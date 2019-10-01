Best RV Vacuums: Powerful and Capable RV Cleaners

Some of the most powerful and capable vacuum options

By Austin Fracchia
Austin FracchiaView Austin Fracchia's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Keeping an RV clean can be difficult if you practically live in such a small environment. Since most vacuums are too large for the small interior, a specialized vacuum design is often required. Whether it's installed in the RV or just a simple handheld model, the right vacuum makes it easy to keep the living space clean.

  • Best Overall
    HP Products 9880 Dirt Devil Central Vacuum System
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    The best option for an RV vacuum system for people that need a lot of flexibility in their onboard cleaning setup.
    Pros
    Pros
    Includes a central base that can connect to several different hose and header attachments.
    Cons
    Cons
    Installation is fairly straightforward but can take some time and require specific tools to get done.
  • Best Value
    MOOSOO Vacuum Cleaner Corded Stick Vacuum-
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    An affordable and adaptable vacuum for the RV that can also be used around the house or outside.
    Pros
    Pros
    Unique design features a full-length tube and head attached to a handheld base suction unit that can detach for small spaces.
    Cons
    Cons
    It doesn't come in a cordless design. The built-in dirt container can't handle larger debris or small objects the vacuum may pick up.
  • Honorable Mention
    Dibea 2-in-1 Corded Upright Stick & Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    One of the best vacuums you can use on RV carpets with little setup.
    Pros
    Pros
    It comes with a dual-use design that combines traditional stick and handheld use. It can also be used on hard surfaces like wood floors and stone countertops.
    Cons
    Cons
    There isn't as much suction as other dedicated RV vacuums. Plastic parts on the vacuum feel cheap and fragile.

Tips

  • Choose a vacuum with the right design or attachments to reach small spaces around the RV.
  • Don't buy a vacuum that is underpowered. These lightweight designs tend to make picking up debris and large dirt difficult.
  • Dual-design vacuums that feature a handheld mode are perfect for keeping other surfaces clean around the RV.

FAQs

Q. Should I buy a cordless vacuum?

A. While these are very convenient since you don't have to drag around a cord, they tend to be limited in battery power.

Q. What attachments do I need for a vacuum?

A. The most basic setup for accessories is a single hose or stick pipe attached to a handheld unit. You can also get different nozzles and brushes for different uses.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick for the best RV vacuum option is the HP Products 9880 Dirt Devil Central Vacuum System.

To keep your wallet intact while still getting a good RV vacuum, check out the MOOSOO Vacuum Cleaner Corded Stick Vacuum instead.

Do you have a favorite RV vacuum? Tell us about it in the comments below.

MORE TO READ