Best ATV Tires: Ride Your Quad on Tough Terrain
These top ATV tires work great in mud, snow, sand and other types of terrain
TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
Tires are one of the most critical components of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV). It doesn't matter how good your engine and suspension are if your quad has subpar tires that can't withstand a moderate amount of abuse. Check out our buying guide to find the best ATV tires for the money.
- Best OverallITP Mud Lite AT Mud Terrain ATV TireSummarySummaryThis tire is six-ply rated with a tread depth of 0.75 inches. It features a unique center tread contact area that delivers a smooth, radial-like ride, and it's very lightweight.ProsProsThese tires look great, they plow through the mud, and they have excellent grip. The tread design also allows for a smooth ride on the pavement without taking away from the off-road performance.ConsConsThe tread is somewhat soft, so you should not ride over pavement very often or risk premature wear. They also tend to ride rough at lower speeds on hard surfaces.
- Best ValueWANDA ATV/UTV TireSummarySummaryThese tires are constructed of heavy six-ply nylon to resist punctures and abrasions. They have a tread depth of 0.6 inches and a maximum load of 340 pounds.ProsProsThey are durable, lightweight, and designed to provide quick acceleration and braking. They also have good puncture resistance and a good load-carrying capacity.ConsConsThe tires are very rough and can bounce on paved surfaces. There have also been some complaints that the tires are smaller than advertised and can be slightly difficult to mount.
- Honorable MentionSunF ATV/UTV Off-Road TiresSummarySummaryThese all-terrain tires feature a directional, angled knobby tread design for desert, mud, dirt and rock applications. They have a heavy, six-ply construction that resists punctures and abrasions.ProsProsThese tires have excellent traction, the tread pattern is very aggressive, and they excel at getting you out of the mud. There's also not a lot of road noise.ConsConsThe sidewall may not be as stiff as some competitor brands, and they may also provide a rougher ride than other types of tires.
Why Buy ATV Tires?
- They're not like car and truck tires. ATV tires are made specifically with an ATV in mind. They have different sizes and dimensions than sedans and pickups and don't usually fit on other types of vehicles.
- They're versatile. The best 4x4 ATV tires are specially designed for the terrain you plan on traversing. If you frequently ride in the mud, you’ll need different tires than you would if you ride on the street or on packed dirt.
- They wear out like other tires. Eventually, you will need to replace your OEM tires with new ones. Over time, they can crack, wear, or puncture. For safety and optimal performance, make sure you're riding on tires that are in good shape.
Types of ATV Tires
Mud
The best ATV tires for trail and mud are very aggressive looking and feature long lugs and one to two inches of tread depth. There are big spaces or voids between the lugs, making the tires self-cleaning. The best mud trail ATV tires can traverse a mud pit but require more low-end power when turning.
All-Terrain
All-terrain tires are slightly less aggressive than mud tires. The best all-terrain ATV tires perform well on surfaces such as fields, rocks, and sand, and have a longer lifespan than some other types of tires. All-terrain tires are better at higher speeds and cornering than more aggressive style treads. Typically, they come with either longer lateral lugs or more square lugs, depending on the tire pattern. Usually, the tread depth is less than one inch.
Snow
ATV snow tires are a combination trail and mud tire and typically have two designs. The first involves shorter lugs like a trail tire and larger spacing like a mud tire. You can add studs to this type of tire. The second design features a mud tire pattern but lugs like a dune tire. It has the capability of easily maneuvering through the snow.
Sand
If you frequently drive through sand and sand dunes, you need tires with a lot of traction and floatation. This type of ATV tire has long ridges that run through the tire instead of regular tire lugs.
Racing
If you participate in motocross events, you’ll want tires that are extremely durable and provide high performance. They must also be very grippy and have the ability to withstand jumps and other obstacles. Race tires tend to have a wide-spaced tread pattern for better traction, stiff knobs for cornering, and solid center strips for high speeds.
Bias-Ply
ATV tires that are bias-ply in construction are more durable than radial tires because they are puncture-resistant and have stronger sidewalls. Bias-ply tires are also better when it comes to traction; the more plies a tire has, the stronger it is. Some problems are they have higher wear rates and lower grip at speed than radials. But they are very and are considerably more popular than radials for ATVs.
Radial
Radial tires are made of rubber-coated steel belts and cables. They are tough and have a longer lifespan than bias-ply tires. They also run much smoother on paved roads and can carry large loads. However, they're more expensive than bias-ply tires and harder to repair if they are punctured. They're more ideal for street riding than off-roading.
Top Brands
Carlstar Group LLC
The Carlstar Group LLC designs specialty tires and wheels for agriculture, construction, industrial, outdoor power equipment, Powersports, towables, and trailers. Its brands include ITP and Carlisle, which are both based in Tennessee. Top products include the ITP Mud Lite AT Mud Terrain ATV Tire, the Carlisle HD Field Trax ATV Tire, and the Carlisle All Trail ATV Tire.
Kenda
Kenda was founded in 1962 in Taiwan and has spent over 50 years manufacturing tires for motorcycles, wheelchairs, trailers, ATVs, etc. Kenda Tires USA was established in 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. A couple of popular products are the Kenda Pathfinder ATV Tire and Kenda Bearclaw ATV Tire.
ATV Tire Pricing
- $60-$130: ATV tires range in price depending on their design and purpose. Larger tires are more costly, as are radial tires. The best cheap ATV tires won’t usually deliver the same performance as brands that are more well-known and slightly more expensive.
Key Features
Traction
Top-rated ATV tires have superior traction, which is demonstrated by their tread patterns. The best utility ATV tires will keep you on course regardless of the load you carry or the power you exert. Proper traction will enable you to ride through various terrains without fear of going into a tailspin.
Tread Style
The tread style you choose will depend on the type of terrain you ride on. The best quad tires will combine durability with increased performance in hard turns. For example, deep mud will require an aggressive tread design that digs into the ground and provides ample grip for you to move your machine.
Ply Rating
The more plies a tire has, the stronger and more rigid it is, making it more resistant to punctures. Two-ply tires are generally for light-duty vehicles, such as golf carts or lawn tractors. Tires with six or eight plies can carry heavier loads, handle rougher terrain, and support various 4x4 vehicles.
Other Considerations
- Tire Shape: The most popular ATV tires are typically round. They efficiently handle mud and wet surfaces, they corner well, and they provide a softer ride. Other tires are flatter in design. The best sport ATV tires are typically flattering because they perform best on hard to medium surfaces. They also have better sidewall stability.
- Tire Size: The proper tire size is crucial to get the most out of your ATV when it comes to horsepower, handling, torque, etc. If a tire is too small in diameter, it can cause problems with the transmission and engine and also create balance issues.
- Directionality: On directional ATV tires, the tread points one way and must be mounted in the proper direction. They remove dirt, water, and mud when the tire rotates to promote better steering. Non-directional ATV tires can be mounted in either direction. They spread the load evenly, have a better wear life, and are more comfortable.
Best ATV Tires Reviews & Recommendations 2019
Best ATV Tires Overall: ITP Mud Lite AT Mud Terrain ATV Tire
This tire is six-ply rated with a thread depth of three-quarter inches. It features a unique center tread contact area that delivers a smooth, radial-like ride. Designed with the aid of computer engineering, these mud/trail tires are some of the lightest on the market.
The ITP tires are a perfect trail and mud combination. They look great, plow through the mud, and will pull your quad through nearly anything. They have excellent grip without losing traction and are great in heavy, wet snow. The tread design also allows for a smooth ride on the pavement without taking away from the off-road performance.
One downside is the tires are so aggressive they can shred up your lawn. Also, the tread is somewhat soft, so you should not ride over pavement very often or risk prematurely wearing down the tires. They also tend to ride rough at lower speeds on hard surfaces.
Click Here to See Prices on Amazon
Best Value ATV Tires: WANDA ATV/UTV Tires
These ATV tires are constructed of heavy six-ply nylon to resist punctures and abrasions. They are durable, lightweight, and are designed to provide quick acceleration and braking. They have a tread depth of 0.6 inches, a rim width of 6 inches, a maximum load of 340 pounds, and a load/speed index of 43J.
These good-looking tires have a nice, deep tread and provide great traction. They are solid, well-made, and have an aggressive grip to get you moving without slipping on snow and in other conditions, such as rocky terrain. They also have good puncture resistance and a good load-carrying capacity.
One downside is the tires are very rough and can bounce on paved surfaces. There have also been some complaints that the tires are smaller than advertised, which can affect performance. In addition, some have reported that the tires are slightly difficult to mount.
Click Here to See Prices on Amazon
Best ATV Tires Honorable Mention: SunF ATV/UTV Off-Road Tires
These all-terrain tires feature a directional, angled, knobby tread design for desert, mud, dirt, and rock applications. They have a heavy, six-ply construction that resists punctures and abrasions. The lug depth and pattern provide enhanced skid and traction control for cross-country or desert conditions.
These tires look and work great, have excellent traction, and the tread pattern is very aggressive. They excel at getting you out of the mud, and they grab even in clay that usually clogs up or makes your tires slick. There's also not a lot of road noise when you ride your ATV on the pavement.
One problem is the sidewall may not be as stiff as some competitor brands. They may also provide a rougher ride than other brands of tires, and there have been some complaints that they have a strong odor. Although they’re not as aggressive as other brands, they are good for the price.
Click Here to See Prices on Amazon
Tips
- It can be difficult to mount a set of ATV tires yourself. If you don't know how to do it, consult a professional because bad alignment can lead to tire failure.
- Regularly check the tire pressure. Uneven pressure can cause problems with balance and handling and can lead to a flat tire. Low pressure can also cause premature wear.
- Bring a puncture repair kit with you when you ride. But note that tire slime and tire repair foam products are a temporary solution, and some products may cause corrosion if they're left on the wheel for an extended period of time.
- After riding your ATV, clean the wheels and tires so brake dust and other debris don't damage the equipment. This will also allow you to check the tires for any damage.
FAQs
Q: When do I need to replace my ATV tires?
A: Check to see if the tread lugs are chunking or cracking. They may need to be replaced if they are losing their sharp edges and are rounded. They should also be replaced if they have several punctures or one big puncture.
Q: Do I need to replace all four ATV tires at once?
A: If possible, replace all four tires for the best traction in mud and other terrains. It's important that they have good tread for both performance and safety.
Q: What size ATV tires should I get?
A: When swapping out your original equipment (OE) tires you can keep the same size or go bigger. Just make sure there is enough clearance between the tires and the suspension. Look on the sidewall of the OE tire or the owner's manual to determine the size. ATV tires usually contain three numbers. The first one represents tire diameter, the second is tire width, and the third is the diameter of the wheel rim that it fits. The measurements are in inches.
Final Thoughts
Our pick for the best ATV tire is the ITP Mud Lite AT Mud Terrain ATV Tire. These tires are some of the lightest on the market, and they can pull your quad through almost anything with their excellent grip and traction in various types of terrain.
For a more budget-friendly solution, consider the WANDA ATV/UTV Tire.
Let us know what your favorite ATV tires are in the comments below.
- RELATEDBest ATV Batteries: Durable & Long-Lasting Batteries For Your QuadThe top ATV batteries for ultimate performanceREAD NOW
- RELATEDBest ATV Ramps: The Top Ramps to Load Your Weekend ToysThe best loading ramps you can use to get an ATV ready for travelREAD NOW
- RELATEDBest Tires for SUVs: Keep Your SUV Moving Through All Road ConditionsExperience enhanced ride comfort and longer service life from your tires with our top picks for the best tires for SUVsREAD NOW
- RELATEDBest Mud Tires: Keep Your Grip While Off-Roading in the Mud, Sand, and MoreThese top-rated mud tires can get through whatever nature throws at youREAD NOW
- RELATEDBest Car Tires: Replace Your Old and Worn-Out TiresKeep your vehicle moving and enjoy a smooth ride with our top choices for the best car tiresREAD NOW