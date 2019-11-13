Best Full Face Mountain Bike Helmets: Extra Protection for your Head
Try these top full-face mountain bike helmets for maximum protection when cycling off-road
- Best OverallDemon United Podium HelmetSummarySummary
A CPCS-certified helmet is available in a range of different designs, colors, and sizes. Includes a removable, washable liner for easy cleaning and an EPS foam interior that molds to the shape of your head for a comfortable, secure fit.ProsPros
At just over two pounds, the polycarbonate shell provides solid but lightweight protection. Features 13 strategically placed vents for maximum comfort and ventilation.ConsCons
Good temperature control for comfort in varying levels of humidity thanks to vents and efficient padding. Visor is fully adjustable for use with glasses or goggles.
- Best ValueBell Servo Adult HelmetSummarySummary
A 2.9-pound CPCS-compliant helmet in matte black designed for BMX and MTB riders aged 14 and up. Fits head sizes 22 to 23 inches. Features integrated ventilation system and full coverage padding for maximum comfort and warmth in colder climates.ProsPros
Cheek pads are removable and hand washable. Includes full neck roll for additional comfort and superior protection.ConsCons
Only available in one color and style. Full-interior padding around the face makes sizing difficult to judge by just head circumference.
- Honorable MentionEclusky Adult HelmetsSummarySummary
A full-face mountain bike helmet in black with CPSC and CE EN1078 certifications that’s available in a range of adult sizes. Constructed out of durable ABS plastic with EPS foam to reduce weight without compromising on comfort. Weighs 2.1 pounds and includes 12 air vents for superior ventilation and cooling.ProsPros
The sizing chart may be a little inaccurate, and the product runs smaller than expected. Only available in one style.