Best Full Face Mountain Bike Helmets: Extra Protection for your Head

Tips

There’s no point wearing a helmet if it’s loose or fits poorly. Make sure it’s square on your head, not tipped back or forward, and make sure the chin strap is adjusted so it sits firmly against your throat.

Excessive heat can affect the integrity of your helmet, so be careful about exposing it to direct sunlight for long periods.

Certification from the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) or the Snell Foundation indicates a very high-quality helmet, but all helmets should at the very minimum be approved by the U.S. Consumer Product’s Safety Commission (CPSC).

FAQs

Q: How do I make sure I get the right fit for my mountain bike helmet?

A: Make sure that it’s comfortable yet secure. Use a measuring tape to find the circumference of the widest part of your head (usually just above the eyebrows) and compare that against the size chart provided by the manufacturer.

Q: Am I legally required to wear a helmet when cycling?

A: While it’s a legal requirement across most states for children, adults are not mandated to wear a helmet while using a bicycle. However, accidents can happen no matter the perceived risk or the distance involved, and a good helmet can make a big difference. We recommend that adults and children alike wear a suitable helmet on every ride.

Q: What’s the difference between a road bike helmet and an MTB helmet?

A: Both offer decent protection against impact and collision, and in a lot of cases they will look identical. A road bike helmet might be lighter and more aerodynamic for improved speed, whereas an MTB helmet is likely to include extra protective features, such as a visor and wider chin strap to deal with bouncy off-road terrain.

Final Thoughts

Coming in a range of designs and weighing in at just over 2 pounds, the lightweight Demon United Podium Helmet is our best full-face MTB helmet overall.

Our best value pick is the slightly heavier, super-padded Bell Servo Adult Helmet.