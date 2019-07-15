Best Trailer Wheel Locks: Bring Your Own Boot

Trailer wheel locks are a sight you always dread—unless you put them on yourself. They are handy so you can lock up your car, truck, boat, trailer, RV boat trailer, or camper. You know that when you set the wheel boot, no one will mess with your ride. Consider this your official buying guide for choosing the best trailer wheel lock on the market.

Benefits of Trailer Wheel Locks

Add another layer of security. Modern cars and some that are a few years old have plenty of anti-theft devices built into their framework. However, it can make it easier to sleep at night if you've got one more deterrent that makes stealing your car that much harder.

Prevent your car from rolling away. Older cars can suffer from ineffective parking brakes. If you attach a trailer wheel lock to your vehicle, it's an extra precaution against it rolling downhill.

Use it on a variety of platforms. Because most trailer wheel locks can be stretched or compressed to fit a wide variety of tires, you can easily use your trailer wheel lock on just about anything. Whether you use it on your current vehicle or keep it for your next one, you'll always have it available.

Deter thieves. Though you may laugh and point when you see someone booted for parking in the wrong spot, you know that they're not going anywhere anytime soon. That's likely the same thought thieves have when they see your car booted.

Use it for prolonged storage. It can be stressful to leave your car on the street or even parked near your apartment for long periods of time. While it may be enough to rely on the anti-theft devices built into the car, having a physical device that will stop your car from being driven away can ease your worries.

They're durable and reusable. Trailer wheel locks aren't just a tool you use once or twice and then discard. As long as they don't sustain any lasting damage, you can simply reuse them, whether it's on the same car or multiple cars across years and years.

Types of Trailer Wheel Locks Clamps The most common type of trailer wheel locks are shaped like a clamp. Think of the pincers on a crab. These fingers can widen and retract to fit a wide variety of tire sizes. Sold singularly or as a pair, trailer wheel lock tire clamps also feature a lock that typically comes with two sets of keys. Clamp trailer wheel locks will also have a carrying handle that also doubles as another preventative measure against the car rolling away. Boot This type of trailer wheel lock looks similar to the parking boots you've probably seen in your town. They have the same pincers as a clamp trailer wheel lock as well as a circular arm that covers the center of the outward wheel face. Instead of one leg that prevents the wheel from turning, there are two juxtaposed from one another. These types of trailer wheel locks can be heavier than clamp wheel locks. Wheel Chock Clever manufacturers have integrated both a wheel lock and a chock in the same design. These lock chocks are shaped like the clamp type we mentioned above, but also include a small plate that braces against the ground with small, sharp teeth. These wheel chock locks are also lockable, similar to the clamp style. Brace Brace trailer wheel locks are mainly designed for dual axle setups where there are two or more wheels right next to each other. These braces resemble an X shape and are placed between the wheels. If either wheel tries to move towards the other one, the brace allows the second wheel to push back. Brace trailer wheel locks aren't as common as other types but can be useful as an extra parking brake. Top Brands Zone Tech Based out of New York, Zone Tech has been providing customers with premium automotive accessories for quite a few years. Check out the 2-Pack Tire Lock Clamp Boot Claw if you don't like the top three picks we selected for the best wheel locks. Trimax Headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, the folks at Trimax have been in the trailering business for over 20 years. You can find a number of trailering solutions on their website, such as the Yellow Wheel Lock. It may be a bit pricey for personal use, but if you're in the towing business, it's the car boot you need. Trailer Wheel Lock Pricing $20-$50: Most of the trailer wheel locks on the market will be in this price point. If you're just looking for an entry-level wheel lock, spending about $30 will get you a decent setup. You can choose from a clamp, boot, or wheel chock trailer wheel lock.



$50-$70: If you want to invest in multiple trailer wheel locks, you'll have to spend around $60. These locks can be any of the types we mentioned above. Most of the two-pack wheel locks are of the clamp type, but you can also find wheel chock locks in pairs.

gettyimages Parking patrol officers use boot-style wheel locks to prevent drivers from running away from parking tickets, but you can use that same system to deter car thieves.

Key Features Visibility Whether or not your main reason for investing in a trailer wheel lock is to deter theft, being able to see the lock should be a high priority. That way you can easily tell when it’s engaged, and it allows others to see it’s there as well. Most manufacturers make their trailer wheel locks visible by painting them yellow and/or red. Easy Installation The best trailer wheel locks are those that you can install and disassemble in just a few minutes. Clamps that are easy to use make it simple to shorten and widen the pincers to your desired width. Wheel chock locks work similarly but allow you to place the chock without having to perform acrobatics. The best brace trailer wheel locks fold out so they can easily be placed between the pair of tires. Durability No matter what style trailer wheel lock you choose, you’ll want to invest in something that’s going to take a beating and still be able to function properly. Most manufacturers understand that the trailer wheel lock is going to be used outside and in a variety of weather conditions, but make sure you find a wheel lock made of weather-resistant materials. Lightweight As well as being easy to install, trailer wheel locks should be lightweight. It shouldn’t be a workout to put a wheel lock in place. No one wants to lug a wheel lock from the garage or apartment, drag it over to the car, and then lift it up to where it needs to be placed. Yes, there will be some weight, but it shouldn’t be excessive. Protective Coating Placing a trailer wheel lock shouldn’t deface your wheel and/or tire. Most wheel locks are coated with a protective layer that will cushion the force of the wheel lock when it’s installed. This protective coating can be made of rubber or plastic, but in the end, it should cover most, if not all, of the trailer wheel lock. Other Considerations Wheel Types and Number of Axles: The majority of trailer wheel locks are designed to slip between the spokes of your car’s wheel to clamp around the wheel and tire. If your car’s wheels have spokes that are very close together, it can be tricky to install wheel locks with larger clamp arms. However, trailers with dual axles can accept a variety of trailer wheel lock types. Best Trailer Wheel Lock Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Trailer Wheel Lock Overall: Zento Deals 2-Pack Heavy-Duty Anti-Theft Vehicle Wheel Lock

Why settle for one trailer anti-theft lock when you can have two? Zento Deals makes it easy to secure up to two vehicles, or just one if you’re super worried. These clamp-like wheel locks come with two keys each and will fit most vehicles equipped with standard tire and wheel sizes. This product is easy to see, durable, and convenient if you’re looking for a simple security solution to deterring thieves. The red and yellow paint makes it easy to spot the clamp-style lock. Both the grip handles and the pincer arms’ tips are wrapped in a protective coating so you don’t have to worry about damaging your rims. Best of all, each wheel lock comes with a pair of keys. You can keep one with the rest of your keys and stash the other in case you lose the first one. Weighing only about five pounds each, these clamp-style trailer wheel locks are perfect for an extra layer of security. The one downfall with these trailer wheel locks is the clamp only has an 11-inch inside diameter, which may prove tricky if you own a vehicle with large off-road tires. Any vehicles with tires larger than standard may require bigger wheel locks. However, this product is a great solution for anyone looking for a way to secure his or her possessions. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Trailer Wheel Lock: OxGord Heavy-Duty Wheel Lock

There are a number of features that make this product stand out from the rest, least of which is the high-quality manufacturing that goes into creating a durable, long-lasting wheel lock that will keep your vehicle safe for years. This durable wheel lock is painted red and yellow so you can easily spot it in the parking lot when you’re looking for your car. The red protective coating prevents any scratches or dents on your vehicle’s exterior surfaces, including the wheels you’ll be putting the lock around. OxGord’s wheel lock weighs only about five pounds, which makes it easy to not only install on your vehicle but also to store in the trunk. This clamp-style lock can fit trailer tires up to 10.5 inches wide and comes with a one-year warranty. Our biggest concern with the OxGord Heavy-Duty Wheel Lock is that while the company does advertise the product as heavy duty, we’re not sure it will hold up like other, higher-priced competitor products. Having only 10.5 inches of clearance in terms of tire width could potentially be a problem for off-road vehicles like Jeeps and pickup trucks. All the same, OxGord makes it easy to install and detach this clamp-style wheel lock, making it perfect for most car owners. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Trailer Wheel Lock Honorable Mention: Trimax Deluxe Universal Wheel Chock Lock

