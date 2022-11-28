The Best Tonneau Cover Deals On Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale
Protect your cargo with a tonneau cover with Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals.
The one big problem with pickup trucks isn't size, fuel economy, or how expensive they've gotten, it's actually the lack of dry, lockable storage that comes with an open-topped pickup truck bed. At least if you don't own a Honda Ridgeline. A tonneau cover can help add a ton of usability and practicality to a truck and add some privacy for your cargo too. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales happening now, there is no better time to snag a sweet upgrade for your truck. Without further adieu, these are the best tonneau cover deals on Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.
Chevy Silverado Tonneau Covers
- Amazon Basics Soft Roll Up Tonneau Cover for 2014-2019 Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra 1500, Fleetside 5.8' Bed (8% off)
- Gator EFX Hard Tri-Fold Truck Bed Tonneau Cover | GC14018 | Fits 2014 - 2018, 2019 Ltd/Lgcy Chevy/GMC Silverado/Sierra Limited 1500 5' 9" Bed ($35 off coupon)
- Fixxpertise Y1 5.8FT Soft Roll Up Truck Bed Tonneau Cover, fits 2014-2018 Chevy Silverado/GMC Sierra 1500, Fleetside (5% off coupon)
- Gator Recoil Retractable Truck Bed Tonneau Cover | G30482 | Fits 2019 - 2023 Chevy/GMC Silverado/Sierra 1500, works with MultiPro/Flex tailgate 6' 7" Bed ($100 off coupon)
- MaxMate Soft Roll Up Truck Bed Tonneau Cover Compatible with 2019-2022 Chevy Silverado/GMC Sierra 1500 New Body Style | Fleetside 5'8" Bed (69") (33% off)
- Gator EFX Hard Tri-Fold Truck Bed Tonneau Cover | GC14018 | Fits 2014 - 2018, 2019 Ltd/Lgcy Chevy/GMC Silverado/Sierra Limited 1500 5' 9" Bed (69.3") ($75 off coupon)
- oEdRo Soft Tri-Fold Truck Bed Tonneau Cover Compatible with 2014-2019 Chevy Silverado/GMC Sierra 1500 (2019 Legacy/Limited ONLY); 2015-2019 Silverado Sierra 2500 3500 HD, Fleetside 6.6 ft Bed (16% off)
- YITAMOTOR Soft Roll Up Truck Bed Tonneau Cover Compatible with 2019-2023 Chevy Silverado / GMC Sierra 1500 New Body Style, Fleetside 5.8 ft Bed (20% off)
- Mamoru Soft Roll Up 5.8ft Truck Bed Cover Compatible for 2007-2022 Chevy Silverado GMC Sierra 1500 Vinyl Tonneau Cover | Fleetside (20% off)
- FeeTUO FRP Hard Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover Truck Bed for 2007-2023 Silverado / Sierra 1500 5.8FT/69.3inch ($30 off coupon)
- BAK Revolver X4s Hard Rolling Truck Bed Tonneau Cover | 80130 | Fits 2019 - 2023 Chevy/GMC Silverado/Sierra, works w/ MultiPro/Flex tailgate (Will not fit Carbon Pro Bed) 5' 10" Bed (10% off)
Ford F-150 Tonneau Covers
- Tyger Auto T3 Soft Tri-Fold Truck Bed Tonneau Cover Compatible with 2015-2020 Ford F-150 | Styleside 5.5' Bed (14% off)
- RetraxPRO XR Retractable Truck Bed Tonneau Cover | T-80374 | Fits 2015 - 2020 Ford F-150 Super Crew, Super Cab & Reg. Cab 6' 7" Bed (10% off)
- YITAMOTOR Soft Quad Fold Truck Bed Tonneau Cover Compatible with 2009-2014 Ford F150 F-150 (Excl. Raptor Series), Styleside 5.5 ft Bed (24% off)
- Syneticusa Electric Powered Remote Automatic Retract Hard Tonneau Cover Fits 2004-2023 Ford F-150 (incl. Raptor/Lightning) 5.5' (10% off coupon)
- Syneticusa Retractable Hard Tonneau Cover Fits 2004-2023 Ford F-150 (incl. Raptor/Lightning) 5’6” (67”) (5% off coupon)
- YITAMOTOR Soft Quad Fold Truck Bed Tonneau Cover Compatible with 2015-2023 Ford F150 F-150 (Excl. Raptor Series), Styleside 5.5 ft Bed (20% off)
- Syneticusa Automatic Retract Hard Tonneau Cover Fits 2004-2023 Ford F-150 6’7” (78.9”) (10% off coupon)
- Tonopro Hard Folding Truck Bed Tonneau Cover | HTF016 | Fits 2015 - 2022 Ford F150 | F150 Lightning 5'5"Bed (66") (8% off coupon)
- Tiptop Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover Truck Bed for 2015-2023 Chevy Colorado / GMC Canyon 5.2ft Bed ($30 off coupon)
- Soft Roll Up Truck Bed Tonneau Cover for 1982-2013 Ford Ranger; 1994-2011 Mazda B-Series Pickup | Styleside 6' Bed (6% off)
- BAK BAKFlip MX4 Hard Folding Truck Bed Tonneau Cover | 448407 | Fits 2005 - 2015 Toyota Tacoma w/ OE track system 6' 2" Bed (10% off)
