Best ATV Helmets: Be Safe and Protect Your Skull

If you're looking for the best ATV helmet for the money, you've come to the right place. Our buying guide highlights some of the best ATV helmets on the market that will keep you safe and make you look good when you're on your quad. Awesome ATV helmets don't necessarily cost hundreds of dollars. So, if you want the best helmet for ATV trail riding, we've got you covered.

Similar to our best pick, this O'Neal helmet may be too small, so you may have to order one size up. The cheek pads are very thick on this model as well.

The Warhawk graphics are the most appealing part of this helmet, but it's also comfortable, breathable, and lightweight.

This helmet has a Coolmax liner, which is plush, removable, and washable. The liner and air vents keep you cool and dry, and the helmet includes an adjustable visor.

The included gloves and goggles aren't very good quality. Also, the rubber around the face may come off over a short period of time.

It's snug enough to keep you safe and secure, and the padding inside makes it quite comfortable. The quality of the helmet is top-notch considering how little it costs.

This helmet comes with gloves and goggles and is certified to meet DOT standards. The liner is removable and washable, it has several vents for airflow, and a bag is included.

It may be smaller than the description, so you may need to order one size up. It may also be snug around the cheek area, making it hard for you to talk.

The graphics really make this helmet stand out, and it is lightweight and breathable. The vents keep you cool on warmer days, and the thick padding makes it comfortable.

This helmet features intake and exhaust vents for ventilation and meets DOT, ECE 22-05, and AS/NZS safety standards. It has a removable padded liner that keeps you cool and dry.

A helmet can mean the difference between life and death. It's crucial to wear head protection when you're riding an ATV to protect your skull and face in case there's an accident. Obey the law. Some states mandate that ATV riders wear helmets. There are a lot of cool ATV helmets on the market that looks good and keep you from getting a ticket.

Reduce fatigue. Riding an ATV or motorcycle can be tiring. The best ATV helmets help ward off fatigue by reducing wind noise. You need to stay alert and focused when riding, and ATV helmets can help. Types of ATV Helmets Off-Road Most quad riders prefer to wear off-road ATV helmets. That's because these helmets cover your entire head but leave your face open. They are very strong and protective, yet you have a good view of the trail and everything else around you. Most importantly, they are very safe. Full-Face ATV full-face helmets are superior when it comes to safety. They offer maximum protection and cover your head and face much better than other types of helmets. For example, an open-face helmet or half helmet can expose some areas of your face, which can be problematic if there's an accident and your face hits the ground. However, full-face helmets can be heavy. Modular A modular ATV helmet has a little more versatility than a full-face helmet. It includes a hinge that allows it to become an open-faced helmet if you want some fresh air when you're at a stop. They are not intended to be open while you're on the ATV. Modular helmets are not quite as safe as full-face helmets because when you flip the chin bar forward, the front of the helmet is susceptible to impact. Open-Face Open-face helmets are also known as three-quarter helmets. Some have built-in visors, which are very useful in protecting against road debris and weather conditions. They sometimes feature half visors that flip down to cover the eyes or full visors/shields that can cover your entire face. Many visors are removable for your convenience, or you can wear sunglasses or goggles to protect your eyes. Half Helmet A half helmet only covers the top and back of your head. This type of helmet is usually not as expensive as others due to its styling. They tend to be very lightweight and strong, but don't provide nearly as much protection as off-road, full-face, or modular helmets because the entire face is exposed. Top Brands O'Neal Nearly 50 years ago, a teen named Jim O'Neal from Southern California became addicted to racing. In 1970, he created a company that continues to produce parts, apparel, and accessories for young racers around the world. Two popular products are the O'Neal Unisex-Adult Off-Road Style 3 SRS Helmet and the O'Neal Unisex-Adult Off-Road Style 5 SRS Warhawk Helmet. Bell The American company Bell was founded in 1954 during the height of California's hot rod and racing scene. The company currently manufactures helmets for auto racing, motorcycling, and bicycling arenas. One top product is the Bell Moto-9 Flex Off-Road Motorcycle Helmet. HJC HJC has exclusively been making motorcycle helmets since 1971. Based in La Habra, California, HJC aims to provide safe, comfortable, stylish, and affordable helmets to people around the world. One top product is the HJC Solid Mens CL-X7 Off-Road/Dirt Bike Motorcycle Helmet. Typhoon Helmets Typhoon Helmets is a division of Midwest Motorsports LLC in Fort Branch, Indiana. It has been in business since 2001 and makes adult and youth motocross helmets and helmet combos, dirt bike riding gear packages, snowmobile helmets, motorcycle helmets for kids, and more. We recommend its Typhoon Full Face Dual Sport Helmet Off Road UTV ATV Motorcycle Enduro. ATV Helmet Pricing Under $100: You can find a variety of affordable ATV helmets under $100. However, they may not be as durable as more expensive brands, and sizing can be off.

$100-$200: There are a number of good-quality ATV helmets at this price point. Most meet federal safety standards, and they come in a variety of styles and designs.

Over $500: Pro racers tend to spend a lot of safety gear such as helmets. However, you can still get a good-quality ATV helmet as a casual rider without spending this type of cash. Key Features Safety Rating Safety is paramount when it comes to the best ATV helmets. Therefore, make sure the ATV helmet brands you consider meet or exceed national safety regulations. This means they should meet DOT minimum standards. That way you know you're protected as much as possible if there's an accident. Fit It doesn't matter whether you wear a small or large ATV helmet as long as it fits correctly. If it's too tight, it will press against your head and feel very uncomfortable. If it's too big it can move around and won't provide adequate protection if you crash. Plus, incorrectly sized helmets can be very distracting, which can be dangerous. Be sure to measure the circumference of your head before making a purchase. Other Considerations Material: Most ATV helmets for adults and children are injection-molded polycarbonate construction. This type of shell tends to be heavier than more expensive brands, which are often made of carbon fiber and fiberglass. It's important that the helmet is strong, durable, and high-quality regardless of what type of material is used.

Most ATV helmets for adults and children are injection-molded polycarbonate construction. This type of shell tends to be heavier than more expensive brands, which are often made of carbon fiber and fiberglass. It's important that the helmet is strong, durable, and high-quality regardless of what type of material is used. Ventilation: Another thing to consider when purchasing a quad helmet is airflow. Many models feature vents and slots to keep you dry and prevent you from sweating. It’s important to have a breathable helmet when you ride your ATV so you don’t get overheated. Best ATV Helmets Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best ATV Helmets Overall: O'Neal Unisex-Adult Off-Road Style 3 SRS Helmet

Amazon

The O'Neal off-road style helmet has a shell constructed with durable polycarbonate. It features intake and exhaust vents for ventilation and cooling and meets DOT, ECE 22-05, and AS/NZS safety standards. The helmet also includes an ultra-plush removable/washable padded liner that keeps you cool and dry by wicking away sweat. It features multi-colored, clear-coated graphics, and replacement parts are available. The 3SRS helmet is notable for its fun graphics, which really stand out. It is lightweight and breathable. The vents keep you cool on warmer days, and the thick padding makes it quite comfortable. If you don't like pull-down face shields, this helmet is great because you are exposed to plenty of fresh air. In addition, the chin strap is just the right width. The biggest complaint about this helmet is that it may be a bit smaller than the description, so you may need to order one size up. Also, it may feel very snug around the cheek area, which is reinforced with thick padding. This can make it difficult for you to talk when you're wearing it. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value ATV Helmets: Typhoon Adult ATV Helmet Goggles Gloves Gear Combo

Amazon

Our value pick comes with gloves and goggles and is certified to meet DOT standards. The liner is removable and washable, and intake vents, channel vents, and exhaust vents facilitate airflow. It weighs just under three pounds and has a three-point sun visor and a standard chin strap D-ring closure and strap keeper. A helmet bag is also included. The fit of this helmet is excellent, and it’s a great starter kit for new ATV riders. The helmet is not too tight, but it's snug enough to keep you safe and secure. The padding inside makes it particularly comfortable. In addition to using it on a quad, it's perfect to use while riding a snowmobile or dirt bike. Overall, the quality of the helmet is top-notch considering how little it costs. One of the biggest problems is the included gloves and goggles aren't the best quality. You may need to swap them out for better ones if you want them to last. Also, the rubber around the face of the helmet may start to peel off after a short period of use. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best ATV Helmets Honorable Mention: O'Neal Unisex-Adult Off-Road Style 5 SRS Warhawk Helmet

Amazon