Get $290 off a Milwaukee Grinder, Battery, and Charger Combo at The Home Depot for One More Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Home Depot has been running some discounts this week to compete with Amazon’s October Prime Days. And I think the best buy over there right now might be this sweet Milwaukee 18-volt grinder combo, which includes a big 8 aH battery and a charger. This would normally cost almost $700—get it for $379 while this deal lasts.

Pick this thing up and get ready to do some fabricating over the winter!

$379: Milwaukee Grinder + Battery + Charger (save 43%!) See It

Want to see what other red tools you can score a deal on? Shop The Home Depot’s Milwaukee sale page before you log off today! Sale pricing ends at the end of October 8 (Wednesday), so don’t sleep on it.

Prices in this post were accurate at the time of publication, but may change by the time you find the links.