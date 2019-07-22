Best Caliper Paints: Show Off Your Stopping Power

There are many upgrades you can buy for your car to personalize it. Painting your brake calipers is one of them. In fact, many high-end automotive manufacturers distinguish themselves with painted brake calipers. If you want to achieve a similar look with your own car, check out our buying guide for the best caliper paint.

You will have to remove your brake caliper from the car before using this product or paint it by hand, which doesn’t guarantee full coverage.

POR-15 guarantees its caliper paint will withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. You’ll also get excellent coverage from this particular paint.

POR-15 makes it easy to paint your calipers, whether you dip them into the provided can or brush the pigment on.

Rust-Oleum does not advertise whether or not its product is resistant to chemicals. Any solution sprayed on or around the calipers may cause damage.

If you live in warmer climates or race your car on a regular basis, Rust-Oleum’s product will keep your calipers’ paint intact up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit.

Dupli-Color doesn’t offer as high heat protection as other brands, so this product may not be suitable for warmer climates and scorching environments.

According to Dupli-Color, you should be able to touch your brake calipers 30 minutes after applying this paint and handle them after only one hour.

Painting your brake calipers don’t have to be hard or expensive, and with Dupli-Color’s wide variety of shades, you can paint your calipers whatever color you please.

Benefits of Caliper Paint Affordable upgrade. Typically, most upgrades to your vehicle can cost hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars. Caliper paint is quite cheap. You can still achieve a personalized look without having to break into your piggy bank.

A personal touch. Expressing your style with caliper paint is easy. There are a wide variety of colors to choose from and designs to display. In fact, you can even paint each caliper a different color. The calipers can accent your wheels and truly make your paint job pop. The possibilities are endless.

Little mechanical knowledge required. Beyond knowing how to remove your wheels and tires, all it takes to paint your calipers is a bit of tape, plastic, and time. Even if you do need to remove the calipers to cover the entire surface, you can easily reinstall them later.

Temporary change. One of the best features of caliper paint is that you can easily paint over it if you change your mind about the color. All you have to do is buy another can or two to achieve the new look.

gettyimages With caliper paint, you can achieve similar results to what you’d find on more expensive brakes without the high cost.

Types of Caliper Paint Aerosol Typically, aerosolized spray cans of caliper paint are enamel-based. They come in 11- or 12-ounce cans and can be of any finish. Whether you want metallic, matte, gloss, or any other types of finishes, there’s quite a variety to choose from. Most aerosol caliper paints require a few coats for a finished look so application time is longer. Unless specified, aerosol caliper paints aren’t necessarily designed for high-heat environments. Dipping Cans To use a dipping can for your brake calipers, you will need to remove them from the vehicle. This is not something you have to do with brush-on kits, vinyl film, or aerosol cans of caliper paint. However, using a dipping can can increase the uniformity of the caliper paint, and you’ll likely only need one coat. Epoxy While epoxy caliper paints are more chemically volatile than other types of caliper paint, you do get more in terms of durability. Though the application process requires safety measures to protect your skin from the caustic chemicals in epoxy caliper paints, the finish is long lasting and more durable than other types. Brush-on kits typically use epoxy-based caliper paints to encourage the pigment to adhere to the surface of the caliper. Vinyl Film Armed with a heat gun and razor blade, you can easily apply vinyl film to your brake calipers to get a complete and uniform look. These kits come with sheets of vinyl that meld to your brake caliper via heat. Simply trim the edges to remove excess film as you shape the film onto the caliper. Applying vinyl caliper paint film can be harder if you aren’t experienced with a heat gun, but it also requires much less drying time. Top Brands Dupli-Color Part of the Sherwin Williams family, Dupli-Color shares in the paint brand’s proud heritage. The Dupli-Color branch was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. If you like what Dupli-Color has to offer, check out its Ceramic Torque ‘N’ Teal Engine Paint. It’s a great way to spiff up any engine bay. Rust-Oleum Founded in 1921, Rust-Oleum has been creating solutions for vehicles both land- and sea-bound. Calling Vernon Hills, Ill., home, Rust-Oleum’s product lineup includes a number of innovative solutions, from Specialty Rust Preventative Caliper Paint to Chevrolet-specific Orange Engine Enamel. POR-15 Headquartered in New York, POR-15 has been in the industry since 1977. Designed specifically for your rust-covered surfaces, POR-15’s products help prevent rust from spreading as much as they improve the overall look of your vehicle. Its High Temperature Heat Resistant Paint is just one example of what they offer. VHT With over 10 years in the industry, VHT (or Very High Temperature) creates, you guessed it, high-temp paint for all your automotive needs. Also part of the Sherwin Williams family, VHT is headquartered in Ohio. Check out its Gold Brake Caliper Paint if you’re looking to add some bling to your ride. Eastwood Based out of Pennsylvania, Eastwood has been serving its customers for over 40 years. The company offers a variety of products for your every automotive need, so check out its wide selection. You may even find products like the Eastwood Long Lasting Heat Resistant Caliper Paint.

gettyimages Red is a popular brake caliper color, but you can also choose from a variety of other shades.

Caliper Paint Pricing $5-$20: For less than the price of an oil change, you can purchase aerosolized and dipping cans of caliper paint. Most aerosol cans are 11-12 ounces, no matter the type of finish. Dipping cans in this price range are typically 8 ounces.

For less than the price of an oil change, you can purchase aerosolized and dipping cans of caliper paint. Most aerosol cans are 11-12 ounces, no matter the type of finish. Dipping cans in this price range are typically 8 ounces. $20-$50: If you prefer dipping cans, there are rust-preventative coatings available at this price point. Most brush-on kits can be found in this price range as well. You can also purchase vinyl film for around $25-$50.

If you prefer dipping cans, there are rust-preventative coatings available at this price point. Most brush-on kits can be found in this price range as well. You can also purchase vinyl film for around $25-$50. $50 and up: Any paint available over $50 is typically going to be high temperature or a name brand. Some brush-on kits are priced around $60-$65, but you won’t necessarily be paying for higher quality. Key Features High Temperature While you may not realize it, your brake calipers heat up very quickly. In fact, they can reach incredibly high temperatures within just a few minutes, regardless if you’re driving in the dead of winter or the heat of summer. High-temperature paint is crucial to use because, without that factor, the paint you applied could flake off and even melt within seconds. Durability The best caliper paint should be long-lasting and durable. Whether you choose an easy application method or spend an entire weekend on painting your calipers, it’s probably not something you want to be doing as often as you change your car’s oil. Save yourself some time and money by choosing caliper paint that will last for a few years. Easy Application Along with durability, the best caliper paint should be easy to apply. That means if you’re using a dipping can, the paint should adhere within a few dips. Aerosol cans should direct the pigment, and brush-on kits should include precision brushes that allow for detailed application. While some processes may require you to take the caliper off the vehicle, they shouldn’t require any other form of disassembly. Fast Drying No one wants to wait hours and hours for the paint to dry. The best brake caliper paints should dry within an hour or two at the most. Most aerosol cans need a few minutes between coats in order to form a solid layer, which can also be true of brush-on paints. Full Coverage Along with drying quickly, the best caliper paints should apply well with only two or three coats at the most. You’ll likely have to apply at least two coats in order to establish a base layer and then ensure coverage, but any extra layers beyond that shouldn’t be necessary. This is especially true for brush-on and dipping cans of caliper paint where the paint itself is likely more concentrated. Other Considerations Paint Type: Besides the various types of caliper paint and delivery methods we described above, there are also different types of paint bases, such as enamel and epoxy. There’s also vinyl film. Enamel paints can be high temperature, but typically epoxy paints withstand heat better. Vinyl films may not perform as well, depending on what temperature they’re rated for.

Besides the various types of caliper paint and delivery methods we described above, there are also different types of paint bases, such as enamel and epoxy. There’s also vinyl film. Enamel paints can be high temperature, but typically epoxy paints withstand heat better. Vinyl films may not perform as well, depending on what temperature they’re rated for. Quantity:It’s a good rule of thumb to purchase at least two cans of aerosolized caliper paint. If your calipers are much larger than your fist, you’ll likely need more paint than that. Racing calipers can have anywhere from four to eight pistons, so the higher the piston count, the more paint you’ll likely need. Best Caliper Paint Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Caliper Paint Overall: Dupli-Color Black Brake Caliper Aerosol

We chose the Dupli-Color Black Brake Caliper Aerosol as our top pick for the best caliper paint. This 12-ounce aerosol can of black caliper paint allows you to easily resurface your brake calipers for a cleaner, more polished look. If you’re going for a stock look or want to change it up a bit by adding a pop of color, Dupli-Color has a variety of shades to choose from. This particular product offers a complete package. Each can is fitted with an EZ Touch conical nozzle, which guides the pigment where the nozzle is directed for better coverage and less waste. The ceramic resins within the caliper paint can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Dupli-Color reports the caliper paint is dry to the touch in 30 minutes and ready to handle within the hour, which makes painting your brake calipers a relatively quick upgrade. Once applied, the paint is resistant to both chipping and brake dust, so you won’t have to repeat the process all over again any time soon. Our biggest concern with Dupli-Color’s Black Caliper Aerosol lies in the fact that it’s not necessarily designed for high-temperature applications. While 500 degrees Fahrenheit is certainly quite intense heat, environmental factors may cause your brakes to become even hotter than that. However, Dupli-Color makes it easy for anyone looking to paint their calipers. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Caliper Paint Value: Rust-Oleum 12-Ounce Red Caliper Paint Spray

Manufactured in the United States, Rust-Oleum’s Red Caliper Paint Spray won our value pick for the best caliper paint. Though we featured the red caliper spray product, Rust-Oleum offers multiple shades to create the look you’re going for. Rust-Oleum packages this aerosol spray in a 12-ounce can, which should be plenty to cover at least two brake calipers, depending on how big they are. The paint is specifically designed to resist brake dust deposits and high temperatures. In fact, Rust-Oleum boasts its caliper paint can withstand temperatures up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit. Such heat resistance works out well in competitive situations and in hotter climates. This high-temperature brake caliper paint stops rust as well, so you won’t have to worry about your brakes crumbling beneath you. Rust-Oleum fits their spray cans with any angle spray technology, giving you the ability to maneuver around your calipers for better overall coverage. A comfort-tip spray nozzle makes the entire experience that much more enjoyable. The only concern we have with Rust-Oleum’s Red Caliper Paint Spray is that it’s not necessarily advertised to be resistant to chemicals. Anything sprayed on or around your brakes could potentially strip paint away, whether in small portions or complete sections. At the same time, it’s easy for nearly anyone to shine up their brake calipers with Rust-Oleum’s caliper paint spray. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Caliper Paint Honorable Mention: POR-15 Red Caliper Paint

