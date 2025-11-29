The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Quality Car Battery Chargers and Tenders Are Here

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The seasons are changing, and in the Northeast, we’re putting away classic cars, mowers, and other warm-weather powersports toys. That means a lot of batteries will be going on tenders. And what do you know, Amazon’s already running Cyber Monday deals on vehicle battery chargers and maintainers from NOCO, Battery Tender, CTEK, Craftsman, and Schumacher Electric.

You can’t go wrong with any of the brands I’ll call out below. But if you have no clue what to get when it comes to battery tenders, I’ll give you a quick rundown on how to pick a product.

Decide how many batteries you want to charge. You’ll find some tenders can maintain multiple batteries, but some people like to use separate, smaller tenders for each vehicle. It’s a personal preference thing. Me? I leave batteries in vehicles and run separate tenders. But if you pull batteries in stack them all in one area, a multi-output charger is probably a better deal. Check what type (material) of battery you have. Most tenders will have modes for lithium, AGM, and lead-acid batteries, but make sure the battery tender you get matches the batteries you want to charge. This information is probably written right on the battery. If it’s not, Google the brand and model, and you’ll be able to get your answer. Confirm if you have 6V, 12V, or 24V batteries. Cars are pretty much always going to be 12V, but mowers and other power equipment could be 6V, while huge trucks or ag equipment could be 24V. How many amps you need depends on how big your batteries are, and how deeply dead you want to be able to revive them from. Put another way, charging at 5 amps or less is pretty slow. If you have a large battery that’s nearly totally dead, a 3-amp trickle charger (one of the common smallest sizes) is not going to be very effective. But if you have a moto battery, or your car battery’s new and you’re just going to leave it in maintenance mode for a few months, 3 amps is probably fine. Some of these have multiple charge speed options, which is kind of ideal because it gives you flexibility to maintain a good battery or boost a tired one.

I think if you’re looking for a set-and-forget option for maintaining good batteries, with a good range of features and safety built in, this Battery Tender 3-amp with modes for lithium and AGM/standard batteries is a nice buy at $60. However, I also really like the look of this deeply discounted (just $33) Craftsman 15A charger and starter, because it can be used to keep a battery topped up and also bring one back from the dead. Plus, the controls look really idiot-proof, which I personally appreciate.

Take your pick!

