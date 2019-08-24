Best Open Face Helmets: Protect Your Dome With These Top Picks

Sometimes a full-face helmet can be stifling, so a good alternative is an open face helmet. It protects your head, but your face is exposed to the elements so you can enjoy the ride without feeling restricted. Many also exhibit a vintage ‘70s feel. Our open face motorcycle helmet reviews can help you find the top helmets on the market.

Benefits of Open Face Helmets Feel the wind on your face. If you’re the type of rider who enjoys feeling the sun and wind on your cheeks when you’re on the road, lightweight open-face helmets can provide that type of experience.

If you’re the type of rider who enjoys feeling the sun and wind on your cheeks when you’re on the road, lightweight open-face helmets can provide that type of experience. Be safe. You can wear one of the best open face helmets and still protect your noggin in case you are involved in an accident. It’s better to wear an open face helmet than to not wear one at all.

You can wear one of the best open face helmets and still protect your noggin in case you are involved in an accident. It’s better to wear an open face helmet than to not wear one at all. Obey the law. Some states require motorcyclists to wear helmets. Low profile open face motorcycle helmets are less intrusive than full-face helmets but still comply with state regulations.

Some states require motorcyclists to wear helmets. Low profile open face motorcycle helmets are less intrusive than full-face helmets but still comply with state regulations. Stay cool. Top-rated open face motorcycle helmets are much cooler than full-face helmets. They don't have chin bars, so air flows more easily towards your chin and cheeks.

Top-rated open face motorcycle helmets are much cooler than full-face helmets. They don't have chin bars, so air flows more easily towards your chin and cheeks. See better. You have a wider range of vision with an open face helmet than you do with a full-face or modular helmet. Even open face motorcycle helmets with visors provide better visibility.

You have a wider range of vision with an open face helmet than you do with a full-face or modular helmet. Even open face motorcycle helmets with visors provide better visibility. Carry less weight. The best three-quarter helmets are lighter than full-face helmets. They're still very strong and have protective qualities, yet they aren't as heavy and will cause less fatigue than other types of headgear. Types of Open Face Helmets With Visors or Shields or Without Open face helmets are also known as three-quarter helmets and are good for both motorcyclists and scooter aficionados. Some feature built-in sun visors, which are very useful in protecting against road debris and weather conditions. They sometimes have half visors that flip down to cover the eyes or full visors or shields that can cover your entire face. Many visors are removable for your convenience. If you prefer a helmet without a visor or shield, you can simply wear sunglasses or goggles to protect your eyes. Top Brands Bell The American company Bell was founded in 1954 during the height of California's hot rod and racing scene. The company currently manufactures high-quality helmets for the auto racing, motorcycling, and bicycling arenas. One top product is the Bell Custom 500 Open Face Motorcycle Helmet. HJC HJC has exclusively been making motorcycle helmets since 1971. Based in La Habra, Calif., HJC aims to provide safe, comfortable, stylish, and affordable helmets to people around the world. One top product is the HJC IS-33 II Open Face Motorcycle Helmet. Biltwell Inc. Biltwell launched in 2006 with a couple of friends who started out strictly supplying hard parts to consumers. Based in Temecula, Calif., Biltwell produces a variety of motorcycle accessories, including helmets, gloves, luggage, and apparel. One popular product is the Biltwell Unisex-Adult Open face Bonanza 3/4 Helmet. Shoei Shoei built its first motorcycle helmet in 1959 and still today every helmet is handmade in Japan. The company also produces backpacks and other equipment geared towards motorcyclists. One recommended product is the Shoei RJ Platinum R Black Open Face Helmet Scorpion Sports, Inc. Based in Santa Fe Springs, Calif., Scorpion Sports was founded in 2002 by Jang Park, who has 30 years of experience in the motorcycle industry in the United States, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company’s main products are high-performance, technical, protective motorcycle helmets and apparel. One popular product is the ScorpionExo Belfast Blanco 3/4 Open Face Helmet. Torc Based in Pasadena, Calif., TORC is the second-largest helmet manufacturer in the world. The company produces a variety of full-face, open face, half-face, and dirt helmets. Its aim is to incorporate modern technology into its products while “staying true to the motorcycle culture.” One top product is the TORC T50 3/4 Helmet. Open Face Helmet Pricing Under $100: You can find several cheap open face helmets on the market, and you get what you pay for. Many in this price range provide a minimal amount of protection required and don’t necessarily have as many features as more expensive options.

You can find several cheap open face helmets on the market, and you get what you pay for. Many in this price range provide a minimal amount of protection required and don’t necessarily have as many features as more expensive options. $100-$200: Many decent quality open face helmets are available at this price point. They may have special, custom designs, and better visors or shields than cheaper versions.

Many decent quality open face helmets are available at this price point. They may have special, custom designs, and better visors or shields than cheaper versions. Over $200: The safest open face helmets will cost a little more money. Higher-end brands and premium open-face helmets can cost several hundred dollars. They are generally manufactured to the highest quality and are worth it if you ride frequently. Key Features Comfort This is one of the most important features because if your helmet isn't comfortable you're unlikely to wear it. Make sure it fits according to the shape and size of your head. Also, inspect the lining to see if it's adjustable or removable. This will allow you to customize it so it's as comfortable as possible and doesn't have any pressure spots. Noise Reduction Even the best half-face helmet is typically noisier than other types of helmets. This is because they are less aerodynamic. However, some brands are quieter than others based on certain characteristics. Wind noise can exceed 115dB, and hearing loss can occur with noises above 85dB, so it’s important to wear a helmet that produces as little sound as possible. Other Considerations Style: Not all open face helmets are the same when it comes to their designs. You want to find one that connects to your own personal style. Some may appear bigger on your head while others may be more sleek and low profile in their construction. The options are nearly endless. Best Open Face Helmet Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Open Face Helmet Overall: TORC T50 3/4 Helmet

Amazon

The TORC T50 has a retro look and comes in a variety of different graphics, from an eight ball to skulls, stars, and gold sparkles. It includes an ultra-suede liner that looks like leather but repels moisture. The shell is made of advanced thermo polymer alloy, and the cheek pads are removable and washable. The visor is also removable, and the helmet meets DOT safety standards. It's available in sizes XS to 2XL. One of the best things about this helmet is it's very stylish. It's also very comfortable and works well in the wind. You have the ability to remove the padding around the ears, which makes it much cooler to wear during the summer. In addition, the helmet includes a snap on the back to hold goggles. One problem is that it may initially be a tight fit, but it loosens up over time. In addition, there is no ventilation with this helmet, so if you are using the included shield it can get quite hot. There have also been some complaints that the helmet makes you look like a bobblehead because it appears very large on your head. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Open Face Helmet Value: D.O.T. Daytona Cruiser

Amazon

This helmet meets DOT safety standards and comes in a variety of sizes to ensure proper fit. Its moisture-wicking fabric keeps you cool and comfortable. It also has a quick-release lock that you can trigger with one finger, so it's easy to remove. It comes with a removable, snap-on gloss black bubble visor. The helmet is well constructed, low profile, and feels safe and stylish. It stays snugly in place without any lift at highway speeds. The shape of the helmet is slim and doesn't make you look like a bobblehead or mushroom head. The quick-release chin snap is also very convenient, and overall it is light and comfortable. In general, the helmet provides an accurate fit as long as you follow the manufacturer's sizing chart. One of the helmet's biggest drawbacks is there’s not much soft foam at the top corners of the head compared to some competitor brands, which may make it less safe in a crash. Also, the snap on the back that holds goggles may easily break. Finally, some riders don't like the quick-release snap and would prefer a D-ring style system instead. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Open Face Helmet Honorable Mention: HJC IS-33 II Open Face Motorcycle Helmet

Amazon