Best Motorcycle Tie Down Straps: Make Bike Storage and Transportation Easy

Check out some of the best heavy-duty straps available

By Austin Fracchia
When it comes to transporting your motorcycle long distances without riding it, a simple trailer and tie-down setup is the best solution. Most tie-downs are simple to use, but not all are created equally. So, here's our guide and reviews on some of the best tie-downs you should consider before moving your motorcycle.

    HINO USA Ratchet Straps Motorcycle Tie Down Kit
    Summary
    The gold standard in motorcycle tie-down straps. The kit comes with two heavy-duty straps with a 5,208-pound breaking strength.
    Pros
    Heavy-duty strap materials have a little bit of stretch and give when tightening down the straps. Good in bad weather.
    Cons
    Expensive. The ends can start to deteriorate after some use.
    RHINO USA Soft Loop Motorcycle Tie Down Straps
    Summary
    The best budget-friendly tie down kit that offers good performance and a lot of value with four straps.
    Pros
    The total kit offers around 10,478 pounds of breaking strength. It can be used for other vehicles like ATVs and UTVs.
    Cons
    Given the budget nature of the straps, the materials can sometimes start to deteriorate quickly after heavy use or a long road trip.
    Pro Taper Standard Universal Tiedown
    Summary
    One of the more user-friendly tie-down strap designs that come with a unique carabiner hook for locking the straps down quickly.
    Pros
    It comes in different colors. The black-tie downs stand up well to UV damage and bad weather. Carabiner design makes setup quick.
    Cons
    Other colors can start to fade quickly in direct sunlight. The carabineers can damage the surface of a bike if placed on a fragile surface

Tips

  • Balancing a motorcycle with tie-downs requires the bike to be secured on all sides. You can use wheel stands to help with this for heavier bikes if necessary.
  • Pay attention to the recommended weight capacities, which are often lower than the max break strength to offer a buffer.
  • Soft tie-downs are preferable for areas of a bike that can easily get marked or damaged with harder attachments.

FAQ

Q. How do tie downs work?

A. Basically, you connect one end to the bike and the other to an anchor point on a trailer, then tighten until there is good tension.

Q. How many tie-downs are required to secure a bike?

A. You need enough to keep the bike properly balanced and immobilized. Four tends to be the most common number since you can get each corner of the bike secured.

Q. Can tie downs be used for other vehicles?

A. As long as the weight of the vehicle is below the maximum weight capacity of the straps, yes.

Final Thoughts

We chose the RHINO USA Ratchet Straps Motorcycle Tie Down Kit as the perfect tie down kit to choose when you want high-quality straps.

The RHINO USA Soft Loop Motorcycle Tie Down Straps is our budget pick because it's a kit that doesn't skimp out on the performance.

