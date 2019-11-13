Best ATV Accessories: Upgrade Your Machine
These top ATV accessories will make your riding experience even better
- Best OverallSuperwinch Terra 45SR WinchSummarySummary
The Terra 45 superwinch is a workhorse designed to give you optimal performance with its heavy-duty engineering. It can pull heavy loads (up to 4,500 pounds) without warping or getting damaged.ProsPros
The reinforced steel drum is coupled with a 55-inch synthetic rope rated at 7,700 pounds to minimize heat generation and increase the rope’s lifespan. The 1.6-horsepower magnetic motor does not draw a lot of power from your car’s battery.ConsCons
The Terra 45SR’s line speed is noticeably slower than that of other models in the same class. Its battery cable is short and at times fails to connect to the solenoid.
- Best ValueNOCO Genius Battery ChargerSummarySummary
This charger quickly powers 12v and 6v lead-acid batteries. It also charges lithium-ion batteries and ensures your ATV runs well while you are out on excursions. It comes with a five-year limited warranty.ProsPros
It has an overcharge protection feature and only dispenses charge when it’s needed. It automatically switches itself off as soon as the battery is fully charged. It is waterproof, shockproof, dirtproof, and dustproof. It can charge batteries in cars, boats, trucks, and much more.ConsCons
Very low temperatures (minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit) will affect its performance. Its cycles interrupt AM frequencies, so it might tamper with your entertainment.
- Honorable MentionNilight LED Light BarSummarySummary
Mount this LED light on your ATV and get up to 4,790 lumens of light—perfect for night vision. You can also attach the multipurpose light bar to your off-road vehicle or boat for a better visual experience.ProsPros
You can choose between a flood beam, a spot beam, and a combo beam pattern. The bar is IP67 rated and is waterproof, dustproof, and quakeproof. It only draws 72 watts of electricity and has a rated life of 50,000 hours.ConsCons
It is subject to state regulations for bright lights and may require a special permit. It produces a static discharge that will mess with AM frequencies.