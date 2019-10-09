Best Hitch Cargo Carriers: Haul More without Sacrificing Roof Space

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

There are many solutions for adding extra storage to your vehicle. While rooftop carriers are popular for drivers with roof racks, a simple cargo hitch rack can be the perfect option if you won't want the loud noise or drag you get from roof options. Hitch cargo carriers come in many designs and sizes, so here's our handy guide to give you everything you need to know.