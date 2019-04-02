Best Blind Spot Mirrors: Extend Your Rear View

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. A blind spot mirror is a helpful gadget fitted on the side mirrors of a car to show the driver parts of the road that are hidden from their vision. It essentially lets you keep track of the car lurking behind you, and you could also change lanes without compromising your safety. Our table below shows some of the best automotive blind spot mirrors that could help you stay safe on the road. Best Blind Spot Mirror Overall: Essential Contraptions Rear View Blind Spot Mirror

Best Value Blind Spot Mirror: Ampper Square Blind Spot Mirror

Best Blind Spot Mirror Honorable Mention: Utopicar Semi Oval Blind Spot Benefits of Blind Spot Mirrors Get a better view of your blind spots. Blind spot mirrors offer you extra visibility of pedestrians and cars that would have otherwise been missed by the side mirror. It helps you avoid them when you are turning, switching lanes, or overtaking other cars.

Blind spot mirrors offer you extra visibility of pedestrians and cars that would have otherwise been missed by the side mirror. It helps you avoid them when you are turning, switching lanes, or overtaking other cars. Monitor traffic around you. The blind spot mirror lets you keep an eye on the car behind you while the other eye is on the vehicle right in front of you in traffic. You will be able to drive safely and maintain a respectable distance from other vehicles.

The blind spot mirror lets you keep an eye on the car behind you while the other eye is on the vehicle right in front of you in traffic. You will be able to drive safely and maintain a respectable distance from other vehicles. Safely park your car. If you have been getting a lot of criticism about your skills when it comes to parking, then blind spot mirrors are your solution. You can safely parallel park and back out of a parking space without bumping into other vehicles or obstacles.

If you have been getting a lot of criticism about your skills when it comes to parking, then blind spot mirrors are your solution. You can safely parallel park and back out of a parking space without bumping into other vehicles or obstacles. Monitor children playing around you. Children love turning parking places into their playgrounds, and if you are not observant, an accident could occur. A blind spot mirror helps you avoid such incidents by giving you the best possible rear and side vision.

gettyimages Become a defensive driver by installing a new set of blind spot mirrors to keep you safer on the roads.

Top Brands Essential Contraptions Essential Contraptions is an industry leader in automotive blind spot mirrors, phone charger cables, and jump-start cables, among other automobile accessories. The company is owned and operated by Fred Geralds. It has its headquarters in Oakland Park, Florida. Its most popular product is the Essential Contraptions Rear View Blind Spot Mirror Ampper Ampper has 20 years of experience in the production of automotive accessories on a large scale. Some products it specializes in are batteries, LED lighting, blind spot mirrors, convex security mirrors, and a wide range of storage tools. The company aims to restore confidence in drivers by giving them high-quality and affordable products. A popular Ampper product is the Ampper Square Blind Spot Mirror. Utopicar Utopicar is a United States-based company that specializes in making car accessories to enhance the driver’s experience. The company was founded by Alhain Vargas, a car enthusiast who used his management and design skills to come up with the Utopicar Blind Spot Mirror, the company’s most popular product. WadeStar WadeStar is a United States-based company founded by Wade Starkenburg. The company specializes in making custom-made blind spot mirrors and car phone holders. WadeStar makes blind spot mirrors for trucks and a popular product is the WadeStar Blind Spot Mirror for select Dodge-Ram trucks. Fit Systems Fit Systems is a brand under the umbrella of K Source, a manufacturer of automotive and motorcycle mirrors. K Source has over 60 years of experience in the industry, and over time has birthed other major brand names like Vision Systems, KS Heavy Duty, and Ken Sean. A popular Fit Systems option is the Fit Systems Adjustable Blind Spot Mirror. Blind Spot Mirror Pricing Under $10: Typically, blind spot mirrors in this price range have a frameless design. They have a universal-fit design for most vehicles but are not suitable for motorcycles. They are, however, more fragile than the higher-end blind spot mirrors.

Typically, blind spot mirrors in this price range have a frameless design. They have a universal-fit design for most vehicles but are not suitable for motorcycles. They are, however, more fragile than the higher-end blind spot mirrors. $11-$20: This price range entails mirrors that are either custom- or universal-fit. They come with either a strong adhesive, a suction cup, or attachment clips to make the mirror wobble-free. They are also either sold as a pair or four-mirror set.

This price range entails mirrors that are either custom- or universal-fit. They come with either a strong adhesive, a suction cup, or attachment clips to make the mirror wobble-free. They are also either sold as a pair or four-mirror set. Over $25: This price range includes custom-made blind spot mirrors for select vehicles. They are tailored to seamlessly fit onto a specific side mirror. The color coding and shape also tend to compliment the intended vehicle. Key Features Mirror Size The size of your side mirror will largely affect the size of the blind spot mirror you need. You’ll want a blind spot mirror that is large enough to give you a clear viewing angle, but not so big that it blocks most parts of the side mirror. On the other hand, a small blind spot mirror will not be of much help if you have poor eyesight. Material Most blind spot mirrors are made of plastic since it is an affordable material. However, some manufacturers raise the bar and use aluminum since it is the best material recommended for blind spot mirrors. Aluminum is an expensive material, but it makes the mirror more durable and resistant to rust and corrosion. Other Considerations Shape: Blind spot mirrors are installed at the bottom outer corner of the side view mirror. Keeping that in mind, you should pick a shape that looks natural when placed on your side mirror. Round is a common shape for blind spot mirrors, but others come in oval, rectangular, or square shapes. The shape will not affect the clarity of the view, but it does add to the aesthetics of your side mirror.

Blind spot mirrors are installed at the bottom outer corner of the side view mirror. Keeping that in mind, you should pick a shape that looks natural when placed on your side mirror. Round is a common shape for blind spot mirrors, but others come in oval, rectangular, or square shapes. The shape will not affect the clarity of the view, but it does add to the aesthetics of your side mirror. Attachment Method: Blind spot mirrors either come with an adhesive or a suction cup for attachment. Adhesive attachments are the best since they do not come off easily, but the downside is that they cannot be transferred from one car to another. Suction cup attachments are detachable and can be transferred to another car, but they can easily come off the side mirror. Best Blind Spot Mirrors Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Blind Spot Mirror Overall: Essential Contraptions Rear View Blind Spot Mirror

Amazon

The Essential Contraptions Blind Spot Mirror is our top pick because it is cost-efficient has high-quality features and is built to last for a long time. The brand offers a four-pack set that is enough for two vehicles or for replacements for broken mirrors. This model is a universal fit and can be installed on motorcycles, trucks, and SUVs. The mirror is made of a rust-resistant aluminum housing and can, therefore, withstand harsh weather. An aluminum frame enhances the mirror’s stability and sturdiness when installed and protects the mirror from damage. Much like other blind spot mirrors, these have an adhesive attachment that sticks onto the side mirror. A practical design with a 2-inch convex mirror made of real glass lets you have a clear view of blind spots. With real glass, you do not have to worry about the mirror hazing after a few years. However, the mirrors aren’t adjustable since there is no swiveling adaptor. The mirror stays wherever it is placed, so you’ll have to get it right the first time you install it. The mirror also has a small profile that can be a struggle to see through. The four-mirror set is also impractical unless you have multiple vehicles. Best Value Blind Spot Mirror: Ampper Square Blind Spot Mirror

Amazon

The Ampper blind spot mirror is our best value option since it helps you save a little money. It’s designed as a high-definition convex blind spot mirror that gives you a clear view when driving and changing lanes. The unit comes as a two-pack to fit both side mirrors and attaches via a strong 3M adhesive for pressure-sensitive tape installation. The Ampper mirror entails a square-shaped, frameless, and ultra-thin design. It features a 360-degree rotation, coupled with an adjustable sway to give you a wide viewing angle. The HD glass is haze-resistant, rust-resistant, and waterproof. The mirror also features an adjustable swivel-mounting bracket for easy attachment. The main drawback of the Ampper blind spot mirror is that it cannot be installed on motorcycles. The mirror also has a small profile that can be frustrating for people with poor eyesight. Finally, the mirror has a frameless design and could chip around the edges. Best Blind Spot Mirror Honorable Mention: Utopicar Semi-Oval Blind Spot

Amazon