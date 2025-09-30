Tool Deals Under $20: DeWalt, Craftsman, and More Over 40% Off During Early Prime Days

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Amazon’s October Prime Day deals are coming up on the 7th and 8th, but it’s already discounting a whole bunch of stuff for early Prime Big Deal Days. Check out this excellent haul of handy tools from good brands like DeWalt, Craftsman, Irwin, Crescent, Makita, and more that are all under 20 bucks.
We found particularly compelling deals on a Craftsman screwdriver set and a versatile DeWalt bit set, plus some nice-looking Makita work gloves for very short money. These wide-mouthed Irwin Vise-Grips look like they could be useful around the shop, too.
Here’s a full rundown of all the best sub-$20 deals we’re seeing right now.
Our Favorite Early Prime Day Tool Deals Under $20
40% Off: Irwin Sheet Metal Vise GripsSee It
49% Off: 8-Piece Craftsman Screwdriver SetSee It
43% Off: DeWalt Power Screwdriver Bit SetSee It
More Awesome Early Prime Day Tool Deals Under $20
- DeWalt Magnetic Drive Guide Bit Set for $14.79 (save $8.03)
- Crescent 10″ Adjustable Wrench for $17.54 (save $12.58)
- Crescent Wiss Tradesman Shears for $15.99 (save $11.02)
- Wera Kraftform Slotted Screwdriver for $19.95(save $9.14)
- Craftsman Ratcheting Screwdriver Set for $16.98 (save $7.07)
- Workpro Folding Utility Knife 3-Pack for $15.99 (save $10.00)
- Makita Open-Cuff Work Gloves for $16.99 (save $6.81)
- Ironclad General Utility Gloves for $18.62 (save $8.67)
- Estwing 2-lb Drilling/Crack Hammer for $15.98 (save $6.21)
- Stalwart 15-Piece Household Tool Kit for $17.12 (save $7.87)
- Craftsman Precision Screwdriver Set for $19.98 (save $5.11)
- Marshalltown Hand Sander for $15.95 (save $5.37)
- Craftsman 16-oz Ball Peen Hammer for $19.98 (save $4.54)
- Irwin 16-oz Rip-Claw Hammer for $16.99 (save $4.00)
- Craftsman 8-Piece Screwdriver Set for $14.98 (save $14.17)
- Smallrig Folding Multi-Tool for $16.79 (save $4.20)
- Workpro 10-Piece Crowfoot Wrench Set for $19.99 (save $5.00)
- Workpro 2-Piece Adjustable Wrench Set for $18.39 (save $4.60)
- Workpro Mini Long-Reach Pliers Set for $15.29 (save $2.70)
- Workpro Mini Socket & Bit Set for $19.99 (save $3.00)
- Workpro Groove-Joint Pliers Set for $18.99 (save $2.00)
- Workpro 14″ Bolt Cutter for $15.99 (save $1.73)
- Mossy Oak 13-in-1 Multi-Tool for $19.79 (save $2.20)
Want to keep shopping? Check out even more tools under $20.
