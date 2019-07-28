Best Trailer Hitch Locks: Add More Security to Your Trailer and Car

Trailers are among one of a thief’s most sought-after pieces of equipment. They can easily be hooked up to any vehicle with a hitch and driven away in minutes. A trailer hitch lock is one way to make sure your trailer stays were you leave it. It acts as a barrier to protect your belongings and makes it more difficult for anyone to steal your trailer. Check out the best trailer hitch locks to secure your boat, jet skis, trailers, RVs, and more.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

It may not fit all specific hitches properly. You may want to check your hitch and compare it with this lock to see if it is compatible. It may also need a bit of adjusting to fit snugly onto most hitches.

The durable design of the locking mechanism is equipped to resist picking from lockpicks or other tools, while the metal shell fights against prying and drilling. Another benefit is the design is able to withstand the effects of rust and corrosion.

This lock is constructed with an aluminum body and heavy-duty steel lock bar. It comes with a ratchet design, making it capable of being adjusted to 11 different locking positions.

The lock won’t fit anything smaller than 2.75 inches. While it does come in two finishes, neither one stands out from afar as a visual deterrent against theft.

The lock comes with a barbell locking mechanism for an extra layer of security. The design makes it fit more snugly and tightly to your hitch. Another added benefit is the lock comes with two sets of laser-cut keys.

Cocoweb’s chrome C-lock easily slips into the fastener hole, keeping the hitch securely linked with the frame of your vehicle. The metal is weather-resistant, and the keyhole cover protects the keyhole from filling with water, grime, and rust.

The lock can be a bit loose on some hitches. Another downside is the locking mechanism can freeze up in extreme cold, making it difficult to turn the key. Also, it is on the more expensive side when it comes to trailer hitch locks.

The bright red finish makes it stand out, discouraging thieves from getting near your cargo. Another benefit is the lock is resistant against rust and corrosion, so leaving it outdoors in the elements won’t harm its locking mechanism.

This trailer coupler lock comes with an advanced locking mechanism. Master Lock fit this universal trailer lock with a detailed design that resists picking and prying from tools and other equipment.

Owning a trailer hitch lock can lead to you saving some cash. Without one, thieves can find a way to unhook the trailer from your vehicle and get away with it. This could lead to pricey expenditures such as fixing a damaged or bent hitch or buying a new trailer and gear. Locks down your trailer. Whether it’s a heavy, metal lock or a thin, pipe lock, a trailer hitch lock will prevent anyone from hooking up your trailer to their own vehicle. They are built of sturdy materials that are more difficult to crack, break, or unlock without the proper key. Types of Trailer Hitch Locks Coupler Lock A coupler lock is the most common of all trailer locks. It fits over the couple on the trailer’s tongue. This prevents anyone from hooking up a vehicle and driving off with your trailer. Pin Lock This type of lock works by sliding into the fastener hole where the hitch meets the frame of your vehicle. Some are bent at the end to add an extra layer of security for anyone trying to force it out of the hitch. Top Brands Master Lock Master Lock was founded in 1921 by Harry Soref in Oak Creek, Wis. The company created the first laminated steel padlock in 1924 that was specifically designed for bank vaults. Today it focuses on developing locks for trailers, vehicles, and combination locks. Two of its most well-known products are the Master Lock Universal Size Trailer Lock and the Master Lock 2866DAT Swivel Head Receiver Lock. Connor Connor is responsible for creating high-quality locks for towing and trailer equipment and has been developing them for the past 15 years. Its headquarters are in Oceanside, N.Y. and one of its best-rated products is the Connor Trailer Hitch Lock. Reese Towpower Owned by Horizon Global and founded in 1952, Reese is a designer, manufacturer, and distributor of top-of-the-line towing, trailer, cargo equipment, and accessories. Its main office is located out of Bloomfield Hills, Mich. One of its top-rated trailer hitch locks is the Reese Towpower Universal Coupler Lock. Trailer Hitch Locks Pricing Under $30: You’ll find the most common trailer hitch locks in this price range. They will be made of durable metal materials and can range from pin locks to coupler locks.

You’ll find the most common trailer hitch locks in this price range. They will be made of durable metal materials and can range from pin locks to coupler locks. $30 and Up: While you should be able to find a lock in the cheaper price range that does the job of locking down your trailer hitch, this range features products made of tougher materials. Another benefit for those at this price is they often include additional locking mechanisms. Key Features Materials Check out the type of material used on the lock. The majority are developed with a strong metal while others are reinforced with tough steel construction. Either will ensure anyone looking to steal your trailer has a much more difficult time doing so. A strongly built lock will resist being broken. Fit While not all hitches are the same size, the best trailer hitch lock should be able to fit the majority of modern hitches. To make sure a lock will fit your specific hitch, double-check with the manufacturer’s guide to see the exact specifications of the hitch. Visibility One of the best ways to help prevent the theft of your trailer, boat, or RV is to make sure you have a visible lock on the hitch. A good way to deter thieves is to get a bright color lock or a large one that is easily spotted from a distance; colors such as red or yellow are the most common. Other Considerations Ease of Use: You may want to consider getting a trailer hitch lock that is simple to use. Many can come with a difficult routine to properly lock them down, but the majority are convenient. However, being easier to handle doesn’t take away functionality. You should always opt for locks that are quick to hook up but are also secure and durable.

You may want to consider getting a trailer hitch lock that is simple to use. Many can come with a difficult routine to properly lock them down, but the majority are convenient. However, being easier to handle doesn’t take away functionality. You should always opt for locks that are quick to hook up but are also secure and durable. Size: While a larger hitch lock may seem more appealing, consider where you are going to store it when you are not using it. You may also find some pin locks can be too large for the fastener hole. You can chisel them down to fit, but that may take away from their security. Make sure to choose a lock that’s sized to work for your trailer so you don’t have to deal with the inconvenience of more bulk than you need.

While a larger hitch lock may seem more appealing, consider where you are going to store it when you are not using it. You may also find some pin locks can be too large for the fastener hole. You can chisel them down to fit, but that may take away from their security. Make sure to choose a lock that’s sized to work for your trailer so you don’t have to deal with the inconvenience of more bulk than you need. Locking Mechanism: Finding a lock with a top-rated locking mechanism will make all the difference when it comes to keeping thieves from stealing your stuff. A weak locking design can be broken by a pro in no time, so you will want to invest in a durable hitch lock that can withstand a few hammer blows and cannot be sprayed, frozen, and broken. Best Trailer Hitch Locks Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Trailer Hitch Locks Overall: Master Lock Universal Size Trailer Locks

This universal coupler lock is designed to fit any type of trailer hitch easily and securely. That includes all 1-7/8", 2", and 2-5/16" trailer couplers. Plus, its bright red finish makes it stand out, discouraging thieves from getting near your cargo. Another benefit is the lock is corrosion-resistant against rust, so leaving it outdoors in the elements won’t harm its locking mechanism. One feature we found particularly beneficial is the advanced locking mechanism included inside of the coupler. Master Lock fit this universal trailer lock with a detailed design that resists picking and prying from tools and other equipment. This also means it can only be opened by the set of keys included with the lock. Even if someone has another Master Lock trailer lock, his or her key will not work on your lock. Outside of its tough design, lock system, and flashy red color, the lock can be a bit loose on some hitches. However, this may be due to its universal design to fit a number of trailer hitches. Another downside is the locking mechanism can freeze up in extreme cold, making it difficult to turn the key. Also, it is on the more expensive side when it comes to trailer hitch locks. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Trailer Hitch Locks Value: Cocoweb Chrome C-Lock Heavy Duty Locking Hitch Pin

This durable pin lock is designed to fit most modern hitch receivers around today. It easily slips into the fastener hole, keeping the hitch securely linked with the frame of your vehicle. The metal is capable of withstanding all types of weather conditions, making it resistant to rain, snow, and ice, plus the rubber cap protects the keyhole from filling with water, dirt, and rust. The lock itself comes with a barbell locking mechanism for an extra layer of security. The design helps make the lock fit more snugly and tightly to your hitch. Another added benefit is the lock comes with two sets of laser cut keys, so you will have a spare in case one goes missing or you leave it behind. While it may be able to fit any standard class I, II, III, and IV hitches, you may find trouble with the width of the hitch. It will not be able to fit into anything smaller than 2.75 inches. Also, even though it does come in two finishes, neither one stands out from afar as a visual deterrent against theft. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Trailer Hitch Locks Honorable Mention: Reese Towpower Universal Coupler Lock

