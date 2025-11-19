Just $99 Gets You a $200, 280-Piece Husky Mechanic Tool Set at The Home Depot’s Early Black Friday Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

This comprehensive 280-piece Husky tool set looks like a great piece of kit. It comes with three ratchets, multiple adapters and extensions, regular and deep sockets, loads of other pieces, and a solid-looking drawer system that’s ready to upgrade your garage as soon as you get it out of the box. Honestly, it looks like a decent buy at full list price—and right now it’s half off.

I’ve had good luck with Husky tools myself. And there’s a lifetime warranty on this thing, so if it ever gives you trouble, just bring it back to your nearest Home Depot customer service desk, and you should get taken care of. I love the clearly labeled drawers, too. SAE and metric-sized wrenches and sockets are included.

This set would be a little cumbersome to carry through a junkyard, but it looks perfect for a garage kit or even something to bring to races as part of your pit kit.

$99: 280-Piece Husky Tool Kit (50% Off) See It

Here are the full specs, by the way:

Husky

If you need something even bigger, the 300-piece version is also discounted to $169 (32% off). And if you’re looking for power tools, check out some of the deals The Home Depot’s running on Ryobi stuff this week.

Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice.

Check out our full rundown of Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holiday deals curated for car people.