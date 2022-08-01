Best Motorcycle Accessories: Enjoy the Ride With a Few Extras

Specs

Brand: Nelson Rigg

Nelson Rigg Size: Medium to 2XL

Medium to 2XL Materiale: Trimax polyester

Pros

Water- and UV-resistant

Heat-resistant lower paneling

Storage bag included

Ventilated for airflow

Cons

Not for heavy-duty use

Not waterproof

When you're not riding, your bike is parked, usually inside a garage or outside exposed to the weather conditions. One way to protect it from dust and elements, as well as keep it hidden from prying eyes, is to cover it. The Nelson Rigg Deluxe All Season Cover is a good option.

The polyester cover is water and UV resistant and ventilated to prevent condensation. The elastic bottom includes grommets to secure it to your bike. The lower half has heat-resistant panels to accommodate hot pipes, and there is softer material near the windshield area to prevent scratches. It includes a storage bag and comes with a two-year warranty. It's worth noting that this cover is for light-duty use. It's not waterproof or designed to withstand heavy winds or prolonged use outdoors. It can also deteriorate quickly if exposed to too much sun.