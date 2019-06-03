Best Retractable Tonneau Covers: Secure Your Truck Bed

The truck bed is perhaps the most vulnerable spot in any pickup truck, especially for loose items sitting around the bottom. This is why many truck owners take extra lengths to secure the bed as much as possible. While typical soft tonneau covers do a good job of protecting the bed from the elements, only a true hardcover will offer a greater level of theft resistance and prevention. If you want a good deal of protection and a way to access the bed, the only real solution is a retractable tonneau cover. To learn why a truck bed cover may be the right solution for you, check out the rest of our handy guide below.

Uses two rack tracks along the sides to hold crossbars for roof-mounted accessories. Cover remains accessible and easy to use even with racks mounted above.

Features a low-profile design that blends with many truck styles and helps keep wind noise down at highway speeds. Easy to open and use.

Installation is straightforward, but the included instructions are confusing. Users may need to refer to video tutorials instead.

Smooth operation. The cover rolls in and out of the housing quickly. The housing itself doesn't take up too much space within the bed of the truck.

Why Buy a Retractable Truck Bed Tonneau Cover Protect the truck bed. An open truck bed is exposed to the elements and would-be thieves. Without a solid, rigid barrier to put over the top, there isn't much else you can do to protect the opening. Retractable tonneau covers offer some rigid protection to prevent or at least slow down thieves. Many hard tonneau covers also keep out most of the weather elements like rain and snow.

An open truck bed is exposed to the elements and would-be thieves. Without a solid, rigid barrier to put over the top, there isn't much else you can do to protect the opening. Retractable tonneau covers offer some rigid protection to prevent or at least slow down thieves. Many hard tonneau covers also keep out most of the weather elements like rain and snow. Access the truck bed quickly. Retractable covers tend to offer a good balance between protection and bed access. You don't have to take them completely off, and you can retract them fully if you want to leave the bed open for larger items. Best of all, many have a simple locking mechanism so you can access the truck bed whenever you want, even without opening the tailgate in some cases.

$1000 and above: Above the $1000 mark, cover options tend to offer more in terms of accessories and capabilities. Enhanced locking mechanisms and more durable covers are common. You may also find some covers with extra accessories like motorized covers and built-in rack systems. Key Features Cover When it comes to the utility of a tonneau cover, the cover itself determines how much protection it will offer. This is where the differences between many types of tonneau covers come into play. For example, soft covers do well with weather resistance but often fail to provide a decent amount of theft protection. For retractable bed covers, the materials are what matter most. Strong metals like steel and aluminum are the best, especially when combined with padding like vinyl for extra weather protection. Locking Mechanism To keep people out when you don't want them in your truck bed, you will need a lock. Some covers come with a heavy-duty lock you can access from the top of the retractable section. Here, these tend to be the most convenient for accessing the bed quickly and still keeping it protected when needed. A few retractable designs lack a lock and, instead, opt for a latch that is concealed by the tailgate. This way, if you have a locking tailgate, you can keep the cover closed and locked without the extra hardware. Weatherproofing The one area many retractable truck bed covers suffer in is weather resistance. Most are resistant to the elements themselves, but they can have a difficult time keeping moisture out of the truck beds in bad weather conditions. Good weather sealing around the edges and corners is a must. In general, a cover that manages to keep most moisture out, except for out of the corners, is best. Other Considerations Truck Bed Size: For any tonneau cover to really work—retractable, roll-up, or otherwise—it needs to actually fit the top of the bed. This is why many manufacturers create different varieties of their cover models to fit different makes and models of trucks like Ford F-150s and Chevy Silverados. Make sure you know the exact size of your truck bed, including the width, before looking at major cover options. A bed liner can also interfere with the fit.

Other Accessories: Many tonneau covers tend to not play well with other accessories like ladder racks in the bed of a truck. Anything that uses the stake pockets, in particular, may have compatibility issues that sit above the bed rails. Some, however, have a narrow profile to allow room. Others get around this issue by incorporating additional accessories or mounting parts, like roof rack rails, instead. Best Retractable Tonneau Covers Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Retractable Tonneau Cover Overall: Roll-N-Lock M-Series

For any tonneau cover to really work—retractable, roll-up, or otherwise—it needs to actually fit the top of the bed. This is why many manufacturers create different varieties of their cover models to fit different makes and models of trucks like Ford F-150s and Chevy Silverados. Make sure you know the exact size of your truck bed, including the width, before looking at major cover options. A bed liner can also interfere with the fit. Other Accessories: Many tonneau covers tend to not play well with other accessories like ladder racks in the bed of a truck. Anything that uses the stake pockets, in particular, may have compatibility issues that sit above the bed rails. Some, however, have a narrow profile to allow room. Others get around this issue by incorporating additional accessories or mounting parts, like roof rack rails, instead. Best Retractable Tonneau Covers Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Retractable Tonneau Cover Overall: Roll-N-Lock M-Series

The Roll-N-Lock M-Series tonneau cover is one of the best truck cover options when you want to maximize the space leftover in the bed. The vinyl and aluminum construction of the rolling cover fits into a compact housing that takes up a smaller footprint than some other competitor models. The materials also provide a good amount of weather and impact resistance. Functionality is where this cover really shines. The torsion spring inside the housing does a good job of getting the cover to roll in and out smoothly. The lock is easy to use to secure the bed from the outside. Installation is also fairly straightforward as long as you can get past the confusing instructions. Said instructions are the main drawback of this cover option. The text in the instructions is difficult to follow, especially if you have never installed a retractable tonneau cover before. To circumnavigate the issue, it's better to refer to video installation tutorials. Otherwise, the installation just takes a little bit of time to get done. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Retractable Tonneau Cover Value: Pace Edwards Switchblade

It can be difficult to find a high-quality retractable tonneau cover in the bottom budget range of covers, but the Pace Edwards Switchblade cover is a strong competitor. It offers a lot of design features that are common with higher-priced models at the fraction of the cost. It also has a low-profile design perfect for preserving the truck's looks. Using aluminum panels with a polymer finish, Pace Edward's ArmorTek deck does a good job of keeping the basic weather elements out of the truck bed. The sleek design blends well into the bed as well, preserving the bed rails for other accessories on some truck models (others may have the stake pockets blocked). Unfortunately, this isn't the easiest cover to install. Like many retractable truck covers, precise alignment is necessary to get everything running smoothly. The guide rails on the sides, for example, take some time to get properly aligned so the cover cand slide in and out of the housing without getting hung up anywhere. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Retractable Tonneau Cover Honorable Mention: RetraxPRO XR

