Free Bosch Tool When You Buy 18V Batteries at Lowe’s With This Black Friday Deal

Buy a Bosch 18V 4.0 aH two-pack with charger and pick one of 12 free tools. Options include an impact driver and reciprocating saw, all for under $300 with this Black Friday deal.

By Andrew P. Collins

Published

Lowe’s Early Black Friday pricing includes a get-free-tool deal when you buy the Bosch 18V 2-Pack 4.0Ah Battery & Charger Starter Kit. Pick from one of 12 tool options and see what Bosch equipment is all about. The impact driver and reciprocating saw look particularly tempting—you could have a multi-battery setup with either one for under $300 here.

Other Bosch battery packs and tools are also on sale. A lot of the stuff here is more for working with wood in a home-improvement context, but I bet those of you who like tinkering with cars also like to handle a house project or two, right? Here’s a whole rundown.

Bosch PROFACTOR 18V 8.0Ah Battery 2-Pack $279 + 1 Free Tool

$279 + 1 Free Tool
Claim Free Tool

Bosch 18V 2-Pack 4Ah Battery Kit

Now $179 + 1 Free Tool (was $219)
Buy at Lowe's

Now $79 (was $119)

Bosch 18V Brushless 1/2-in Drill Kit
Buy at Lowe's

This compact brushless drill kit includes a battery and charger, making it an affordable entry point into the Bosch 18V lineup. It’s a great pick for everyday drilling tasks and light DIY work at a very approachable price.

Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice. Check out our full rundown of Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holiday deals curated for car people.

