Half-Off Batteries and Free Tools: The Home Depot’s Black Friday Ryobi Sale Is On Already

The Home Depot is discounting a lot of Ryobi power tools, but its Black Friday battery deals are particularly hot buys right now.

The best deal I’m seeing here so far, as of Tuesday, November 18, is this two-battery-plus-charger combo pack for just $99 (less than half the normal price) with one of several free tools to choose from. There are a bunch of solid options on the freebie list, though the angle grinder, fan, recip saw, and 1/2 inch impact wrench might catch your eye the most if you’re into working on cars. Whichever you need, make sure to click through the “free gift with purchase” menu to claim that tool.

Another great battery grab is this three-pack-plus-charger for $179. This is also better than 50% off—you’d get a lot of tool runtime for very little money with this kit.

And once you’re adding to your Ryobi battery inventory, you might want to check out what kind of green tool deals are going, right? Here are a few on our radar for the holiday shopping season so far:

