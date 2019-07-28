Best ATV Tires: Ride Your Quad on Tough Terrain

These top ATV tires work great in mud, snow, sand and other types of terrain

By Noelle Talmon
Noelle TalmonView Noelle Talmon's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Tires are one of the most critical components of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV). It doesn't matter how good your engine and suspension are if your quad has subpar tires that can't withstand a moderate amount of abuse. Check out our buying guide to find the best ATV tires for the money.

  • Best Overall
    ITP Mud Lite AT Mud Terrain ATV Tire
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This tire is six-ply rated with a tread depth of 0.75 inches. It features a unique center tread contact area that delivers a smooth, radial-like ride, and it's very lightweight.
    Pros
    Pros
    These tires look great, they plow through the mud, and they have excellent grip. The tread design also allows for a smooth ride on the pavement without taking away from the off-road performance.
    Cons
    Cons
    The tread is somewhat soft, so you should not ride over pavement very often or risk premature wear. They also tend to ride rough at lower speeds on hard surfaces.
  • Best Value
    WANDA ATV/UTV Tire
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    These tires are constructed of heavy six-ply nylon to resist punctures and abrasions. They have a tread depth of 0.6 inches and a maximum load of 340 pounds.
    Pros
    Pros
    They are durable, lightweight, and designed to provide quick acceleration and braking. They also have good puncture resistance and a good load-carrying capacity.
    Cons
    Cons
    The tires are very rough and can bounce on paved surfaces. There have also been some complaints that the tires are smaller than advertised and can be slightly difficult to mount.
  • Honorable Mention
     SunF ATV/UTV Off-Road Tires
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    These all-terrain tires feature a directional, angled knobby tread design for desert, mud, dirt and rock applications. They have a heavy, six-ply construction that resists punctures and abrasions.
    Pros
    Pros
    These tires have excellent traction, the tread pattern is very aggressive, and they excel at getting you out of the mud. There's also not a lot of road noise.
    Cons
    Cons
    The sidewall may not be as stiff as some competitor brands, and they may also provide a rougher ride than other types of tires.

Why Buy ATV Tires?

  • They're not like car and truck tires. ATV tires are made specifically with an ATV in mind. They have different sizes and dimensions than sedans and pickups and don't usually fit on other types of vehicles. 
  • They're versatile. The best 4x4 ATV tires are specially designed for the terrain you plan on traversing. If you frequently ride in the mud, you’ll need different tires than you would if you ride on the street or on packed dirt.
  • They wear out like other tires. Eventually, you will need to replace your OEM tires with new ones. Over time, they can crack, wear, or puncture. For safety and optimal performance, make sure you're riding on tires that are in good shape.

Types of ATV Tires

Mud

The best ATV tires for trail and mud are very aggressive looking and feature long lugs and one to two inches of tread depth. There are big spaces or voids between the lugs, making the tires self-cleaning. The best mud trail ATV tires can traverse a mud pit but require more low-end power when turning.

All-Terrain

All-terrain tires are slightly less aggressive than mud tires. The best all-terrain ATV tires perform well on surfaces such as fields, rocks, and sand, and have a longer lifespan than some other types of tires. All-terrain tires are better at higher speeds and cornering than more aggressive style treads. Typically, they come with either longer lateral lugs or more square lugs, depending on the tire pattern. Usually, the tread depth is less than one inch.

Snow

ATV snow tires are a combination trail and mud tire and typically have two designs. The first involves shorter lugs like a trail tire and larger spacing like a mud tire. You can add studs to this type of tire. The second design features a mud tire pattern but lugs like a dune tire. It has the capability of easily maneuvering through the snow.

Sand

If you frequently drive through sand and sand dunes, you need tires with a lot of traction and floatation. This type of ATV tire has long ridges that run through the tire instead of regular tire lugs.

Racing

If you participate in motocross events, you’ll want tires that are extremely durable and provide high performance. They must also be very grippy and have the ability to withstand jumps and other obstacles. Race tires tend to have a wide-spaced tread pattern for better traction, stiff knobs for cornering, and solid center strips for high speeds.

Bias-Ply

ATV tires that are bias-ply in construction are more durable than radial tires because they are puncture-resistant and have stronger sidewalls. Bias-ply tires are also better when it comes to traction; the more plies a tire has, the stronger it is. Some problems are they have higher wear rates and lower grip at speed than radials. But they are very   and are considerably more popular than radials for ATVs.

Radial

Radial tires are made of rubber-coated steel belts and cables. They are tough and have a longer lifespan than bias-ply tires. They also run much smoother on paved roads and can carry large loads. However, they're more expensive than bias-ply tires and harder to repair if they are punctured. They're more ideal for street riding than off-roading.

Top Brands

Carlstar Group LLC 

The Carlstar Group LLC designs specialty tires and wheels for agriculture, construction, industrial, outdoor power equipment, Powersports, towables, and trailers. Its brands include ITP and Carlisle, which are both based in Tennessee. Top products include the ITP Mud Lite AT Mud Terrain ATV Tire, the Carlisle HD Field Trax ATV Tire, and the Carlisle All Trail ATV Tire.

Kenda

Kenda was founded in 1962 in Taiwan and has spent over 50 years manufacturing tires for motorcycles, wheelchairs, trailers, ATVs, etc. Kenda Tires USA was established in 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. A couple of popular products are the Kenda Pathfinder ATV Tire and Kenda Bearclaw ATV Tire

ATV Tire Pricing

  • $60-$130: ATV tires range in price depending on their design and purpose. Larger tires are more costly, as are radial tires. The best cheap ATV tires won’t usually deliver the same performance as brands that are more well-known and slightly more expensive.

Key Features

Traction

Top-rated ATV tires have superior traction, which is demonstrated by their tread patterns. The best utility ATV tires will keep you on course regardless of the load you carry or the power you exert. Proper traction will enable you to ride through various terrains without fear of going into a tailspin.

Tread Style

The tread style you choose will depend on the type of terrain you ride on. The best quad tires will combine durability with increased performance in hard turns. For example, deep mud will require an aggressive tread design that digs into the ground and provides ample grip for you to move your machine.

Ply Rating

The more plies a tire has, the stronger and more rigid it is, making it more resistant to punctures. Two-ply tires are generally for light-duty vehicles, such as golf carts or lawn tractors. Tires with six or eight plies can carry heavier loads, handle rougher terrain, and support various 4x4 vehicles.

Other Considerations

  • Tire Shape: The most popular ATV tires are typically round. They efficiently handle mud and wet surfaces, they corner well, and they provide a softer ride. Other tires are flatter in design. The best sport ATV tires are typically flattering because they perform best on hard to medium surfaces. They also have better sidewall stability.
  • Tire Size: The proper tire size is crucial to get the most out of your ATV when it comes to horsepower, handling, torque, etc. If a tire is too small in diameter, it can cause problems with the transmission and engine and also create balance issues. 
  • Directionality: On directional ATV tires, the tread points one way and must be mounted in the proper direction. They remove dirt, water, and mud when the tire rotates to promote better steering. Non-directional ATV tires can be mounted in either direction. They spread the load evenly, have a better wear life, and are more comfortable.

Best ATV Tires Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best ATV Tires Overall: ITP Mud Lite AT Mud Terrain ATV Tire

ITP Mud Lite AT Mud Terrain ATV Tire
Amazon

This tire is six-ply rated with a thread depth of three-quarter inches. It features a unique center tread contact area that delivers a smooth, radial-like ride. Designed with the aid of computer engineering, these mud/trail tires are some of the lightest on the market.

The ITP tires are a perfect trail and mud combination. They look great, plow through the mud, and will pull your quad through nearly anything. They have excellent grip without losing traction and are great in heavy, wet snow. The tread design also allows for a smooth ride on the pavement without taking away from the off-road performance.

One downside is the tires are so aggressive they can shred up your lawn. Also, the tread is somewhat soft, so you should not ride over pavement very often or risk prematurely wearing down the tires. They also tend to ride rough at lower speeds on hard surfaces.

Click Here to See Prices on Amazon

Best Value ATV Tires: WANDA ATV/UTV Tires

WANDA ATV/UTV Tires
Amazon

These ATV tires are constructed of heavy six-ply nylon to resist punctures and abrasions. They are durable, lightweight, and are designed to provide quick acceleration and braking. They have a tread depth of 0.6 inches, a rim width of 6 inches, a maximum load of 340 pounds, and a load/speed index of 43J.

These good-looking tires have a nice, deep tread and provide great traction. They are solid, well-made, and have an aggressive grip to get you moving without slipping on snow and in other conditions, such as rocky terrain. They also have good puncture resistance and a good load-carrying capacity.

One downside is the tires are very rough and can bounce on paved surfaces. There have also been some complaints that the tires are smaller than advertised, which can affect performance. In addition, some have reported that the tires are slightly difficult to mount.

Click Here to See Prices on Amazon

Best ATV Tires Honorable Mention: SunF ATV/UTV Off-Road Tires 

SunF ATV/UTV Off-Road Tires
Amazon

These all-terrain tires feature a directional, angled, knobby tread design for desert, mud, dirt, and rock applications. They have a heavy, six-ply construction that resists punctures and abrasions. The lug depth and pattern provide enhanced skid and traction control for cross-country or desert conditions.

These tires look and work great, have excellent traction, and the tread pattern is very aggressive. They excel at getting you out of the mud, and they grab even in clay that usually clogs up or makes your tires slick. There's also not a lot of road noise when you ride your ATV on the pavement.

One problem is the sidewall may not be as stiff as some competitor brands. They may also provide a rougher ride than other brands of tires, and there have been some complaints that they have a strong odor. Although they’re not as aggressive as other brands, they are good for the price. 

Click Here to See Prices on Amazon

Tips

  • It can be difficult to mount a set of ATV tires yourself. If you don't know how to do it, consult a professional because bad alignment can lead to tire failure.
  • Regularly check the tire pressure. Uneven pressure can cause problems with balance and handling and can lead to a flat tire. Low pressure can also cause premature wear.
  • Bring a puncture repair kit with you when you ride. But note that tire slime and tire repair foam products are a temporary solution, and some products may cause corrosion if they're left on the wheel for an extended period of time.
  • After riding your ATV, clean the wheels and tires so brake dust and other debris don't damage the equipment. This will also allow you to check the tires for any damage.

FAQs

Q: When do I need to replace my ATV tires?

A: Check to see if the tread lugs are chunking or cracking. They may need to be replaced if they are losing their sharp edges and are rounded. They should also be replaced if they have several punctures or one big puncture.

Q: Do I need to replace all four ATV tires at once?

A: If possible, replace all four tires for the best traction in mud and other terrains. It's important that they have good tread for both performance and safety.

Q: What size ATV tires should I get?

A: When swapping out your original equipment (OE) tires you can keep the same size or go bigger. Just make sure there is enough clearance between the tires and the suspension. Look on the sidewall of the OE tire or the owner's manual to determine the size. ATV tires usually contain three numbers. The first one represents tire diameter, the second is tire width, and the third is the diameter of the wheel rim that it fits. The measurements are in inches.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best ATV tire is the ITP Mud Lite AT Mud Terrain ATV Tire. These tires are some of the lightest on the market, and they can pull your quad through almost anything with their excellent grip and traction in various types of terrain.

For a more budget-friendly solution, consider the WANDA ATV/UTV Tire.

Let us know what your favorite ATV tires are in the comments below.

MORE TO READ