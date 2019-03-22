Best LED Road Flares: Our Top Picks for Roadside Safety

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. If you’ve ever been stranded on the roadside, you know it’s important that other drivers see you and your vehicle. In this guide, we’re going to discuss the best way to stay safe when you’re stranded: LED safety flares. A safe and reliable alternative to traditional road flares, the best LED flares are sure to alert other drivers and aid you in a roadside emergency. Best LED Road Flare Overall: SlimK 3-Pack LED Road Flares

Best LED Road Flare Value: Magnatek Red LED Beacons

Best LED Road Flare Honorable Mention: SmartFlare LED Lantern Flashlight Flares Why Buy LED Road Flares? Make your car visible to others. Breakdowns and accidents don’t often happen when and where you want. If you find yourself on the side of the road in the dark, mark your position with emergency lights so other drivers can adjust accordingly.

Breakdowns and accidents don't often happen when and where you want. If you find yourself on the side of the road in the dark, mark your position with emergency lights so other drivers can adjust accordingly. Have a backup flashlight. Stocking your vehicle with a bright flashlight keeps safety on your side. In the event, your flashlight breaks or the batteries die, keep an LED road flare as a backup. LEDs last longer and shine brighter.

Keep safety costs down. Being prepared doesn't have to cost a fortune. Save the money you would spend on a week's worth of coffee and get yourself something you'll be thankful for during an emergency.

Give something helpful to loved ones. An LED flare can keep friends and family safe as well. For beginning drivers, you can store one right next to the jumper cables and flat tire repair kit for easy access. They'll thank you later. Types of LED Road Flares Non-Rechargeable Battery Power Non-rechargeable, battery-powered LED flares are the most common type on the market. Using LED lights, These flares are the safe choice for power. There's always a chance that your vehicle won't be able to power a light. A supply of regular batteries, typically AAA batteries, can keep the power coming for hours. Rechargeable Battery Power Most rechargeable LED road flares plug into a cigarette lighter (12V) adapter plug, a USB cable, or a dedicated charging cord. Having the ability to recharge the light to extend the run time is more convenient than taking up cargo space in your vehicle with boxes of batteries. Top LED Road Flare Brands Stonepoint LED Lighting Stonepoint LED Lighting is a family-owned company headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. In the lighting business since 1995, its main focus is to bring the best lighting options to customers at an affordable price, while still keeping an eye on its environmental impact. One of its most popular products is the LED Road Flare Kit, which comes with three individual beacons. Heliar Though a new company, Heliar has already made its mark on LED lighting technology. By offering multiple lighting solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, Heliar has brought innovative products like the three-pack LED Road Flare Set to customers needing a simple solution during an emergency. Aervoe With its corporate headquarters in Nevada, Aervoe has been in business for over 40 years. Though its first products were paints and chemicals, it has since expanded to include everything from portable appliances and solar energy components to emergency preparedness gear. The 1164 Super Road Flare is a handy flare to have to be prepared for everyday driving. LED Road Flare Pricing $10-$20: Start here if you're not sure what type of LED flare you need, or if you just want to have a few around in case of emergency. These safety road flares probably won't last longer than a few years if they see hard use. You'll most likely get a single flare at this price.

$20-$60: You can usually get a fair deal on a set of LED road flares in this range. Sets come with anywhere between two to six lights, depending on the brand. Many offer carrying cases or bags to store the LED traffic flares as well.

$75-$300: If you're more serious about safety, look at this price range. Options include encased, rechargeable sets for easy storage/transport and a variety of color choices. Key Features Light Color LED flares come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colors. Most safety flares have typical white or amber LEDs. You can choose from a number of different filter colors that tint the light to a designated color. Flashing Modes Different road flares have different flash patterns and settings. Some road flares include specific safety patterns, while others simply flash between strobe and solid lighting effects. We recommend choosing flares that strobe and flash, so you can light your way and signal to others if need be. Other Considerations Durability. LED road flares should operate in whatever conditions are present on any road, at any time. Their exterior should hold up to the elements as well. Choose an LED road flare kit for its ability to handle whatever nature can throw at it (meaning it's waterproof, rainproof, crushproof, and shatterproof), much like a good pair of work boots.

Longevity. A flare is only so good as long as it emits light. In a worst-case scenario, you should be able to depend on an LED road flare's light until you are safe, or help arrives. Look for roadside flares that have a long-lasting battery to have light well after you need it.

Portability. Beyond handling a beating, the best LED road flares can fit into a backpack, storage bag, or car trunk. Find a road flare or set that fits without taking up too much cargo space. Best LED Road Flares Reviews 2019 Best LED Road Flares Overall: SlimK 3-Pack LED Road Flares

This three-flare set from SlimK comes neatly packaged in a storable duffle bag that won’t clutter up your trunk. Complete with batteries, these magnetic-base LED road flares are ready to go at a moment’s notice. Best of all, they’re shock-, water-, vibration-, and crush-resistant. SlimK’s flares can be seen up to one mile away in the dark with nine different flashing modes. You can even use these flares as flashlights if necessary. Depending on the mode you choose, the flares will last up to 36 hours. A built-in hook allows for hands-free use, so you can stick a road flare anywhere on your vehicle’s exterior. The main drawback here is that they’re battery-powered. Though the safety flares can last up to 36 hours, you may need to have a set of batteries nearby as backup. With some preparation, however, these are a great accessory to have, whether you’re driving, hiking, boating, camping, or even taking a midnight stroll. Best LED Road Flare Value: Magnatek Red LED Beacons

Simplistic and sturdy in design, these LED beacons from Magnatek come with their own plastic carrying case. They’re easy to assemble and break down. Best of all, this bright set will cost you less than a dinner for two. The LED flare beacons are battery-powered, only using three AAAs. The light is visible up to 1,000 feet in the day time and 3,000 feet at night. With such a tall profile, these flares are ideal for a number of situations. You can either place them on the ground or attach them to your car via the magnetic base. The biggest drawback of these LED road flares is they only include three settings, which will limit your lighting options on the road. Weighing less than a pound each, however, they’re a great solution for almost any driver on the road. Best LED Road Flare Honorable Mention: SmartFlare LED Lantern Flashlight Flares

