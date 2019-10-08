Best Motorcycle Tie Down Straps: Make Bike Storage and Transportation Easy

Tips

Balancing a motorcycle with tie-downs requires the bike to be secured on all sides. You can use wheel stands to help with this for heavier bikes if necessary.

Pay attention to the recommended weight capacities, which are often lower than the max break strength to offer a buffer.

Soft tie-downs are preferable for areas of a bike that can easily get marked or damaged with harder attachments.

FAQ

Q. How do tie downs work?

A. Basically, you connect one end to the bike and the other to an anchor point on a trailer, then tighten until there is good tension.

Q. How many tie-downs are required to secure a bike?

A. You need enough to keep the bike properly balanced and immobilized. Four tends to be the most common number since you can get each corner of the bike secured.

Q. Can tie downs be used for other vehicles?

A. As long as the weight of the vehicle is below the maximum weight capacity of the straps, yes.

Final Thoughts

We chose the RHINO USA Ratchet Straps Motorcycle Tie Down Kit as the perfect tie down kit to choose when you want high-quality straps.

The RHINO USA Soft Loop Motorcycle Tie Down Straps is our budget pick because it's a kit that doesn't skimp out on the performance.