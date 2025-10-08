Prime Day Live: The Best Amazon Deals for Car and DIY Enthusiasts Right Now

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

This week, Amazon is running a huge October Prime Days sale, and I’ve been tasked with rounding up all the best deals that car people might care about. I’m clocking not just tools and DIY gear, but also fun adjacent items like watches and video games. Check in with our Deals page regularly to get the comprehensive rundown on great buys, and this post specifically, where I’ll highlight the best-best value bargains you can only snag for a limited time.

I’m not going to waste any pixels on off-brand bullcrap or small discounts. This will be an exclusive aggregation of excellent items at aggressive prices.

October Amazon Prime Day Deals for People Who Like Cars

🩸Get 30% off a nice one-person brake bleeding kit

Bleeding brakes sucks—a tool like this would make it far less miserable, and Mityvac is a good brand.

🚔 One of the best-value radar detectors is under $300

The Uniden R3 isn’t a high-feature model, but people tend to like it.

🔌 This nice Klein multimeter is marked down to about $73 (normally almost $100)

Everybody needs a multimeter; they’re good around the house as well as under the hood.

👩‍🏭 Milwaukee M18 1/2″ Impact Gun is 23% off (no battery, though)

Nice deal if you already have some Milwaukee batteries.

🛞 The Logitech G29 driving wheel and pedal set is over $100 off!

Step up your simulator experience. Play XBox instead of Playstation? The Logitech G920 is also on sale at a similar discount.

Check out Logitech bundle deals and more gaming deals, too!

🧼 Get 27% off a Shark heavy stain-removing carpet cleaner

This thing looks perfect for auto upholstery.

👷 Get more than $80 off a pair of big (6 aH) DeWalt tool batteries

You can never have too many tool batteries. If you run DeWalt, this is a score.

💻 This $1,300 Alienware gaming laptop for $899.99

The best computer deal I’ve seen this week—a sweet little setup for playing driving games on the go!

🧱 This super-cute $20 Lego off-road camper kit

Simple and cheap, this little set is kid-friendly but looks fun for all ages.

Check out more Lego deals, too!

🔧 This 34-piece ratcheting wrench set for $92

Long, short, SAE, metric, this kit’s got it all, and it’s 25% off.

Check out more wrench set deals, too!

🔋 This $800 Jackery portable power station is just $349

A high-capacity portable power station is great to have for big adventures or for a home power-outage backup.

Check out more portable battery and solar panel deals, too!

🔪 Half-off Coast EDC knives

Coast knives are a solid value at list price; getting one for half off is a huge score.

Check out more knife deals, too!

⚡ 20%-40% off NOCO jump starters and battery tenders

NOCO is consistently praised as one of the best brands in this segment. It makes well-made and feature-rich jump starters, battery storage tenders, and other power-related products. You can get a great unit for under $100 right now.

Check out more NOCO deals, too!

🧹 $80 for a rechargeable Shark Wandvac

Shark is an awesome vacuum brand, and this unit looks absolutely perfect for car cleaning. Ergonomics and noise will be much better than a shop vac.

Check out more car-cleaning deals, too!

🛠️ This huge $320 Craftsman tool set for just $199

It doesn’t come with a case, but if you’ve got alternative drawers, this is a killer deal for a lot of nice-looking tools.

Check out more Craftsman tool deals, too!

🎮 Gran Turismo 7 is under $30

Less than half price for one of the greatest driving games of all time? Heck yeah.

🔊 23% off a JBL Flip 6

The gold standard in portable Bluetooth speakers is under $100.

Check out more portable speaker deals, too!

⛺ 33% off a 13×13 Coleman pop-up canopy

These quick-up canopies are perfect for car shows, overland camping, trackside setups, or even just tinkering in your driveway out of the sun. This is a great price on a big one from a known brand.

Check out more Coleman tailgate gear deals, too!

We’ll be updating this list all day. Check back often!