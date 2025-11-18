Half-Off Batteries and Free Tools: The Home Depot’s Black Friday Ryobi Sale Is On Already

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The Home Depot is discounting a lot of Ryobi power tools, but its Black Friday battery deals are particularly hot buys right now.
The best deal I’m seeing here so far, as of Tuesday, November 18, is this two-battery-plus-charger combo pack for just $99 (less than half the normal price) with one of several free tools to choose from. There are a bunch of solid options on the freebie list, though the angle grinder, fan, recip saw, and 1/2 inch impact wrench might catch your eye the most if you’re into working on cars. Whichever you need, make sure to click through the “free gift with purchase” menu to claim that tool.
Another great battery grab is this three-pack-plus-charger for $179. This is also better than 50% off—you’d get a lot of tool runtime for very little money with this kit.
And once you’re adding to your Ryobi battery inventory, you might want to check out what kind of green tool deals are going, right? Here are a few on our radar for the holiday shopping season so far:
Ryobi Power Tool Deals Under $200 At The Home Depot for Black Friday
- $179.00: RYOBI ONE+ 18V High Performance Starter Kit (One 2.0 Ah & Two 4.0 Ah Batteries) 51% off normal price
- $169.00: RYOBI Hybrid Tri-Power Tripod Light (Tool Only, No Battery) 15% off normal price
- You can also get this with batteries for $328—higher price, but a better deal RYOBI ONE+ 18V HIGH PERFORMANCE Kit w/ (2) 4.0 Ah Batteries, 2.0 Ah Battery, Charger, & Hybrid Tri-Power Tripod Light 42% off normal price
- $119.00: RYOBI ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 4-1/2 in. Angle Grinder (Tool Only, No Battery) 8% off normal price
- $99.00: RYOBI ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Battery and Charger Kit with Hybrid Fan 62% off normal price
- $99.00: RYOBI ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit (2.0 Ah & 4.0 Ah Batteries) 51% off normal price
- $99.00: RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 in. Impact Wrench (Tool Only, No Battery) 29% off normal price
- $99.00: RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless Drill/Driver & Impact Driver Combo Kit 29% off normal price
- $64.97: RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless High Pressure Inflator Kit with 2.0 Ah Battery 28% off normal price
- $59.00: RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/4 in. Impact Driver Kit with 1.5 Ah Battery 14% off normal price
- $39.97: RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless Dual Function Inflator/Deflator (Tool Only, No Battery) 43% off normal price
- $24.97: RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless High Pressure Inflator (Tool Only, No Battery) 38% off normal price
Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice.
