The Best Amazon Prime Day Lego Deal Is This Perfect $20 Off-Roader Set

Your kids will love this adorable truck, bike, and camp setup. It's an easy splurge for just $19.99.

Lego off-road kit on sale on Amazon
Usually, the Lego sets that suck me in are the super detailed and complex ones with a million pieces and a licensed brand tie-in. But honestly, this simple and kid-friendly off-road camp kit looks really fun for all ages. And it’d make a great desk decoration, whether you’re in kindergarten or a corner office. I found some other fun buildable models on sale this week for Amazon’s October Prime Days, too.

$19.99: Lego 4×4 Adventure Kit with Truck, Bikes, Characters, and Camp Site (33% off!)

LEGO City 4x4 Off-Roader Adventures Toy Truck

If you like that one and want to splurge a little more, this really cool jungle safari rig-and-animals kit is also on sale.

$27.95: Lego Jungle Explorers (20% off!)

More Lego and Model Deals for Amazon Prime Day

These prices were accurate at the time of publication, but may have changed by the time you see this.

 
