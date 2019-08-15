Best RV Accessories: Everything You Need for Great Camping Trips

With vacation season in full swing, there are some items you may require to deck out your RV and enjoy camping to the fullest. In this buying guide we’ll show you everything you need when it comes to the best RV accessories on the market. They will enhance your outdoor experience and make your trips much more enjoyable.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Not for use in the rain. If you frequent a particularly rainy area, you’ll want to use a different way to check your electrical box.

Another must-have item is this circuit analyzer. Not only will it help detect potential electrical faults in your hookup, it will also offer surge protection.

Leakage issues may be somewhat common with this filter, so you have to ensure a proper fit to your hose before use.

This Camco water filter is our best value pick for its performance and price. If you want to make your drinking water even better, this is the pick for you.

These chocks don’t work with widely spaced tires, so ensure that you have no more than 12 inches of space before buying.

Wheel chocks are a must-have for any RV owner for safe parking. These X-chocks are adjustable and work well to stop your wheels from turning.

Benefits of RV Accessories Keep your motorhome tidy. An item such as a pop-up trash bin is super helpful for keeping everything neat and tidy. You’ll find it a useful tool when you’re having big summer BBQs.

An item such as a pop-up trash bin is super helpful for keeping everything neat and tidy. You’ll find it a useful tool when you’re having big summer BBQs. Drive safely. An important part of a great camping experience is getting to the campground safely. To do that, you need to make sure that your tires are in good condition and pressurized correctly. One way to do that is by investing in a tire pressure monitoring system.

An important part of a great camping experience is getting to the campground safely. To do that, you need to make sure that your tires are in good condition and pressurized correctly. One way to do that is by investing in a tire pressure monitoring system. Lock the tires. To properly park an RV, you should always use wheel chocks. There are many different ones on the market, so you’re sure to find one to fit your needs.

To properly park an RV, you should always use wheel chocks. There are many different ones on the market, so you’re sure to find one to fit your needs. Eliminate waste. We all know that emptying out a sewage container can be a pain. To make it a little easier, consider investing in a new sewer hose kit. It might not make things more pleasant, but at least there won’t be any leaks.

We all know that emptying out a sewage container can be a pain. To make it a little easier, consider investing in a new sewer hose kit. It might not make things more pleasant, but at least there won’t be any leaks. Electricity where you need it. When you’re out in the wild, you might still want to have some creature comforts. To do just that, ensure that you have a heavy-duty outdoor extension cord on hand. Top Brands Camco One of the biggest names in RV accessories, Camco has your back, whether you need a sewage hose kit for your holding tank, a water filter, an extension cord, or an RV circuit analyzer. Based in Sayre, Penn., they’ve got a couple of best sellers. Check out the company’s wheel chocks, which are very important when traveling. Winegard An oldie but a goodie, Winegard has been making antennas for decades. The Iowa-based company stresses excellence in its engineering when it comes to antenna design and manufacturing. A best seller is the Pathway X2 antenna. Mikasa Based in Garden City, N.Y., Mikasa is a division of Lifetime Brands, which makes a number of kitchen accessories. Its RV accessories are quite popular for two main reasons: they’re great quality and they come at great prices. One top product includes this Gourmet Basics Storage Caddy. RV Accessories Pricing Under $20: A number of quality RV accessories can be found at this price point, but it really depends on what you’re looking for. If you want small kitchen accessories, chances are you’ll find some good stuff. However, if you want a circuit analyzer for this price, you’re probably out of luck.

A number of quality RV accessories can be found at this price point, but it really depends on what you’re looking for. If you want small kitchen accessories, chances are you’ll find some good stuff. However, if you want a circuit analyzer for this price, you’re probably out of luck. $20-$100: There are a wide variety of accessories available at this mid-range price point. Again, it all depends on what you’re looking for, some items include wheel chocks, tire pressure gauges, and storage caddies.

There are a wide variety of accessories available at this mid-range price point. Again, it all depends on what you’re looking for, some items include wheel chocks, tire pressure gauges, and storage caddies. Over $100: In this price range, you’ll find a myriad of high-quality accessories, from TV antennas to heavy-duty RV covers. If you’re looking for long-lasting accessories, it’s worth investing a little more. Key Features Quality No matter what type of item you buy, you want the quality to be on par with the price. Plus, you want to make sure that what you’re getting will be durable. Look for the common hallmarks of a good quality item: a reputable brand, good workmanship, and solid material choices and construction. Price This is worth repeating: you get what you pay for. However, there are cases where spending more will not get you a better product. For example, RV TV antennas tend to be pricey, but ones that cost a couple of hundred dollars will often be just as good as pricier models. Other Considerations Compatibility : Will the item work with your RV kitchen? Will the coupling fit onto the sewage pipe? These are the kinds of questions you should consider when making a purchasing decision for new RV accessories.

Will the item work with your RV kitchen? Will the coupling fit onto the sewage pipe? These are the kinds of questions you should consider when making a purchasing decision for new RV accessories. Fit: If it has a size or other specification that makes it unique, make sure that it works with your RV. For instance, RV covers come in quite a large range of styles and sizes, so you’ll want to ensure a perfect fit for an item like this.

If it has a size or other specification that makes it unique, make sure that it works with your RV. For instance, RV covers come in quite a large range of styles and sizes, so you’ll want to ensure a perfect fit for an item like this. Style: This will matter more to some people than others, but if you value aesthetics, you’ll want to consider the style and look of the accessories you’re buying and make sure they’re consistent with what you’ve already got. Best RV Accessories Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best RV Accessory Overall: X-Chock Wheel Stabilizers

Amazon

One of the most important accessories you’ll need for your RV is wheel chocks. If you’re looking to stabilize the wheels of your RV, consider these high-quality, metal X-chock wheel stabilizers. Made from durable aluminum, these chocks are designed to fit in between tandem tires, blocking them from moving by applying pressure. This is a highly effective and safe way to chock RV tires. They provide stabilization by working with the tires’ natural movement rather than against them. These chocks will work with even the most tightly-spaced tires, adjusting from 1 ⅜ inch all the way up to 12 inches. The rust-inhibitive coating helps to weatherproof this model, and the sleek and lightweight design makes it easy to haul and use. A comfort-grip ratchet wrench is included in the set, making the pair ready to go out of the box. For the best results, it's a good idea to use both traditional chocks and levelers and to install these X-chocks as a final step. They’ll provide the best stabilization, keeping your RV or camping trailer from rocking. The only downside is that they won’t work with widely spaced tires. Measure the distance between your tires to make sure these will fit your RV. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best RV Accessory Value: Camco TastePURE RV Water Filter

Amazon

This granular activated carbon filter is a must-have for any RV owner. It greatly reduces odor, chlorine, sediment, and a bad taste in your drinking water, giving you fresh and clean water to use. The filter itself boasts large-capacity filtration, so you won’t have to deal with reduced water flow. On average, one of these filters will last you a solid three months of frequent use. The multi-use coupling can be attached to any standard gardening or water hose, making this a very practical and versatile accessory. It also has the benefit of protecting against bacteria, thanks to the premium KDF (Kinetic Degradation Fluxion) technology, while the filter is not in use. It’s also low lead certified and filters out particles greater than 20 microns. We only discovered one downside with this filter, which is that it can sometimes leak. This may depend on how you attach it, but it’s just something to watch out for. Also, we have to mention that this filter won’t make unsafe-to-drink water safe to drink. Instead, it’s a great tool for filtering already safe drinking water for better quality. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best RV Accessory Honorable Mention: Camco Heavy Duty Dogbone RV Circuit Analyzer

Amazon