This Ultimate 34-Piece Wrench Set Is an Incredible Deal During Amazon’s October Prime Day Sale

I love ratcheting wrenches so much. They’re perfect for tight spots where it’s tough to keep getting your closed end over a bolt head or nut. This 34-piece Gearwrench set has not just all the SAE and metric sizes you need, but it’s also got long and stubby wrenches! This kit would get you out of a lot of jams, and it’s under $100 during October Prime Days.
Gearwrench is discounting a lot of great equipment this week, so check out the brand’s Amazon store while you’re here.
$92.05: 34-Piece Standard + Stubby/SAE + Metric Ratcheting Wrench Set (25% off!)See It
More Wrench Set Amazon Prime Day Deals From Gearwrench
- $42.08: GEARWRENCH 8-Piece Reversible Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set, Metric (25% off!)
- $52.49: GEARWRENCH 12-Piece Ratcheting Metric Wrench Set (15% off!)
- $103.50: GEARWRENCH 10-Piece Metric Stubby Flex Head Ratcheting Combo Wrench Set (15% off!)
- $109.60: GEARWRENCH 12-Piece Flex Head Metric Ratcheting Combo Wrench Set (15% off!)
- $182.35: GEARWRENCH 30-Piece 12 Point Ratcheting Combo SAE/Metric Wrench Set (26% off!)
