zone
The Drive

Get Camp Ready With Coleman’s Amazon Prime Day Sale

From mini bikes to 10-person tents, there are discounts aplenty.

byRobert BaconJul 12, 2022 11:00 AM
Deals
Coleman 3-Person & 6-Person Connectable Tent Bundle
The Drive - Robert Bacon
Share
Robert Bacon
Robert BaconView robert bacon's Articles

robbie_smokey_b

robbie_smokey_b/

Campers, feast your eyes. Coleman has some of the best Prime Day camping gear discounts this year. There’s something on sale for everyone, whether you want to upgrade your tent or take your shenanigans to another level with a mini bike. These are the best deals I’ve found. 

Tell us in the comments section which Coleman products you’d like to see on sale.

And if you need more deals in your life, here's the rest of The Drive's Prime Day Coverage.

The Garage

MORE TO READ

Amazon Prime Day Sales You Can’t Afford to Miss

Related

Amazon Prime Day Sales You Can’t Afford to Miss

Everything under the automotive sun is marked down for Prime Day.

Sleep on Timex’s Prime Day Sale at Your Own Expense

Related

Sleep on Timex’s Prime Day Sale at Your Own Expense

Don’t snooze on these discounts.

Keep Your Truck Bed Pristine This Prime Day

Related

Keep Your Truck Bed Pristine This Prime Day

You want your truck to last. A good bedliner can help, and you can get one today for a steal on Amazon.