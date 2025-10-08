This Ultimate 34-Piece Wrench Set Is an Incredible Deal During Amazon’s October Prime Day Sale

This ratcheting wrench set has long and stubby handles, all with a ratcheting end, in SAE and metric sizes. Gearwrench has more Prime Day discounts, too.

By Andrew P. Collins

Published

0
Amazon ratchet wrench deal.
Gearwrench, edited by the author

I love ratcheting wrenches so much. They’re perfect for tight spots where it’s tough to keep getting your closed end over a bolt head or nut. This 34-piece Gearwrench set has not just all the SAE and metric sizes you need, but it’s also got long and stubby wrenches! This kit would get you out of a lot of jams, and it’s under $100 during October Prime Days.

Gearwrench is discounting a lot of great equipment this week, so check out the brand’s Amazon store while you’re here.

$92.05: 34-Piece Standard + Stubby/SAE + Metric Ratcheting Wrench Set (25% off!)

Gearwrench ratcheting wrench diagram
More Wrench Set Amazon Prime Day Deals From Gearwrench

These prices were accurate at the time of publication, but might have changed by the time you hit the link.

 
