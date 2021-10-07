All RVs need a good vent. It’s what allows you to get fresh air flowing in any weather, covers your overhead fan, and keeps the interior of your RV from getting stale or, even worse, full of stinky scents. Installed on the roof of your camper, your vent cover also prevents water, debris, and even sunlight from sneaking inside through your overhead opening. This means these covers can really take a beating, experiencing everything from sun fading and damage to harsh weather. When it’s time to upgrade your existing RV vent cover, you’ve got to find a new one that offers the right fit, the right material, and the right durability. We’ve done the hard work for you, and you can browse some of the best RV vent covers right here.

With this tough and weather-ready RV roof vent cover installed, you’ll be ready for everything whether you encounter rain or shine on the road.

This RV vent cover won’t break the bank, but it will offer you solid durability and is excellent for its price while it’s installed on your camper.

This RV vent cover is nicely durable for years on the road, and it offers plenty of ventilation when you need it plus built-in insect protection.

Our reviews are driven by a combination of hands-on testing, expert input, “wisdom of the crowd” assessments from actual buyers, and our own expertise. We always aim to offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Best RV Vent Cover Reviews & Recommendations

Aerodynamic shaping keeps air flowing and the built-in insect screen lets you enjoy fresh air without pests. And you can even keep the vent cover’s louvers open when it’s raining without getting your interior wet. All of the mounting hardware you need for installation is included too. Installation is simple, and once this vent cover is in place it lasts quite well. However, do keep in mind that the white color of this cover can let some light in and won’t block it entirely.

The Camco RV Roof Vent Cover might be simple, but it’s a real standout. Made by one of the biggest names in RV products, this Camco cover is designed for high-flow ventilation and is made out of UV-stabilized resin with removable louvers. You can take the louvers off for easier cleaning, and the UV-stabilized material ensures you’ll get great longevity, even when your RV is parked in the sun uncovered.

Installation is a relatively simple process, and all of the hardware you’ll need is included; you only need your own tools to get the job done. You may run into some issues with the installation instructions, though. They aren’t perfectly clear, so you may find some troublesome spots while you’re working your way through the necessary steps. Additionally, more complex RV vents and fans may require you to remove extra assembly components to get the cover in place.

If you want to get a long-lasting RV vent cover without spending a whole lot, then you’ll love the value offered by the Camp’N Universal RV Roof Vent Cover. Made to be compatible with most popular RV roof vents, this cover measures 14 x 14 inches in size and works with Ventline vents made before 2008 and Elixir vents made starting in 1994. Each cover is made out of impact-resistant plastic and then covered with a protective clear coat, ensuring yours is tough enough to survive just about anything. It won’t rust, and it’s low-profile to decrease drag and improve your RV’s aerodynamics.

The cover is made with maximum UV protection, too, and you’ll like the exclusive MaxxAir Zero-Leak Mounting System, which doesn’t require you to drill any holes into your RV roof. However, this vent cover isn’t completely universal and it isn’t recommended for use with high-powered ventilators. And while you won’t have to drill into your roof, you may have to drill into your fan’s components.

Frequently find yourself camped out in unexpected weather? With the MaxxAir Black Vent Cover installed on your RV’s roof, you won’t have to worry about an exposed fan or your camper’s interior as this RV vent cover helps keep you nicely ventilated but is impressively strong and it’s specifically built to be super tough in the face of weather. It’ll prevent heat buildup and let odors escape through your roof, all while its high-density polyethylene material keeps rain, snow, and sunlight out.

And its high-density polyethylene construction features UV protection to prevent problems like fading and cracking due to sun exposure. All of the hardware you’ll need for installation is included. While this cover is a great choice for most campsites and conditions, it can let rain in if you keep the cover open during wet weather. Anything underneath the vent may get damp or wet. Additionally, this RV vent cover isn’t impact-resistant, so it can shatter and break if hit with a lot of force.

If you’ve got a high-powered ventilator onboard your camper, you’re going to want to take a look at the Fan-Tastic Ultra Breeze Vent Cover. While there are plenty of universal-fit covers that won’t work with high-powered ventilators, this one will and it’s an RV vent cover that can deliver up to 75 percent more airflow than its competitors too. This powerful product fits most 14 x 14-inch roof vents and high-powered ventilators, offering great versatility.

If it’s a fit, you’ll find that it installs quite easily and works smoothly. However, do know that while it can be installed by one person, it’s a lot easier if you use two to get the job done. Also, keep in mind when you’re choosing this RV vent cover that it doesn’t include extras. You won’t get the entire vent assembly or required hardware; it’s just the cover itself. Additionally, because of its dark color, it can bring a little extra heat into your RV on hot, sunny days.

Heng’s RV Roof Vent Cover is a great option if you don’t mind letting a little outdoor sunlight into your camper’s interior. This black vent cover is a bit translucent, which means it doesn’t completely block out the sunlight and that can be a perk for some RV owners. It’s compatible with both Ventline and Elixir roof vents, and it should fit most of your standard 14 x 14-inch vents. Just double-check that the crank-up style and hinges work with your exact make and model.

How We Selected RV Vent Covers

How did we separate the best RV vent covers from all of the lesser-quality products available? Well, we took a look at the vast selection online and sought out covers made by well-known and reputable RV brands. From there, we looked for covers that could work with a wide range of different vents and opted for those that fit a standard-size vent (or offered as much a universal fit as possible). Along the way, we considered details and features like the material of each cover, longevity, durability, and weather protection as well as UV protection.

Our product selections, rankings, and awards for this story are based on research. While we haven’t conducted real-world testing on all of these products yet, we’ve looked at consumer testimonials and data, tutorials, and general discussions on social media and in forums. We also consider price and specification in the context of the segment. And, of course, we rely on our institutional knowledge of the automotive landscape to weed out weak products.

Buying Guide/What to Look For

Picking out the perfect RV vent cover for your camper’s roof can be a bit complicated. From finding the right style and size to choosing a durable material to taking the weather into consideration, there are a whole lot of factors at play in the process. So, where should you start? Right here, with our tips, suggestions, and shopping advice.

Types of RV Vent Covers

Basic Vent Covers

Your typical RV vent cover is pretty simple: It’s a hard-sided cover that’s placed over your RV vent fan, featuring louvers on one side to allow airflow in and out. These basic vent covers don’t move or open. Instead, they simply sit in place and are only adjusted or removed as needed. Some, however, do feature removable louvers for cleaning. And others may come with built-in or additional insect screens to keep bugs and debris from sneaking inside your camper.

Hinged Vent Covers

If you want a bit more flexibility and customization for your RV’s vent and vent fan, you can opt for a hinged vent cover. This style of cover lays flatter than a basic vent cover, with a much lower profile to reduce drag and make the roof of your RV more aerodynamic. With a hinged cover, you can crank it open and upwards to let air flow freely. When you’d like it closed (such as when it starts to rain or when you no longer need to run your RV vent fan), you can just as easily use the crank to close it and keep the outdoors truly outside.

RV Vent Cover Key Features

Size and Fit

Before you can consider any other features or details of an RV vent cover, you’ve got to check out its size and fit. Not all vent covers are designed to fit all RVs and their fans, and if you don’t get a cover with the proper fit, you’ll have issues installing it.

While most RV vent fans will work with a 14 x 14-inch cover, variations can exist between different makes and models. Even the brand and style of fan you have installed can affect the size and fit you need for your camper. For example, some covers will work with Ventline ventilators, but only if they were made before 2008. Additionally, some covers won’t work with high-powered ventilators; you’ll have to find one that does.

Material and Color

A quality RV vent cover will be made out of a durable material that can last you quite a while. Keep in mind that this material will need to survive everything from sun exposure and UV rays to all kinds of weather (plus temperature changes and potential extremes). So, you’ll want to make sure the cover you choose can survive all of these campsite challenges. Many are made out of plastic, but there are different types. High-density plastics tend to be stronger and they can be enhanced with perks like UV protection or an exterior clear coat.

Additionally, don’t forget about color. Light-colored covers can limit the amount of heat your RV roof absorbs, which is ideal for hot climates. Dark-colored covers do the opposite and can increase heat, so consider which is right for you.

UV Protection

One of the biggest problems with RV roof covers? Over time and many days spent sitting in direct sunlight, they can fade, crack, and become completely unusable. That’s why it’s such a smart idea to opt for a cover that’s UV-protected and able to survive harsh UV rays. Covers can be treated or coated with UV-resistant materials, or their overall material may be UV-resistant. Make sure to check out what real-life users have to say about the UV durability too to get a good sense of how long a cover will last.

Tips and Tricks

As with something you do for decades upon decades, you pick up a few tips and tricks along the way in terms of selecting the right product, and/or using it. That’s the case with us and RV vent covers. To help you bridge the information gap, here’s a selection of what we’ve learned along the way.

If you’re hoping to make upgrading your RV cover as effortless as possible, look for products that include all the hardware you’ll need to save yourself money and time.

Looking for a complete RV vent assembly? These are more expensive and comprehensive than your basic RV vent cover, and they typically include the fans themselves but they do allow you to upgrade your entire vent assembly at once.

Most RV vent covers can be installed by just one person, but the interior work can be easier with two people, so it’s a good idea to enlist help.

FAQs

Q: Are all RV roof vent covers the same size?

Most RV roof vent covers are the same size but not all. 14 x 14 inches is the standard or “universal” size that most covers are designed to fit. However, some RVs may have larger or smaller ventilators, which means you’ll need to opt for a non-standard cover that fits your exact model.

Q: How long do RV vent covers last?

It varies from product to product, and factors like sun exposure, weather, and cover material can all affect a cover’s longevity. But on average, you’ll want to replace your RV vent cover after five years.

Q: Are RV vent covers really necessary?

Unless you enjoy having insects, rainwater, and debris inside your camper, you’re going to find an RV vent cover to be a necessary addition. These covers literally keep outdoor woes outside and include screens to prevent debris and bugs from sneaking through your RV’s fan. Without a cover, you’ll get pretty damp should it start to rain or snow.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to the best RV vent cover out there, we like the Camco RV Roof Vent Cover. It’s durable, easy to install, and will work for you if you’ve got a standard vent size. However, you can also opt for the affordable Camp’N Universal RV Roof Vent Cover if you’re hoping for a mix of lower price and good quality. Which RV vent cover is your pick for your RV?