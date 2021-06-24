The Most Reliable Trucks From the Past Five Years

The pickup truck is the most popular vehicle in the good ol’ United States of America. Everyone and their mothers love pickups, whether it's from the Blue Oval, the Bowtie, or even Toyota and Honda. Trucks are the lifeblood of the American car industry. As such, the question of reliability is frequently asked about the current and past crop of this nation’s best-selling vehicles. Is a Ford F-150 reliable? Is a Ram 1500 going to leave me stranded by the side of the road? Can Honda and Toyota’s legendary small-car reliability transfer to its full-size pickups? What affects a truck’s reliability and what should I look out for?

Rob Stumpf The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

These are just a few of the questions and concerns facing folks looking for a new or used pickup. And in a sea of online forums, witty Instagram and Twitter posts, launching pickups off-ramps for TikTok, and hard-data government organizations all weighing in, it’s hard to filter out what’s noise and what’s good intel. That’s why you come to The Drive, where we can dive deep into the world of truck reliability and deliver you to the promised land of satisfying purchases. With all those questions now swirling around your noggin, let’s get into truck reliability, what affects it, how it works, and which trucks from the past five years are the most reliable. Time for school! What Makes a Reliable Brand? Reliability depends on a host of variables, but the two biggest structural supports are the development and manufacturing of a vehicle. When auto manufacturers spend the time and money developing a car and its manufacturing line, a car tends to last longer. Hastily designed, poorly manufactured, and cheaply constructed materials will all reduce a car’s longevity and reliability. There’s also a work ethic variable that cannot be ignored. Honda’s and Toyota’s culture of reliability overall embody that ethic and have thus kept each automaker’s legendary reliability in the minds of consumers for decades. Lexus spent 15 years creating the perfect paint, for goodness’ sake. Add longer than normal warranties and good customer service, and it’s easy to see why these Japanese companies have enjoyed their strong standings for so long. Yet, once a car leaves the dealership lot, outside factors impact a car’s durability. What Impacts a Car’s Reliability? Short answer, you. The longer answer is a car’s reliability and longevity are inextricably tied to how you take care of your vehicle, your maintenance schedule (if you have one), your conservative or brash driving habits, and whether or not you live in climates where extreme weather could affect the car’s construction. Preemptive maintenance like regular oil changes, fluid flushes, tire rotation, and fuel-system cleaners, along with keeping the exterior and underside of your car clean, will all increase the life expectancy of your car. Keeping it out of the harsh desert or tropical sun and away from the rust-inducing salted roadways of winter will also extend its life. And lastly, keeping the Mario Andretti driving antics to a minimum will keep your brakes, engine, tires, and chassis happier and less stressed for far longer compared to hitting every trip to the grocery store like it’s the Indy 500. Reliable Trucks From the Past Five Years Here’s The Drive’s list of the most reliable trucks from the past five years.

Toyota The Toyota Tundra, a truck from Japan by way of San Antonio, Texas.

Toyota Now that's a truck in the wilderness.

JD Power Consumer Reliability Score To get a better sense of what experts and consumers think about the Tundra, we also tapped JD Power’s consumer reliability score to better illustrate the truck’s reliability. 2021: 85/100 2020: 85/100 2019: 83/100 2018: 83/100 2017: 84/100 Common Problems and Repair Costs As with any car, not all Tundra models are built to the same exacting standards as the reliable vehicles mentioned above. Here’s a quick rundown of problematic Tundra offerings, including the issues, customer complaints, and repair costs that will help you make the best decision when purchasing your next car. Air Induction Pump Customer Complaint: “Got a check engine light and the P0418 code. Researched this and found a lot of issues on older Tundras where they extended the warranty because of a faulty design or construction. Took it to Alamo Toyota, and they said that the 2012 Tundra was not covered. They gave me an estimate of $3,300 to repair. This is ridiculous for a system that is part of emissions control. I would like to see Toyota extend the warranty to the 2012 Tundras since they know it is a continuing issue with their design.” Repair Costs: $3,100 Premature Transmission Failure Customer Complaint: “My transmission failed after 18,000 miles.” Repair Costs: $5,500

Jonathon Klein Now that's how you spec a truck.

Jonathon Klein Great truck, this.

JD Power Consumer Reliability Score To get a better sense of what experts and consumers think about the Ridgeline, we tapped JD Power’s consumer reliability score to better illustrate the truck’s reliability. 2021: 81/100 2020: 81/100 2019: 79/100 2018: 80/100 2017: 81/100 Common Problems and Repair Costs Every Ridgeline is different, and we have the receipts to prove it. Below, we have a quick rundown of issues, customer complaints, and repair costs to help inform your next car purchase. Electrical Issues Customer Complaint: “Emission problem, hill-start-assist problem, trailer-stability problem, and power-steering problem warning lights all came on at the same time at about 26,000 miles.” Repair Costs: N/A Fuel Injector Failure Customer Complaint: “My 2017 Honda popped on the Emission System Problem light around 60K. The service agent said to ignore it because it'll probably turn off on its own. It did. Then it came back and went away for several months. In November 2019, the vehicle started to run poorly — hesitating on acceleration, burning more gas. Dealer service diagnosed the problem. After some short homework, I realized this is a pretty common problem with the 2017 Hondas. My wife's 2017 pilot had the same problem right after mine started acting up.” Repair Costs: $2,200

Stellantis Ok, so maybe this is a TRX, but it's based on the 1500!

Stellantis Isn't there always more time for the TRX?

JD Power Consumer Reliability Score To get a better sense of what experts and consumers think about the Ram 1500, we tapped JD Power’s consumer reliability score to better illustrate the truck’s reliability. 2021: 83/100 2020: 83/100 2019: 80/100 2018: 81/100 2017: 81/100 Common Problems and Repair Costs Despite brands’ best efforts, reliability can shift between one car and another within the same make, model, and year. As you research your truck purchase, consider these issues, customer complaints, and repair costs. Electrical Issues Customer Complaint: “Engine stalls, and the emergency brake engages while at a stop. The truck (a 2020 Ram 1500 Limited, 5.7-liter hemi E-Torque) has about 700 miles on it, and this has happened about eight times. The first three or four times the dash message said something about the hood being opened. (It wasn't.) The last couple of times the dash message says something like … service not available.” Repair Costs: N/A Transmission Issues Customer Complaint: “This is a fairly new truck, and it shifts into first gear when coasting to a stop very harshly 75 percent of the time. Even if your foot is on the brake, it will lurch forward when it shifts down to first. Twenty-five percent of the time, it does not lurch, but then it seems to be in second gear, and when you accelerate from a stop, it will then shift to first gear suddenly, like it never got to first gear, causing another lurch when starting to move. This is annoying enough that my wife, who never notices this stuff, started asking what was wrong with this truck. I have not taken this to the dealer yet due to time constraints but will be shortly. It is enough to make me rethink my buying a Ram.” Repair Costs: N/A

GMC New face, who dis?

GMC Canyon out there doing Canyon things!

JD Power Consumer Reliability Score To get a better sense of what experts and consumers think about the Canyon, we tapped JD Power’s consumer reliability score to better illustrate the truck’s reliability. 2021: 80/100 2020: 80/100 2019: 78/100 2018: 80/100 2017: 79/100 Common Problems and Repair Costs Even if they were built one after another on the assembly line, each Canyon is different. Check out these issues, customer complaints, and repair costs, and consider the natural risks involved in your next vehicle purchase. Transmission Issues Customer Complaint: “Problem seemed to manifest after 30-45 days on a brand-new vehicle. Transmission jerking, shuddering, hiccups, etc. Took four weeks to get an appointment for a service tech to look at it on a Saturday. Went for a short, five-minute drive, and he agreed it was very annoying. Said it would not hurt the vehicle to continue driving it and I would need to make arrangements for repair during the week. He needed a day to flush out the existing fluid and replace it. According to him, that is the fix. There is a new fluid they are using that prevents all the problems with the eight-speed transmissions. I reserve judgment. Service is scheduled for June 13, 2019. To be continued ....” Repair Costs: $100 Torque Converter Slipping Customer Complaint: “My son has a 2018 Canyon. Same torque converter problem. They replaced it. Now it is shifting so hard I think it is going to break the motor mounts.” Repair Costs: N/A

GMC Dirtbike in the bed? Check.

GMC Off to the races.