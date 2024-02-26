Save Big Setting up Your Rig With These Killer Deals on Truck Accessories
Make your truck as capable as possible with accessories made for the jobs you do.
A big part of owning a truck is buying accessories to personalize it. Whether you want to add some off-roading ability, rocker panel protection, or just hide what's in your bed, there's no shortage of ways to get it done. I'm here to help you save while doing it. I've tracked down the deals at RealTruck, 4WheelParts, and even Amazon on brands like Rhino USA, Warn, TruXedo, and more to save you hours of hunting.
You can start with recovery gear for under 50 bucks. That Rhino USA Synthetic Soft Shackle Rope selling for $34.90 at Amazon is an excellent addition to any recovery kit. If you're on the market for something a little more serious and want to decrease the odds of having to pull yourself out of a sticky situation altogether, you can take advantage of up to a $250 rebate when you purchase an ARB Dana 60 35-Spline 4.10 Down Air Locking Differential at 4WheelParts.
You're not out of luck if off-roading gear isn't what you're after. I've rounded up a list of many more truck deals running today. Check the list below for more ways to save when setting your truck up just the way you like it.
- Gator SFX Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover $50 off At RealTruck
- Gator SRX Roll-Up Tonneau Cover $50 off at RealTruck
- TruXedo TruXport Tonneau Cover $40 Rebate at RealTruck
- RealTruck Retrax IX Tonneau Cover $100 at RealTruck
- RealTruck Extang Solid Fold ALX Tonneau Cover $100 at RealTruck
- Access TonnoSport Tonneau Cover $30 off at RealTruck
- Smittybilt Smart Cover Soft Folding Tonneau Cover for $171.59 at 4WheelParts
- Smittybilt Smart Cover Trifold Tonneau Cover for $171.59 at 4WheelParts
- Smittybilt Stainless Wheel to Wheel Nerf Steps with Cleated Steps for $174.99 at 4WheelParts
- Pro Comp Nitro 3-Inch Leveling Lift Kit, Toyota for $166.50 at 4WheelParts
- Pro Comp 1.5-Inch Leveling Lift Kit GMC/Chevy/Cadillac for $90.00 at 4WheelParts
- 4 Wheel Parts Factory Bronco Tubular Front Upper Control Arms for $400 at 4WheelParts
- 4 Wheel Parts Factory Bronco 2.5-Inch VSRT Rear Coilovers for $700 at 4WheelParts
- G2 Axle & Gear Hammer Differential Cover - Dana 60/70 for $104.99 at 4WheelParts
- ARB Dana 60 35-Spline 4.10 Down Air Locking Differential for $1231.00 up to $250 Rebate at 4WheelParts
- Husky X-act Contour Front & Rear Floor Liners F250/350 for $239.99 at 4WheelParts
- Warn 8-S Electric 8,000-Pound Winch for $740.99 at Amazon
- Warn Zeon 12-S 12,000-Pound Winch for $1,572.62 at Amazon
- Warn ZEON 10-S 10,000-Pound Winch for $1,439.33 at Amazon
- Warn VR EVO 12 12,000-Pound Winch for $619.38 at Amazon
- Warn VR EVO 10 10,000-Pound Winch for $523.82 at Amazon
- Rhino USA Kinetic Recovery Tow Rope for $74.90 at Amazon
- Rhino USA Synthetic Soft Shackle Rope for $34.90 at Amazon