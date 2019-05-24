Best Steering Wheel Locks: Add Security to Your Car

Car thefts are on the rise again these days, and even modern security systems are not enough to prevent car thieves from absconding with your vehicle. By adding a physical barrier, however, you’re adding another layer of protection. Steering wheel locks are security devices to help you do just that. Read on to learn everything you need to know about the best steering wheel lock to keep your car safe.

If you worry about your car every time you park it, a steering wheel lock will help put your mind at ease. Fewer worries, less stress, healthier you. Money Saver. This one is a little on the nose, but if your car gets stolen, you lose money on the replacement, even if you’re insured. In that sense, a steering wheel lock can help you save money.

This one is a little on the nose, but if your car gets stolen, you lose money on the replacement, even if you’re insured. In that sense, a steering wheel lock can help you save money. Prevents turning. Even if a thief did decide to hop into your car and drive away without cracking the wheel lock, the car will be impossible to properly maneuver. Simply put, the thief wouldn’t be able to turn the wheel far enough to make any turns or even keep the car safely in a lane. Types of Steering Wheel Locks Enclosed Lock Enclosed steering wheel locks provide a high level of physical security, as they completely enclose the steering wheel in a hardened steel shell. This makes it both extremely difficult to crack and really good at what it’s supposed to do: keeping thieves away. The downside is that they’re quite bulky and on the heavier side. Traditional Lock Most of the steering wheel locks on the market today are this type. With a long bar shape, they attach to the wheel via hooks or extendable arms, locking it into place within the wheel’s spokes. When properly attached, they prevent turning the wheel far enough to get anywhere. Wheel-to-Pedal Lock Designed to hook into the wheel and one of the pedals, this type of steering wheel lock prevents thieves from using two key control points of your vehicle. The trade-off is that it’s the biggest type lock out there, making it a bit cumbersome to use and to keep in your vehicle. Top Brands Winner International Based in Sharon, Penn., Winner International makes the popular The Club steering wheel locks. Founded in 1986, the company is still going strong today, making innovative new tweaks to the existing designs. The company’s most popular product is the Original Club. MONOJOY An online-based manufacturer and retailer of car steering wheel locks, as well as a whole host of other automotive accessories, MONOJOY makes quality, affordable products. Many of the company’s wheel locks are popular, with the Heavy-Duty Car Anti-Theft Lock being the forerunner. Disklok With head offices based in the UK, Disklok is the company behind the most popular full-enclosure steering wheel lock. Since 1993, Disklok has continued to innovate the design, making one of the most effective anti-theft devices for cars on the market. The Disklok is the company’s most popular product, and it’s Thatcham-approved. Steering Wheel Lock Pricing Under $30: At this price point, you’ll find most budget options of varying quality. Some are quite decent and will do a good job of protecting your vehicle from theft, while others are too poorly made to stand up to a thief’s toolbox.

At this price point, you’ll find most budget options of varying quality. Some are quite decent and will do a good job of protecting your vehicle from theft, while others are too poorly made to stand up to a thief’s toolbox. $40-$100: In the mid-range, you’ll find a wide variety of steering wheel locks to suit your needs. The traditional lock is most common, but you’ll also find a couple of wheel-to-pedal locks, all of which should be made from quality materials. We recommend spending at least this much in a wheel lock.

In the mid-range, you’ll find a wide variety of steering wheel locks to suit your needs. The traditional lock is most common, but you’ll also find a couple of wheel-to-pedal locks, all of which should be made from quality materials. We recommend spending at least this much in a wheel lock. Over $100: The higher-end models tend to be the enclosed variety of wheel lock. High-quality materials and craftsmanship drive prices up, both of which you’ll see in a wheel lock at this price point. It’s not necessarily worth spending this much to get a good lock, though. Key Features Universal Fit Modern steering wheels tend to be very similar in size and design, but some makes and models have unique quirks that warrant a universal fit wheel lock. You’ll avoid guesswork and poorly closing latch points; both of which will result in better security for your car. If you’re driving an 18-wheeler or some other really big vehicle, you might have to look for a speciality lock. Visibility One of the key deterrents to theft is the visibility of a wheel lock. That means you’ll want lots of bright color and bulk that can be spotted, even from across the street. Our favorites are red and bright yellow, but a bit of shiny silver helps the spotting, too. If would-be thieves can see what they need to deal with before even getting to your car, you’re that much better off. Materials You’ll want a steering wheel lock that’s as resistant to physical attacks as possible. If a thief decides to break into your car, even after spotting that wheel lock, you’ve got to assume that they’ve got the toolbox to tackle it. Hardened steel or steel alloys will make it that much harder for a would-be thief to break the lock, making these the materials you need for top-notch security. Other Considerations Size: Although bigger is usually better when it comes to steering wheel locks, you’ve got to keep in mind how much space it will take up when not in use. Make sure to choose a wheel lock that’s just right in size to work for your car so that you don’t have to deal with the inconvenience of more bulk than you need.

Although bigger is usually better when it comes to steering wheel locks, you’ve got to keep in mind how much space it will take up when not in use. Make sure to choose a wheel lock that’s just right in size to work for your car so that you don’t have to deal with the inconvenience of more bulk than you need. Ease of Use: Some car security bars have more connection points than others, making them more secure but also more difficult to use. You’ll want a lock that balances convenience and security so that you’re never discouraged from using it.

Some car security bars have more connection points than others, making them more secure but also more difficult to use. You’ll want a lock that balances convenience and security so that you’re never discouraged from using it. Guarantee: A number of manufacturers offer not only a great warranty for their wheel locks but also a guarantee that your car won’t be stolen. If you’re unlucky enough for it to be taken, then their guarantee pays for part or all of your insurance deductible.

A number of manufacturers offer not only a great warranty for their wheel locks but also a guarantee that your car won’t be stolen. If you’re unlucky enough for it to be taken, then their guarantee pays for part or all of your insurance deductible. Locking Mechanism: Here’s a point where quality really matters. If the locking mechanism is poorly made, it can be easily broken by a professional thief. Make sure you invest in a good steering wheel lock that can’t just be sprayed, frozen, and broken.

Here’s a point where quality really matters. If the locking mechanism is poorly made, it can be easily broken by a professional thief. Make sure you invest in a good steering wheel lock that can’t just be sprayed, frozen, and broken. Padding: If you’re worried about potential damage to your car’s steering wheel from metal edges, you’ll want to look for a wheel lock that features rubber or plastic padding around the latch points. Best Steering Wheel Lock Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Steering Wheel Lock Overall: The Club 1000 Steering Wheel Lock

Sometimes the old adage “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” rings true. That’s the case for the original Club steering wheel lock. It’s been around for decades, and it’s patented design continues to be one of the best on the market. Recent innovations have made it even more secure: solid steel hooks and Chromoly steel construction make it resistant to sawing, prying, hammering, and freon attacks. The patented self-locking feature makes the Club super easy to use: just one pull locks it into place, and you can rest easy knowing your car is better protected. Red and black are highly deterring colors, and the fit is universal, making it ideal for cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs. It’s also available in a slightly less visible navy blue and black color combo, which might suit your needs better if you want your lock to blend in more. The Club also comes backed with a generous first-year guarantee: If your car gets stolen while the Club is in use, the company will pay up to $1,800 against your insurance deductible. Overall, the design is heavy-duty, the materials high in quality, and the performance is good. What is a little bothersome, though, is that the locking mechanism can get a little jammed in colder climates. Making sure that it’s always well-lubricated helps prevent that issue, but it’s definitely something to keep in mind if you live somewhere frosty. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Steering Wheel Lock Value: MONOJOY Heavy Duty Anti-Theft Lock

As far as value buys go, this MONOJOY wheel lock is up there as a great deal. A heavy-duty, hardened steel body protects your car physically and visually. Its design is one of the most compacts on the market at just 17.7 inches long. It’s easy to use and extends to 28.7 inches to accommodate a wide range of steering wheels, which is great if you’re looking for something with a universal fit. Another unique feature is that it can also be used as a safety hammer to break the car windows in an emergency. This model features a B+ lock cylinder, which can resist a number of physical attacks well. It also has laser cut keys that are extremely difficult to duplicate, protecting you from one of the most common car theft attacks. The self-locking feature makes it possible to lock the device without needing to use the key, making it very user-friendly. It also comes with three keys, so you’ll always have a spare if you lose one. One of the main downsides to this model is that it lacks bright colors, making it harder to see from a distance. That makes it a bit less effective as a visual deterrent. It’s also shorter than competing models, making it more suitable for smaller vehicles. Other than that, you can’t beat the price. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Steering Wheel Lock Honorable Mention: Disklok Security Wheel Lock

