The Vacuum You Want for Car Cleaning Is Almost 40% Off for Amazon Prime Day

The rechargeable Shark Wandvac is perfect for car cleaning, with better ergo and quieter operation than most shop vacuums. Save $50 on one now.

By Andrew P. Collins

Published

0
Shark Wandvac is perfect for car detailing.
Shark

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Shark is an excellent vacuum brand—I’ve run one of its uprights (a Shark Navigator) in my house for years, and I absolutely love it for performance and build quality. Right now, during Amazon’s October Prime Day sales, you can get a cordless handheld Shark unit that looks perfect for car cleaning for a sweet 38% off.

This thing has a washable filter, crevice tool, and charging cradle. Grab it in black or rose gold for $50 off regular pricing. You can get graphite grey, too, but that’s not quite as cheap. Expect better ergonomics and quieter operation than most shop vacs!

$79.99: Shark Wandvac (normally $129.99)
See It

More Great Amazon Prime Day Deals on Quality Car-Cleaning Products

Super Cheap Useful Stuff From Non-Brands

Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but take note, sales might end at any time.

 
my favorite black friday deals and gift ideas for car enthusiasts

So many deals

So little time. The Drive team will save you money on all kinds of gear for your car and garage.

START SAVING
 