Tool Deals Under $20: DeWalt, Craftsman, and More Over 40% Off During Early Prime Days

Some nice name-brand tools are more than 40% off during Amazon's October Early Prime Days sale.

By Andrew P. Collins

Published

Amazon tools under $20 for Early Prime Days
Amazon, edited by the author

Amazon’s October Prime Day deals are coming up on the 7th and 8th, but it’s already discounting a whole bunch of stuff for early Prime Big Deal Days. Check out this excellent haul of handy tools from good brands like DeWalt, Craftsman, Irwin, Crescent, Makita, and more that are all under 20 bucks.

We found particularly compelling deals on a Craftsman screwdriver set and a versatile DeWalt bit set, plus some nice-looking Makita work gloves for very short money. These wide-mouthed Irwin Vise-Grips look like they could be useful around the shop, too.

Here’s a full rundown of all the best sub-$20 deals we’re seeing right now.

Our Favorite Early Prime Day Tool Deals Under $20

40% Off: Irwin Sheet Metal Vise Grips

Vise Grip sheetmetal pliers
See It

49% Off: 8-Piece Craftsman Screwdriver Set

Craftsman screwdriver set
See It

43% Off: DeWalt Power Screwdriver Bit Set

DeWalt bit set
See It

More Awesome Early Prime Day Tool Deals Under $20

Want to keep shopping? Check out even more tools under $20.

 
