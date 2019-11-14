Best Motorcycle Gear: Be Safe and Comfortable While Riding

The best motorcycle gear doesn’t just prevent scrapes; it boosts your comfort and safety

By Alice Musyoka
Bike gloves, a leather jacket, a helmet, riding pants, and tough boots are more than just protective equipment meant to keep you safe. They are an extension of your personality. If you have all the basics but want motorcycle gear that will boost your riding experience, you’re in the right place. This review covers three of the top motorcycle accessories on the market. 

  • Best Overall
    MadDog GearComfort Ride Seat Protector by Coleman
    Summary
    This is one accessory that works well with both an off-road motorcycle and an ATV. It improves the aesthetics, makes the seat last longer, and boosts overall comfort.
    Pros
    It has a soft-molded foam to keep you comfortable when you drive offroad and to cushion you against hard bumps. Its three latches lock it in place and protect your seat from harsh weather elements. The cover also prevents seat wear and tear.
    Cons
    It offers less support and comfort than its predecessors. The buckle design may interfere with its fitting on many seats or the leg placement of the rider. 
  • Best Value
    Frogg Toggs All Sports Rain Suit
    Summary
    Riding in the rain? These pants and jacket will ensure you are fully protected and comfortable. They are made of non-woven polypropylene to increase durability.
    Pros
    The pants and jacket feature three layers. The inner and outer layers provide comfort and wind resistance. The elastic cuffs, elastic waist, and adjustable leg openings make them easy to put on and keep your gear underneath dry.
    Cons
    There are no pockets on the pants or the jacket. The suit makes some noise as you walk. It also retains a lot of body heat and doesn’t offer total protection against rain.
  • Honorable Mention
    Event Biker Leather Men's Motorcycle Jacket
    Summary
    What’s a rider without his or her signature leather jacket? This leather jacket, which is made of promotional grade leather, makes a style statement. It is also unisex.
    Pros
    It comes in various sizes—ranging from small to 5X-large—to accommodate different body types. It has a polyester-filled liner and retains heat when it’s cold. It also feels comfortable on the skin. The side lace helps make the jacket a perfect fit.
    Cons
    Some sizing issues—you may have to order two sizes bigger. The zipper is not the highest quality and sometimes sticks when you try to zip up. 

Tips

  • When purchasing motorcycle gear, it is important to place your safety above everything else. Most gear is either built for biker safety or biker comfort. Buy products made with high-quality components to guarantee safety. 
  • When it comes to wearable motorcycle gear, get products that are double-stitched or triple-stitched. A good lining is also important and is a quality of great workmanship. 
  • All-weather gear will serve you better and save you a considerable amount of money in the long run. That’s because you don’t have to keep changing the gear as the seasons change. 

FAQs

Q: Will motorcycle gear affect my everyday look?

A: Every time you hop on a bike, you should commit to protecting yourself first, and style should come second. Fortunately, a lot of motorcycle gear is designed with style in mind. 

Q: How do I know if my motorcycle gear is good?

A: Important bike protective gear aligns with safety guidelines. Many manufacturers submit their gear for testing and quality assurance. It is good to check whether the gear you’re purchasing adheres to these guidelines. 

Q: Is a motorcycle full-body kit expensive?

A: A full-body kit does not need to be expensive to be high-quality. With about $500, you can get a high-quality full-body kit that will last for a long time, depending on your riding frequency. 

Final Thoughts

Our top recommendation for the best motorcycle gear is the MadDog GearComfort Ride Seat Protector by Coleman. It’s comfortable and protects your seat from harsh weather conditions. 

We also recommend the Frogg Toggs All Sports Rain Suit to keep you dry in the rain.

