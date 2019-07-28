Best ATV Tires: Ride Your Quad on Tough Terrain

Why Buy ATV Tires?

They're not like car and truck tires. ATV tires are made specifically with an ATV in mind. They have different sizes and dimensions than sedans and pickups and don't usually fit on other types of vehicles.

ATV tires are made specifically with an ATV in mind. They have different sizes and dimensions than sedans and pickups and don't usually fit on other types of vehicles. They're versatile. The best 4x4 ATV tires are specially designed for the terrain you plan on traversing. If you frequently ride in the mud, you’ll need different tires than you would if you ride on the street or on packed dirt.

The best 4x4 ATV tires are specially designed for the terrain you plan on traversing. If you frequently ride in the mud, you’ll need different tires than you would if you ride on the street or on packed dirt. They wear out like other tires. Eventually, you will need to replace your OEM tires with new ones. Over time, they can crack, wear, or puncture. For safety and optimal performance, make sure you're riding on tires that are in good shape.

Types of ATV Tires

Mud

The best ATV tires for trail and mud are very aggressive looking and feature long lugs and one to two inches of tread depth. There are big spaces or voids between the lugs, making the tires self-cleaning. The best mud trail ATV tires can traverse a mud pit but require more low-end power when turning.

All-Terrain

All-terrain tires are slightly less aggressive than mud tires. The best all-terrain ATV tires perform well on surfaces such as fields, rocks, and sand, and have a longer lifespan than some other types of tires. All-terrain tires are better at higher speeds and cornering than more aggressive style treads. Typically, they come with either longer lateral lugs or more square lugs, depending on the tire pattern. Usually, the tread depth is less than one inch.

Snow

ATV snow tires are a combination trail and mud tire and typically have two designs. The first involves shorter lugs like a trail tire and larger spacing like a mud tire. You can add studs to this type of tire. The second design features a mud tire pattern but lugs like a dune tire. It has the capability of easily maneuvering through the snow.

Sand

If you frequently drive through sand and sand dunes, you need tires with a lot of traction and floatation. This type of ATV tire has long ridges that run through the tire instead of regular tire lugs.

Racing

If you participate in motocross events, you’ll want tires that are extremely durable and provide high performance. They must also be very grippy and have the ability to withstand jumps and other obstacles. Race tires tend to have a wide-spaced tread pattern for better traction, stiff knobs for cornering, and solid center strips for high speeds.

Bias-Ply

ATV tires that are bias-ply in construction are more durable than radial tires because they are puncture-resistant and have stronger sidewalls. Bias-ply tires are also better when it comes to traction; the more plies a tire has, the stronger it is. Some problems are they have higher wear rates and lower grip at speed than radials. But they are very and are considerably more popular than radials for ATVs.

Radial

Radial tires are made of rubber-coated steel belts and cables. They are tough and have a longer lifespan than bias-ply tires. They also run much smoother on paved roads and can carry large loads. However, they're more expensive than bias-ply tires and harder to repair if they are punctured. They're more ideal for street riding than off-roading.

Top Brands

Carlstar Group LLC

The Carlstar Group LLC designs specialty tires and wheels for agriculture, construction, industrial, outdoor power equipment, Powersports, towables, and trailers. Its brands include ITP and Carlisle, which are both based in Tennessee. Top products include the ITP Mud Lite AT Mud Terrain ATV Tire, the Carlisle HD Field Trax ATV Tire, and the Carlisle All Trail ATV Tire.

Kenda

Kenda was founded in 1962 in Taiwan and has spent over 50 years manufacturing tires for motorcycles, wheelchairs, trailers, ATVs, etc. Kenda Tires USA was established in 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. A couple of popular products are the Kenda Pathfinder ATV Tire and Kenda Bearclaw ATV Tire.

ATV Tire Pricing

$60-$130: ATV tires range in price depending on their design and purpose. Larger tires are more costly, as are radial tires. The best cheap ATV tires won’t usually deliver the same performance as brands that are more well-known and slightly more expensive.

Key Features

Traction

Top-rated ATV tires have superior traction, which is demonstrated by their tread patterns. The best utility ATV tires will keep you on course regardless of the load you carry or the power you exert. Proper traction will enable you to ride through various terrains without fear of going into a tailspin.

Tread Style

The tread style you choose will depend on the type of terrain you ride on. The best quad tires will combine durability with increased performance in hard turns. For example, deep mud will require an aggressive tread design that digs into the ground and provides ample grip for you to move your machine.

Ply Rating

The more plies a tire has, the stronger and more rigid it is, making it more resistant to punctures. Two-ply tires are generally for light-duty vehicles, such as golf carts or lawn tractors. Tires with six or eight plies can carry heavier loads, handle rougher terrain, and support various 4x4 vehicles.

Other Considerations

Tire Shape: The most popular ATV tires are typically round. They efficiently handle mud and wet surfaces, they corner well, and they provide a softer ride. Other tires are flatter in design. The best sport ATV tires are typically flattering because they perform best on hard to medium surfaces. They also have better sidewall stability.

The most popular ATV tires are typically round. They efficiently handle mud and wet surfaces, they corner well, and they provide a softer ride. Other tires are flatter in design. The best sport ATV tires are typically flattering because they perform best on hard to medium surfaces. They also have better sidewall stability. Tire Size: The proper tire size is crucial to get the most out of your ATV when it comes to horsepower, handling, torque, etc. If a tire is too small in diameter, it can cause problems with the transmission and engine and also create balance issues.

The proper tire size is crucial to get the most out of your ATV when it comes to horsepower, handling, torque, etc. If a tire is too small in diameter, it can cause problems with the transmission and engine and also create balance issues. Directionality: On directional ATV tires, the tread points one way and must be mounted in the proper direction. They remove dirt, water, and mud when the tire rotates to promote better steering. Non-directional ATV tires can be mounted in either direction. They spread the load evenly, have a better wear life, and are more comfortable.

Best ATV Tires Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best ATV Tires Overall: ITP Mud Lite AT Mud Terrain ATV Tire