Best RV Vent Fans: Top Picks for Ventilating Your Motorhome

Tips

Do you have high ceilings or short legs? Select a vent fan with remote control and/or electric lid opening to make your vent fan easier to use.

If you’ve got a big rig, it might be worth installing two vent fans to increase air circulation, especially if you're going to be in situations where you can't use your air conditioners.

Remember that a rain sensor will close your RV roof vent cover automatically, but it won’t re-open it if the sun comes back.

FAQs

Q: Can I buy any standard vent fan to fit my motorhome?

A: Most RV vent fans are a standard 14 by 14 inches, but if you’re replacing an existing vent fan make sure to double-check the size of the vent opening against the specifications of the new vent fan.

Q: Do I have to buy a separate RV vent cover?

A: Some vent fans come with an integrated rain shield, so it depends on which fan model you’ve got your eye on. Always read the product specifications before finalizing your decision.

Q: Why does my vent fan spin in different directions?

A: The direction the fan blades spin dictates the direction of the airflow. Pulling in the fresh air will keep your camper cool in warm climates while pushing out stale air allows you to get rid of cooking smells. It’s especially important in cooler climates to get rid of hot air and moisture from condensation inside the vehicle.

Final Thoughts

Largely due to a host of in-built features, including a thermostat and 10 speeds, we’ve ranked the Maxxair 14 inch Maxx Fan Plus the best RV roof vent fan overall. For a budget-friendly, no-frills option, our best value RV vent fan is the Heng’s 14 inch Universal White Roof Vent Fan.