Here’s a Great Deal on a Hex-Head and Torx Kit To Take Your Starter Tool Set to the Next Level

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Once you’ve got a solid set of ratchets, sockets, and some pliers, the next good thing to get is a set of hex-head (like Allen keys) and Torx bits. These really come in handy when working on German vehicles, but you’ll encounter a need for them sooner or later, no matter what you like to work on. I found some more tool deals for you to look at, too.
21% Off: Gearwrench 84-Piece SAE/Metric Hex And Torx Bit Socket Set ($95.20)See It
More Great Hand Tool Deals During Amazon’s October Prime Days
$152.89: Gearwrench 3/8″ Flex Head Electronic Torque Wrench (15% off)
$182.35: Gearwrench 30-Piece 12 Point Ratcheting Combo SAE/Metric (1/4-1 in., 8-24 mm) Wrench Set (26% off)
$142: Craftsman 189-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set (25% off)
$99: Craftsman 159-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set (41% off)
$124.11: 450-Piece Vevor Mechanics Tool Set and Socket Set (35% off)
$84.99: WorkPro 22-Piece Flex-Head Ratcheting Wrench Set (15% off)
$67.06: 65-Piece Vevor 1/2″ Drive Impact Socket Set (33% off)
These prices were accurate at publication time, but they might have changed by the time you see this. Just a heads up!
So many deals
So little time. The Drive team will save you money on all kinds of gear for your car and garage.