thedrive_logo-black
The War Zone

Save Big Setting up Your Rig With These Killer Deals on Truck Accessories

Make your truck as capable as possible with accessories made for the jobs you do.

byMichael Febbo|
The GarageNews
Accessories photo
Share
Michael FebboView michael febbo's Articles

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A big part of owning a truck is buying accessories to personalize it. Whether you want to add some off-roading ability, rocker panel protection, or just hide what's in your bed, there's no shortage of ways to get it done. I'm here to help you save while doing it. I've tracked down the deals at RealTruck, 4WheelParts, and even Amazon on brands like Rhino USA, Warn, TruXedo, and more to save you hours of hunting.

You can start with recovery gear for under 50 bucks. That Rhino USA Synthetic Soft Shackle Rope selling for $34.90 at Amazon is an excellent addition to any recovery kit. If you're on the market for something a little more serious and want to decrease the odds of having to pull yourself out of a sticky situation altogether, you can take advantage of up to a $250 rebate when you purchase an ARB Dana 60 35-Spline 4.10 Down Air Locking Differential at 4WheelParts.

You're not out of luck if off-roading gear isn't what you're after. I've rounded up a list of many more truck deals running today. Check the list below for more ways to save when setting your truck up just the way you like it.

Gator SFX Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover $50 Off

SEE IT
From RealTruck. Regular Price: $249.99 - $269.99

4 Wheel Parts Factory Bronco 2.5-Inch VSRT Rear Coilovers for $700

SEE IT
From 4wheelparts. Regular Price: $1,399.99

Warn VR EVO 12 12,000-Pound Winch for $619.38

SEE IT
From Amazon. Regular Price: $744.99
stripe
AccessoriesDeals