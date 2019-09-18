Best Leather Steering Wheel Covers: Get A More Comfortable Grip 

If you have leather car seats, it only feels natural to complement the rest of your vehicle’s upholstery with top-rated leather covers. A leather steering wheel cover plays a crucial role in protecting your hands from constant friction as you drive and shielding your steering wheel from the harsh sunlight. Moreover, leather looks elegant and feels nice. Our buying guide features some of the best leather steering wheel covers that will make you feel good when you drive.

Benefits of a Leather Steering Wheel Cover Better grip. Genuine leather is non-slip and soft to the touch. It gives you a better grip while at the same time protects your hands from a hot or cold steering wheel. It’s the best cover for an old and slippery steering wheel for enhanced control.

Genuine leather is non-slip and soft to the touch. It gives you a better grip while at the same time protects your hands from a hot or cold steering wheel. It’s the best cover for an old and slippery steering wheel for enhanced control. High quality. Leather is by far the easiest to install and most durable type of steering wheel cover. That’s why it’s typically more expensive than plastic, synthetic, or rubber counterparts.

Leather is by far the easiest to install and most durable type of steering wheel cover. That’s why it’s typically more expensive than plastic, synthetic, or rubber counterparts. Driving comfort . Leather is soft to the touch and is the best material to cover a sharp, rugged steering wheel. It’s suitable for long drives, and some designs massage the palm to minimize driver fatigue.

. Leather is soft to the touch and is the best material to cover a sharp, rugged steering wheel. It’s suitable for long drives, and some designs massage the palm to minimize driver fatigue. Improved style. Leather looks elegant in a vehicle’s interior. It can make an old car seem more attractive and hides the look of an old and rugged steering wheel. Leather steering wheel wraps look even better when paired with leather seat covers. Types of Leather Steering Wheel Covers Genuine Leather Genuine leather doesn’t necessarily mean that the product is made from animal hides. It may be made of several layers of low-quality leather bonded together to enhance the properties of the material. These types of steering wheel covers are typically made from the same material that makes up most belts and shoes in malls and department stores. Genuine leather covers offer great grip, are breathable, soft, and resistant to weather changes. Microfiber Leather Microfiber is a high-end synthetic leather that mimics almost all the characteristics of real leather. Microfiber is more resistant to heat, chemical abrasions, and creasing in comparison to genuine leather. Also, the covers are engineered with chemicals that reduce the strange leather odor. It’s hard to distinguish it from real leather unless you read the manufacturer’s specifications. Top Brands Rueesh Rueesh was founded in 2006 by two engineers with the aim of producing top-notch automobile accessories for the industry. The company is online-based and all of its products are eco-friendly and backed with warranties. One of its best leather steering wheel wraps is the Rueesh Steering Wheel Cover. BDK BDK was founded in 1990 and produces and distributes vehicle interior design products from its facilities in California and New Jersey. The company specializes in car seat covers, car floor mats, and real leather steering wheel covers. One of its top-rated steering wheel covers is the BDK Leather Steering Wheel Cover. Leather Steering Wheel Cover Pricing Under $20: Most leather covers within this price range are made from microfiber leather. They come with versatile designs guaranteed to improve the aesthetics of your car’s interior. However, they aren’t very long-lasting and are designed to fit smaller vehicles.

Most leather covers within this price range are made from microfiber leather. They come with versatile designs guaranteed to improve the aesthetics of your car’s interior. However, they aren’t very long-lasting and are designed to fit smaller vehicles. $20 to $30: Expect to find mostly genuine leather covers within this price range. Most are longer lasting than microfiber and are suitable for extended driving. The higher-end versions may include high-tech, gel-filled padding to enhance driving comfort.

Expect to find mostly genuine leather covers within this price range. Most are longer lasting than microfiber and are suitable for extended driving. The higher-end versions may include high-tech, gel-filled padding to enhance driving comfort. Over $30: Expect to find genuine leather and real leather covers within this price range. The higher-priced versions are designed to be a custom fit for your vehicle. If you are paying this much, select a cover that has an extended lifespan. Key Features Size Confirm that the product dimensions for the new leather steering wheel cover match the size of your steering wheel for a snug and comfortable fit. Some universal fits may not fit in select vehicle steering wheels but are ideal for passenger cars. If the cover is too tight, it may rip at the seams with time, and if it’s too loose, it may affect steering wheel control. Weather Resistance Choose a cover that’s designed to resist extreme temperatures. Ideally, it should feel cool on the hands despite the changes in weather conditions. Light-colored covers are better at bouncing off UV rays and remain cooler for longer. Grip Choose an anti-slip cover for enhanced grip as you drive. Leather covers generally offer the best grip, but a contoured and embossed design offers better traction for controlling the steering wheel on bumpy roads and when negotiating corners. Other Considerations Driving Conditions: Consider your driving conditions and the type of weather you experience in the area where you live. Some covers have heaters built into them to keep your hands warm during the cold winter. Also, some have high-tech, gel-filled paddings designed to increase comfort during long drives.

Consider your driving conditions and the type of weather you experience in the area where you live. Some covers have heaters built into them to keep your hands warm during the cold winter. Also, some have high-tech, gel-filled paddings designed to increase comfort during long drives. Aesthetics: Choose a cover that compliments the interior look of your vehicle or one that matches your taste and preference. It should offer a full cover of the steering wheel to hide scratches and dents. Best Leather Steering Wheel Cover Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Leather Steering Wheel Cover Overall: SEG Direct Steering Wheel Cover

The SEG Direct is a soft microfiber leather cover with a sporty design. It fits steering wheels with an external diameter of 14.5 to 15.25 inches. The cover is made with eco-friendly and odor-free raw materials. The cover material is soft, comfortable, and ideal for long drives. In addition, it’s weather-resistant and will keep cool in hot weather to prevent sweaty palms. It also won’t crack or peel in cold weather. The cover is skid proof, and the textured exterior offers excellent grip throughout sharp turns. It also promotes driving ease without blistering or hurting your hands. Moreover, it protects your steering wheel from UV rays and friction wear. SEG Direct covers come in a wide variety of colors, even one that’s fitted with crystals, to decorate your steering wheel. You can also opt for a plain conservative color that doesn’t clash with your car’s interior. A major drawback of the cover is that it isn’t reinforced with heavy-duty stitching at the seams. The seams may come apart after only two years of use or if you struggle to install the cover on a wheel that’s larger than 15 inches. Also, it fits loosely on wheels that are less than 15 inches. You may get a folded cover upon delivery, which is poor packaging, and it may take months before the folds disappear from the leather. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Leather Steering Wheel Cover: BDK Leather Steering Wheel Cover

The BDK steering wrap is made of 100 percent genuine leather featuring contoured edges and a soft-pebbled texture. The cover provides maximum comfort and a secure grip in daily commutes and long drives. The contours offer enhanced steering wheel control on rough terrain and hazardous conditions. It’s UV-resistant and protected from peeling, fading, and cracking, even under the most intense sun rays. The cover is double stitched for enhanced durability and contains no strong odors or harmful chemicals. It’s also 100 percent airbag compatible and offers a snug fit on steering wheels with an outer diameter of 14.5 to 15.5 inches. The BDK cover is easy to install once you ensure that the measurement matches your steering wheel size. Despite the fact that the over is heat-resistant, that doesn’t prevent air bubbles from forming under its skin when the cover heats up. Moreover, it’s not a durable cover, and after a year or two, you may notice that the stitching comes apart. Also, the skin may start to flake and tear easily. It wears out faster if you use it on your daily commute. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Leather Steering Wheel Cover Honorable Mention: Rueesh Steering Wheel Cover

