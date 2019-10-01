Best RV Vacuums: Powerful and Capable RV Cleaners

Tips

Choose a vacuum with the right design or attachments to reach small spaces around the RV.

Don't buy a vacuum that is underpowered. These lightweight designs tend to make picking up debris and large dirt difficult.

Dual-design vacuums that feature a handheld mode are perfect for keeping other surfaces clean around the RV.

FAQs

Q. Should I buy a cordless vacuum?

A. While these are very convenient since you don't have to drag around a cord, they tend to be limited in battery power.

Q. What attachments do I need for a vacuum?

A. The most basic setup for accessories is a single hose or stick pipe attached to a handheld unit. You can also get different nozzles and brushes for different uses.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick for the best RV vacuum option is the HP Products 9880 Dirt Devil Central Vacuum System.

To keep your wallet intact while still getting a good RV vacuum, check out the MOOSOO Vacuum Cleaner Corded Stick Vacuum instead.

