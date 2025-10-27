This Craftsman Heavy-Duty Torque Wrench Is Cheap Enough To Grab ‘Just in Case’ at 35% Off

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Most automotive work can be done with a 3/8ths-drive torque wrench that goes up to about 150 ft-lb. But every once in a while, you need to hit a high torque spec on something like an axle nut. That’s when a tool like this 30-inch-long Craftsman that goes up to 250 ft-lb comes in clutch. And the time to grab one is when it’s on sale, which it is right now. It’s currently discounted on Amazon down to just 65 bucks.

$64.98: Craftsman 50-250 FT/LB Torque Wrench (35% off) See It

If you’re looking for your first torque wrench, I would recommend something smaller from a decent brand that’s meant to work at lower specs, like this DeWalt one or this Crescent one. A lot of automotive torque specs are in the sub-100 ft-lb range.

Don’t cheap out too much and get the bottom of the barrel—a torque wrench is pointless if it’s not accurate. Listings include the range of accuracy for your comparison-shopping purchases, so note that spec when you’re looking around. Part of me speculates that all these Amazon tools come out of the same factory and get different decorations and price points at the end of their assembly, but I still gravitate toward established brands. At the very least, if it does fail, you’ll have an easier time looking up the customer service line.

Anyway, $65 for a torque wrench is cheap for any brand. Craftsman is not the American-made, no-questions-asked warranty replacement juggernaut it was decades ago but it still delivers solid value for money. I have quite a few Craftsman tools in my shop from various eras, and they’ve never let me down.

Speaking of which, here are a few other intriguing Craftsman deals I spotted when I was bouncing around Amazon this morning: