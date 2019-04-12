Best Windshield Wipers: The Best Replacements for Your Stock Wipers

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

It’s easy to ignore your windshield wipers since they are not as demanding as other parts of your car like the engine. However, your wipers play a major role in optimizing visibility during harsh weather to help you avoid collisions with other motorists in traffic. You should replace your windshield wipers the moment you notice they are not doing a good job of keeping your windshield clean and clear. Consider going for some of the best replacement windshield wipers highlighted in our review below.

Best Windshield Wipers Overall: Bosch Icon Windshield Wiper

Best Value Windshield Wipers: Valeo 900 Series

Best Windshield Wipers Honorable Mention: Rain-X-Latitude

Why Buy Windshield Wipers

Improve road safety. Windshield wipers provide additional safety by making it possible to drive during rough weather. Modern advancements to the features of windshield wipers have made them effective in maintaining a clean and clear windshield for maximum visibility. You can, therefore, have a clear view of what’s ahead of you to avoid a collision.

Windshield wipers provide additional safety by making it possible to drive during rough weather. Modern advancements to the features of windshield wipers have made them effective in maintaining a clean and clear windshield for maximum visibility. You can, therefore, have a clear view of what’s ahead of you to avoid a collision. Replace your worn wipers. Most traditional windshield wipers wear out after about six months. Then they start screeching and leaving streak marks on your window. Replace the worn-out windshield wipers with high-quality aftermarket brands to avoid situations where your wipers stop working in the middle of heavy rain.

Most traditional windshield wipers wear out after about six months. Then they start screeching and leaving streak marks on your window. Replace the worn-out windshield wipers with high-quality aftermarket brands to avoid situations where your wipers stop working in the middle of heavy rain. Maintain a clean windshield. Use wipers to protect your windshield from dirt, dust, and grime that could leave ugly stains on the glass. A clean windshield also enhances the general look of your vehicle.

Use wipers to protect your windshield from dirt, dust, and grime that could leave ugly stains on the glass. A clean windshield also enhances the general look of your vehicle. Adjust to your area’s climate. You should consider upgrading your wipers if you move to a place that has long seasons of heavy rain and snow. We recommend going for all-weather windshield wipers as they are designed to prevent heavy snow, rainwater, and ice from penetrating the blade.

Types of Windshield Wipers

Conventional Wipers

Conventional wipers are the most common form of windshield wipers. They feature halogen-hardened rubber or rubber squeegees, which have a short lifespan of only six months. In addition, they are the least expensive wipers but are more vulnerable to damage by snow and ice. These wipers are also known as traditional wipers or bracket-type wipers.

Beam-Style Wipers

Beam-style wipers feature a single, one-piece design. The blade is reinforced with silicon or dual rubber. They don’t have an external frame, and the blades exert even pressure on a curved windshield. These are the most expensive wipers, have the best wiping performance, and last longer than conventional wipers.

Hybrid Wipers

Hybrid wipers have a similar construction to conventional frames but come with a more aerodynamic design and an added outer shell. The blades are covered with a preservative rubber case. They have an outer shell that keeps snow and ice from penetrating the blade, giving the wiper a lower profile.

Top Brands

Bosch

Bosch is an electrical engineering company and provides both hardware and software solutions in the products it offers consumers. Robert Bosch founded the company in 1889, and its headquarters are in Gerlingen, Germany. The company started by making home appliances and power tools. Windshield wipers are the newest addition to its collection. Its best-selling item is the Bosch Icon Windshield Wiper.

Valeo

Valeo has gained recognition as one of the best automotive parts manufacturers in the industry. It makes a wide range of aftermarket wiper blades and wiper motors. The company was founded in 1923 and has its headquarters in Saint Ouen, France. Valeo sells its products to over 150 countries in the world. A popular Valeo windshield wiper is the Valeo 900 Series.

Rain-X

Rain-X is a multinational company that specializes in glass and windshield treatments, plastic cleaners, windshield washer fluid, car wax, bug washes, and wiper blades. In 2010, Kraco Enterprises acquired Rain-X but maintained Ecolab as the chief producer of Rain-X products. Currently, Rain-X products are used in car washes and automotive industries. The company is famously known for its high-quality Rain-X-Latitude windshield wiper.

Michelin

Michelin was founded in 1889 by Edouard and Andre Michelin as a tire manufacturing company. Currently, the company is a global manufacturer and supplier of car, motorcycle and bicycle accessories, footwear, and technical soles. Its headquarters are in Clermont-Ferrand, France. A popular Michelin product is the Michelin Stealth Ultra Windshield Wiper.

Windshield Wiper Pricing

Under $10: This is the budget range for conventional windshield wipers with a rubber-coated blade. These wipers have a short lifespan and come in lengths of 18 inches or less. Most have a frameless design that exposes the metal on the blade. For that reason, the wipers may have a squeaking noise when wiping.

This is the budget range for conventional windshield wipers with a rubber-coated blade. These wipers have a short lifespan and come in lengths of 18 inches or less. Most have a frameless design that exposes the metal on the blade. For that reason, the wipers may have a squeaking noise when wiping. $11-$20: This is the category for hybrid wipers or winter blades. The blades are coated with rubber, which exhibits average performance. They are only good for wiping off moderate snow, rain, and ice. They have the same lifespan as their cheaper versions but are available in all sizes.

This is the category for hybrid wipers or winter blades. The blades are coated with rubber, which exhibits average performance. They are only good for wiping off moderate snow, rain, and ice. They have the same lifespan as their cheaper versions but are available in all sizes. Above $20: At this price range, you will find beam-style windshield wipers with either silicon- or rubber-coated blades. The coating gives these blades a longer lifespan, more resistance to corrosion, and the ability to resist penetration by heavy snow, ice, and rain. Most of these wipers are covered with a plastic framework, and that makes them the quietest windshield wipers around.

Key Features

Outer Framework

Most windshield wipers typically come with an outer framework of either plastic or rubber. A covered frame prevents snow or rain from penetrating the blade. However, some wipers have open-frame designs that leave the arm-like suspension points that link the wiper blade to the wiper-arm mechanism exposed. Wipers with exposed frames pick up fast when activated but are more vulnerable to damage by heavy snow and ice.

Blade Material

Good-quality blades are made of either a silicon or rubber coating. These materials are long-lasting and resistant to corrosion but are expensive. The cheaper alternative is rubber-coated blades, which are standard for most conventional windshield wipers. Rubber blades are easier and cheaper to manufacture than silicone, but they do not last as long.

Attachment Style

The attachment style is how the blade attaches to the wiper mechanism arm. Windshield wipers either come in straight-arm or hooked-arm attachment styles. Some wipers are universal and come with different adaptors for attachment. Consult your car owner’s manual to know which wiper arm fits your vehicle.

Other Considerations

Vehicle Year, Make, and Model: Most manufacturers make windshield wipers that are a custom fit for specific vehicle models. You should look for windshield wipers that the manufacturer specifies for your car. Alternatively, you can measure your factory blade in inches to get an aftermarket blade that’s a similar size and shape.

Most manufacturers make windshield wipers that are a custom fit for specific vehicle models. You should look for windshield wipers that the manufacturer specifies for your car. Alternatively, you can measure your factory blade in inches to get an aftermarket blade that’s a similar size and shape. Your Area's Climate: Do you live in an area that experiences only light rain or snow? Then you don’t have to spend all your money on an expensive blade since a standard blade from a well-known manufacturer can do the job. Go for high-quality blades that offer more resistance to snow, ice, and rain if you frequently drive through areas with harsher weather.

Best Windshield Wiper Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Windshield Wipers Overall: Bosch Icon Windshield Wiper