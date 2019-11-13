Best Full Face Mountain Bike Helmets: Extra Protection for your Head

Try these top full-face mountain bike helmets for maximum protection when cycling off-road

By Trey Williams
If you like to ride off-road, there’s nothing better than hurtling full speed down a rocky hillside. A quality helmet is a sensible idea wherever you’re cycling, and bouncing rocks and uneven terrain might have you looking for something a little more rugged. Full-face helmets surround your entire head and provide additional protection to your neck and other areas that a standard helmet won’t cover. They often include visors and wider chin straps to guard against contact with flying debris and interior padding for maximum cushioning in the event of a collision. These are our top picks for the best mountain bike helmets.

  • Best Overall
    Demon United Podium Helmet
    Summary
    A CPCS-certified helmet is available in a range of different designs, colors, and sizes. Includes a removable, washable liner for easy cleaning and an EPS foam interior that molds to the shape of your head for a comfortable, secure fit.

    Pros
    At just over two pounds, the polycarbonate shell provides solid but lightweight protection. Features 13 strategically placed vents for maximum comfort and ventilation.

    Cons
  • Best Value
    Bell Servo Adult Helmet
    Summary
    A 2.9-pound CPCS-compliant helmet in matte black designed for BMX and MTB riders aged 14 and up. Fits head sizes 22 to 23 inches. Features integrated ventilation system and full coverage padding for maximum comfort and warmth in colder climates.

    Pros
    Cheek pads are removable and hand washable. Includes full neck roll for additional comfort and superior protection.

    Cons
    Only available in one color and style. Full-interior padding around the face makes sizing difficult to judge by just head circumference.

  • Honorable Mention
    Eclusky Adult Helmets
    Summary
    A full-face mountain bike helmet in black with CPSC and CE EN1078 certifications that’s available in a range of adult sizes. Constructed out of durable ABS plastic with EPS foam to reduce weight without compromising on comfort. Weighs 2.1 pounds and includes 12 air vents for superior ventilation and cooling.

    Pros
    Good temperature control for comfort in varying levels of humidity thanks to vents and efficient padding. Visor is fully adjustable for use with glasses or goggles.

    Cons
    The sizing chart may be a little inaccurate, and the product runs smaller than expected. Only available in one style.

Tips

  • There’s no point wearing a helmet if it’s loose or fits poorly. Make sure it’s square on your head, not tipped back or forward, and make sure the chin strap is adjusted so it sits firmly against your throat.
  • Excessive heat can affect the integrity of your helmet, so be careful about exposing it to direct sunlight for long periods.
  • Certification from the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) or the Snell Foundation indicates a very high-quality helmet, but all helmets should at the very minimum be approved by the U.S. Consumer Product’s Safety Commission (CPSC). 

FAQs

Q: How do I make sure I get the right fit for my mountain bike helmet?

A: Make sure that it’s comfortable yet secure. Use a measuring tape to find the circumference of the widest part of your head (usually just above the eyebrows) and compare that against the size chart provided by the manufacturer.

Q: Am I legally required to wear a helmet when cycling?

A: While it’s a legal requirement across most states for children, adults are not mandated to wear a helmet while using a bicycle. However, accidents can happen no matter the perceived risk or the distance involved, and a good helmet can make a big difference. We recommend that adults and children alike wear a suitable helmet on every ride.

Q: What’s the difference between a road bike helmet and an MTB helmet?

A: Both offer decent protection against impact and collision, and in a lot of cases they will look identical. A road bike helmet might be lighter and more aerodynamic for improved speed, whereas an MTB helmet is likely to include extra protective features, such as a visor and wider chin strap to deal with bouncy off-road terrain.

Final Thoughts

Coming in a range of designs and weighing in at just over 2 pounds, the lightweight Demon United Podium Helmet is our best full-face MTB helmet overall. 

Our best value pick is the slightly heavier, super-padded Bell Servo Adult Helmet.

