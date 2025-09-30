Tool Deals Under $20: DeWalt, Craftsman, and More Over 40% Off During Early Prime Days

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Amazon’s October Prime Day deals are coming up on the 7th and 8th, but it’s already discounting a whole bunch of stuff for early Prime Big Deal Days. Check out this excellent haul of handy tools from good brands like DeWalt, Craftsman, Irwin, Crescent, Makita, and more that are all under 20 bucks.

We found particularly compelling deals on a Craftsman screwdriver set and a versatile DeWalt bit set, plus some nice-looking Makita work gloves for very short money. These wide-mouthed Irwin Vise-Grips look like they could be useful around the shop, too.

Here’s a full rundown of all the best sub-$20 deals we’re seeing right now.

Our Favorite Early Prime Day Tool Deals Under $20

40% Off: Irwin Sheet Metal Vise Grips See It

49% Off: 8-Piece Craftsman Screwdriver Set See It

43% Off: DeWalt Power Screwdriver Bit Set See It