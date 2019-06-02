Best Wheel Locks: Protect Your Wheels From Theft

Everybody loves a shiny set of eye-catching wheels on a nice ride—including marauding thieves. If your vehicle spends the majority of the time parked on the street or in parking lots, investing in anti-theft lug nuts is affordable insurance for wheel theft. Read on to see our picks for the best wheel locks to prevent theft.

If you’re looking for the best wheel boot lock available, this one fits the bill.

Benefits of Wheel Locks Get short-term protection. If you live or work in an area with high crime rates or park your car in your driveway or the street at night, wheel locks can be a sound investment in anti-theft protection. They're affordable, easy-to-use, and effective in protecting your wheels from theft.

Get long-term protection. If your vehicle sits unattended for extended periods of time, say during long vacations, then a set of locking wheel nuts will give your wheels the long-term protection from theft you need. Many drivers prefer clamp-style locks for long-term protection.

Enjoy peace of mind. Those spiffy alloy rims on your ride attract a lot of attention, with some of it being unwanted. Wheel locks are a cost-effective anti-theft measure that will give you peace of mind knowing that thieves cannot easily steal your wheels.

Save money. With a set of premium wheels often costing well over $3,000, investing in a nice set of wheel locks is cheap insurance for wheel theft. Even if you live or work in a nicer area, wheel theft can still happen, so it's best just to err on the side of caution and secure your rims with locking lug nuts or a security clamp. Types of Wheel Locks Wheel Nut Lock This is the most common type of wheel lock. Wheel nut locks simply replace one lug nut on your wheel with a locking nut which is difficult to remove without a key. These security lug nuts are popular with consumers because they're affordable, user-friendly, and effective in preventing theft. One drawback of wheel nut locks is that they're not a visual theft deterrent, so thieves may not notice them and may attempt to liberate your wheels from your vehicle, potentially causing damage in the process. Wheel Clamp This type of wheel lock clamps around the wheel itself. Anti-theft wheel clamps are effective visual theft-deterrents and sport highly visible paint jobs to warn would-be wheel thieves to move onto another target. Additionally, wheel clamps protect your entire vehicle from being stolen, making them popular choices for long-term storage. The biggest gripe lodged against wheel clamps is that they tend to be heavy and somewhat difficult to operate compared to wheel nut locks. Top Brands Gorilla Automotive With over 40 years of aftermarket automotive accessories experience, Los Angeles-based Gorilla Automotive has been a mainstay in the automotive security industry. Gorilla Automotive specializes in offering eager consumers wheel-specific accessories such as aftermarket wheel locks and lug nuts, as well as security alarms for motorcycles. A best-selling product of this brand is the Gorilla Automotive Acorn Gorilla Guard Lock set. McGard Formed in 1964, McGard is an American manufacturer of security products, wheel locks, and chrome-plated lug nuts with its headquarters in Orchard Park, New York. The brand made a name for itself in 1966 with the invention of an innovative one-piece wheel lock for the automotive aftermarket. A popular McGard product is the 24157 Chrome Cone Seat Wheel Lock set. Trimax Founded in 1999 with its headquarters in Centennial, Colorado, the Trixmax corporation manufactures security products for cars, RVs, trucks, motorcycles, and more. Trimax makes a wide variety of wheel locks for cars, pickups, trailers, and even bicycles. One of its most popular products is the Trimax TCL65 Wheel Chock Lock. Wheel Locks Pricing Under $20: There are many affordable aftermarket wheel locks available for under $20. While the majority of these attractively priced wheel locks feature solid build quality, there are a few products that lure unsuspecting consumers with cut-rate pricing at the expense of overall quality. Do your homework and go with a reputable brand such as any of the ones featured in this article.

$20-$30: You'll find the most popular security lug nuts are priced in this range. These wheel locks are forged from quality materials to deliver excellent protection against wheel theft.

You’ll find the most popular security lug nuts are priced in this range. These wheel locks are forged from quality materials to deliver excellent protection against wheel theft. Over $30: If money isn’t an object for you, there are several tire wheel locks priced in the higher end of the spectrum. These premium wheel locks sport robust construction to provide superb anti-theft security. If you’re interested in a clamp-style wheel lock, you’ll most likely have to shell out over $30 for a well-engineered one. Key Features Construction The best locking wheel nuts will boast a robust, ultra-strong construction. If the unthinkable happens and a thief attempts to steal your wheel, they’ll use any measure possible to do so, and this can leave your lug nuts vulnerable to being damaged. The best wheel locks are forged from professional-grade steel to stand up to any abuse an aspiring thief could dole out. Premium-Quality Finish Your lug nuts are subjected to harsh conditions on a daily basis, from being drenched in muddy rainwater to coated liberally with snow. As a result, you’ll want to find wheel locks that feature a high-quality finish. The best locking lug nuts sport a chrome or powder-coated finish for maximum rust-resistance. Visibility Good-quality wheel locks will have visual clues designed to alert thieves that your wheels are off-limits. Clamp-style wheel locks are a superb visual theft-deterrent because they’re not only physically large but also painted in bright colors such as orange or yellow. Size Since locking anti-theft wheel nuts replace one of your actual wheel nuts, it stands that you’ll want to ensure that a set of wheel locks is the same size as your stock wheel nuts. Consult your owner’s manual to determine the size of your vehicle’s lug nuts or remove and measure the length of one of your lug nuts. Other Considerations Short- or Long-Term Protection: Will the rims on your precious ride require anti-theft protection during work? Or do you need longer-term protection for your wheels while you spend a few months out of the country? For short-term protection, wheel nut locks should provide sufficient protection. On the other hand, you may want to consider a clamp-style wheel lock if you need your wheels (and your entire vehicle) to be secured for longer periods of time. Best Wheel Lock Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Wheel Locks Overall: McGard 24157 Chrome Cone Seat Wheel Locks

The best locking lug nuts in our comparison secured the top spot with its compelling combination of ultra-strong U.S. steel, a computer-generated lock and key pattern, and a rust-resistant chrome finish. These wheel locks are manufactured in the U.S. from ‘restricted chemistry’ steel made specifically for McGard. This incredibly strong steel material makes these wheel locks extremely difficult for all but the most masterful thieves to remove. Triple nickel chrome plating not only makes these locking lug nuts resistant to rust but also very attractive to look at. Best of all, the McGard wheel locks use a key code that’s generated by a computer, which allows for an infinite number of patterns. That means you won’t have to worry about key duplication. Our only quibble with these superb security lug nuts is that they’re a little pricey. Nonetheless, the McGard 24157 Chrome Cone Seat Wheel Locks are still more affordable than clamp-style locks, so we recommend them for any driver who needs solid and stylish security for their wheels. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Wheel Locks: Gorilla Automotive Acorn Gorilla Guard Locks

If you’re looking for a set of wheel locks that packs a whole lot of great security features for a killer price, then Gorilla Automotive Acorn Gorilla Guard Locks will meet your needs. These wheel locks are offered in five different size ranges, so you should be able to find a model that fits your specific wheel lug nut size. Regardless of which model you choose, you’ll appreciate its cold-forged hardened steel construction with an extremely narrow locking face groove. This makes the Gorilla Guard Locks a very secure product that should deter most thieves from stealing your wheels. Throw in the fact that this wheel locks absolutely pop thanks to a glossy finish and you have an irresistible package. Our sole complaint with these locking wheel lug nuts is that they do not come with a spare wheel lock as many other sets do. Still, when you factor in its amazingly low price, the Gorilla Automotive Acorn Gorilla Guard Locks represent a great value. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Wheel Locks Honorable Mention: COOCHEER Heavy Duty Car Tire Wheel Lock

