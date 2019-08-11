Best ATV Winches: Our Top Picks for Making Off-Roading Easier

Off-roading is a great hobby, but it can lead to a few sticky situations when your ATV gets caught in rough terrain. An ATV winch is the right tool to get you out of trouble. Winches come in all shapes and sizes, so it’s easy to get lost in the variety. Our handy guide makes finding the best ATV winch for your needs an absolute breeze, so read on!

Benefits of an ATV Winch They can free your ATV. If you're a frequent off-roader, you'll find that your ATV can get stuck in the sand, mud, or another terrain. That's where a winch comes in handy—you can get your ATV unstuck from almost any situation.

They're multipurpose. Although built especially for ATV use, ATV winches can come in handy in a couple of situations. If you ever need some pulling power while you're out and about in nature, a winch will be the tool to fall back on.

They're powerful. Gone are the days of having to pull and push your ATV by hand, hoping you're strong enough to load it back on the truck. A winch will do all the hard work for you, letting you enjoy the adrenaline rush of your hobby.

They can be semi-permanent. If you're not a fan of permanently attaching something to your vehicle than a semi-permanent winch offers no commitment while delivering lots of power. It's perfect if you're only off-roading once in a while. Types of ATV Winches Steel Winch Cable Steel is a strong, hardworking alloy that needs very little ongoing maintenance and is always good to go when it's needed. Since metal is a great conductor, steel wire easily radiates heat away, keeping the winch cool while in use. That being said, it's also heavy-duty and needs a higher-powered motor to work properly, which can put stress on your ATV's front suspension. Steel also becomes dangerously uncontrollable if the cable snaps mid-winch. Synthetic Winch Rope A synthetic rope is lighter and easier to handle when compared to the steel cable option. It also doesn't hold kinetic energy, so if it snaps mid-winch it won't whiplash back like a steel cable. That being said, it's also not as robust as steel and will fray and wear down over time. It requires ongoing maintenance, including cleaning, drying, and spooling, making it more costly in terms of upkeep than steel. Top Brands Smittybilt Based in Compton, California, Smittybilt recently celebrated its 60th anniversary. That equals a solid 60 years of experience making powerful winches and other automotive gear. They pride themselves on creating easy-to-use winches that don't skimp on pulling power, such as this consumer favorite, the XRC winch. Rugcel The Rugcel Winch Company is an online-based manufacturer and retailer that aims to create great products for consumers. Founded more than a decade ago, its products continue to evolve into better, more powerful winches and other automotive accessories. A top seller is this waterproof model. Champion Power Equipment With winches created for nearly everything you can imagine, Champion's goal is to make sure you have the lifting power you need for any situation. A global company, Champion has headquarters in the United States, Canada, and Europe. One of its best sellers includes this 3,000-lb winch kit. ATV Winch Pricing Under $100: Budget options can be found in this price range. In general, they'll be less robust, less powerful, and less durable than more expensive options, but they will get the job done if you don't want to invest that much cash.

$100-$200: At the mid-range, you can choose between a wide variety of quality winches (although a synthetic rope is pricier than steel cable). You'll find powerful motors and great features in this class, along with sleek designs and permanent or semi-permanent mounting options.

Over $200: This price range is for serious enthusiasts who go off-roading every weekend. If you expect your ATV winch to get a lot of use, this is the way to go. Powerful motors, quality cable, and durable mounting options round out the qualities in these products. Key Features Motor You'll want to look for balance here because a powerful motor will get your ATV moving, but a motor that's too powerful will blow out your engine. Check the specs of your engine carefully, and compare it to the rating of the winch. Pulling Power It's critical to check the maximum load and weight of your ATV. You'll want a winch that can handle this weight plus a little extra. This will ensure that environmental factors won't keep you from getting your ATV unstuck. Mounting The important question to ask yourself is, how often do you need your winch? Follow that up with whether or not it would bother you to have one as a permanent fixture on your vehicle. Then you can narrow down your options. Removable and permanent mounting options exist. Removable ones tend to lose power under pressure, and permanent ones are just that, permanent. Other Considerations Rope Versus Cable: Either option comes with pros and cons. If you're looking for the sturdiest option, you'll want to grab a cable winch. However, rope winches offer more flexibility and are lighter weight.

Safety: Staying safe while using your winch is an important consideration. Most winches come with a whole host of safety features, allowing you to operate the machine from a safe distance and preventing overloading of the winch system. Watch out for these features when making a purchasing decision.

Materials: Make sure that your new winch is fashioned from solid materials that have been put together well. Good craftsmanship is critical to being able to safely operate your winch. It'll also ensure that your new product lasts a long time. Best ATV Winch Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best ATV Winch Overall: Smittybilt 97495 XRC Winch

Our top pick is this super-powerful Smittybilt that has a 9,500-pound load capacity and is packed with a ton of great features that make using it a breeze. A 6.6 HP amphibious motor and a three-stage planetary gear system deliver power when and where you need it. As a completely waterproof product, you can use this winch even in a rainstorm or close to a lake—water and humidity won’t damage it, giving you more ATV-ing options. As a complete kit, you also get all the wiring required for the installation, a mounting plate, and a hook strap. A remote is also included for easy control while standing at the appropriate safety distance. The steel cable is strong and powder-coated for a sleek finish that keeps fraying at bay. It also winds faster than the competition, all while being rated to a higher pound load. What we didn’t like about this winch is the electrical system. There are no major problems except that the winch tends to really put a strain on your battery due to its high power. That translates to short bursts of winching rather than one long stretch to save your battery and avoid getting you stranded. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value ATV Winch: Champion 3000-lb ATV/UTV Winch Kit

Our best value winner is aptly named. This Champion 3,000-pound winch comes with lots of features at a great price. The powerful motor is a one-horsepower, permanent magnet motor, which can pull loads up to the aforementioned 3,000-pound limit. Forty-nine feet of super-duty aircraft cable gives you plenty to work with, even in sticky situations where a long lead is the only thing that can save you from getting completely stranded. The efficient planetary gear and dynamic braking systems are high-quality features usually only included in more expensive systems, and the two-year warranty will keep your winch in good repair. Another feature we like is its relatively quiet winching system. Even when pulling the maximum load, this winch won’t groan like some other, more expensive ones do. The quality and craftsmanship are also surprising for the price, so this little Champion should last you quite a while. The drawbacks to this one are twofold. One, it doesn’t come with a mounting plate, so you’ll have to purchase that separately. This can be a little inconvenient and drive up the overall cost. The other drawback is that it’s a little difficult to operate with gloved hands due to its compact size. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best ATV Winch Honorable Mention: Superwinch UT3000

