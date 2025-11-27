Free Bosch Tool When You Buy 18V Batteries at Lowe’s With This Black Friday Deal

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Lowe’s Early Black Friday pricing includes a get-free-tool deal when you buy the Bosch 18V 2-Pack 4.0Ah Battery & Charger Starter Kit. Pick from one of 12 tool options and see what Bosch equipment is all about. The impact driver and reciprocating saw look particularly tempting—you could have a multi-battery setup with either one for under $300 here.

Other Bosch battery packs and tools are also on sale. A lot of the stuff here is more for working with wood in a home-improvement context, but I bet those of you who like tinkering with cars also like to handle a house project or two, right? Here’s a whole rundown.

Bosch PROFACTOR 18V 8.0Ah Battery 2-Pack $279 + 1 Free Tool $279 + 1 Free Tool Claim Free Tool

Bosch 18V 2-Pack 4Ah Battery Kit Now $179 + 1 Free Tool (was $219) Buy at Lowe's

Now $79 (was $119) Bosch 18V Brushless 1/2-in Drill Kit Buy at Lowe's

This compact brushless drill kit includes a battery and charger, making it an affordable entry point into the Bosch 18V lineup. It’s a great pick for everyday drilling tasks and light DIY work at a very approachable price.

Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice. Check out our full rundown of Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holiday deals curated for car people.