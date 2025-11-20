Get Free Makita Tools When You Buy Batteries at the Home Depot During This Early Black Friday Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The Home Depot’s Makita buy-one-get-one Black Friday sale is the perfect excuse to build up your tool catalog, or just give this brand a try. Pick up a two-pack of Makita 4 aH tool batteries with a charger for $199, and you can pick from one of eight free tools, all of which are worth over $140 each.
This DC18RC charger can re-power one of the included BL1840B 4.0 aH batteries in 40 minutes. They can run over 350 different tools once they’re charged up.
When you click into The Home Depot’s site, just remember to hit the “Free Gift With Purchase” button right below the price to pick your prize. I’m sure you’ll find something you need on the long list of options. If you’re already a Makita user and just need juice, one of the free bonus options is an even bigger battery.
$199: Buy 2 Batteries + Charger, Get A Free ToolSee It
Get One of These Free With the Makita Battery Set
- 18V LXT Lithium-Ion High Capacity Battery Pack 5.0Ah with Fuel Gauge
- 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Drywall Screwdriver with Push Drive Technology (Tool-Only)
- 116 MPH 459 CFM 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower (Tool-Only)
- 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 4-1/2 in./5 in. Cut-Off/Angle Grinder (Tool-Only)
- 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless 1/4 in. Cordless Variable Speed Impact Driver (Tool Only)
- 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Jig Saw (Tool Only)
- 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Variable Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool (Tool-Only) With Blade and Accessory Adapters
- 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless 5 in. Variable Speed Random Orbit Sander (Tool-Only)
Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice.
