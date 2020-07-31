How Long Do Tires Last?

The length of each tire’s life will be different, depending on the design and numerous wear-and-tear factors, but manufacturers and service companies suggest general mileage limits to help prevent driving on unsafe rubber. Check your manufacturer warranties and guidelines for specifics.

Discount Tire, a large nationwide auto service company, suggests replacing tires, regardless of the tread depth, after six years of use. That time could come sooner, depending on the health of the tires. Every tire also has a suggested mileage limit.

How Old Are Your Tires?

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) requires that all tires must list the month and year the tires were produced on the sidewall. On tires made in 2000 or newer, this can be found in the last four digits of the Tire Identification Number. Of those four digits, the first two convey the month, and the last two convey the year. For example, a tire that reads DOT U2LL LMLR 3209 means it was made in the 32nd week of 2009. Before 2000, three digits were used, with the first two digits translating to the month and the last digit marking the year.

Related post: Best Car Tires

Tire Safety

The best way to inspect tires is to remove them for a full view of the front and rear sidewalls, as well as the tread. Use these items to ensure you’re working safely.

Everything You’ll Need To Check Your Tires

Checking, rotating, and changing tires are straightforward tasks, but they involve lifting 3,000-6,000-pound chunks of metal and plastic above the ground. That makes it dangerous. The right tools provide safety and simplify the job, so here's what you'll need to check your tires.

Tool List

Organizing your tools and gear so everything is easily reachable while you are inspecting your tires, will save precious minutes waiting for your handy-dandy child or four-legged helper to bring you the sandpaper or blowtorch. (You won't need a blowtorch for this job. Please don’t have your kid hand you a blowtorch—Ed.)

While you are asking the Gods "How Long Will My Tires Last?" - you’ll also need a flat workspace, such as a garage floor, driveway, or street parking. Check your local laws to make sure you’re not violating any codes when using the street because we aren’t getting your ride out of the clink.