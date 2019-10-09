Best Hitch Cargo Carriers: Haul More without Sacrificing Roof Space

Tips
- Make sure you have the right hitch size or an adapter for a particular cargo rack. The 2-inch hitch is the most common size.
- Extra straps or cargo nets will be required to secure loose items to the cargo platform. Some cargo racks come with these accessories, but you may need to buy them separately.
- An enclosed cargo rack, while expensive, offers the most amount of protection from thieves and the surrounding elements.
FAQ
Q. Can I add a hitch if my vehicle doesn't have one?
A. Yes. There are many aftermarket hitch options, especially if you don't plan on pulling anything heavy.
Q. What keeps things from falling off of the cargo rack?
A. Straps or nets are needed to keep everything secure onto the rack. Some racks also have an enclosed shell.
Final Thoughts
Our top pick for the best hitch-mounted cargo carrier is the Mockins Hitch Mount Cargo Carrier.
Save some money with the budget pick, the CURT 18153 as well.