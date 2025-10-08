The Best EDC Knife Amazon Prime Day Deals From Coast, Gerber, and Even KA-BAR

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Coast and Gerber are consistently in my top recommendations for everyday carry pocket knives. They tend to offer really solid value—an excellent quality-to-price ratio. During Amazon’s October Prime Day deals this week, you can score one for even less money and get a screaming deal.

My own knife needs are mostly limited to box opening, cable-tie cutting, and maybe occasionally dicing up an apple if I want to feel like Jerimah Johnson for a few minutes. That’s why I love my Coast Tanto-blade folding knife—it’s plenty strong for daily slicing duties, but super light and slim enough to share a pocket with my phone. It’s a solid buy at its $50 list price and a steal at just $24.99 this week.

If you want something a little tougher, Gerber is doing a deep discount on a really nice fixed-blade survival knife. A 36% discount brings the price to just $39.55.

And for those who really want to be hardcore, the full-size US-made KA-BAR Marines fighting knife is also on sale at 14% off, bringing the price to $104. You might scare people if you bust that thing out at a barbecue or KOA campground, but it is an elegant piece of kit, and there is something cool about its WWII heritage.

