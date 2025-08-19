These Great EDC Pocket Knives and Flashlights Are Half Off Until Labor Day

You can get a great $100 titanium knife for $50 right now, plus get great deals on lamps and flashlights.

By Andrew P. Collins

Published

Coast EDC stuff on sale
Coast Portland

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Coast Portland, one of our favorite purveyors of everyday-carry knives and lights, is doing a huge sale from now through Labor Day (September 1). Even the Founder’s Series Select Titanium, which I almost always tote with me, is marked down from $100 to $50 for the next few days. Come paw through the catalog here and see what you like.

Titanium Tanto Blade for $49.99 (Normally $99.99)
See It

Coast has pretty good prices on any given day, but I’ll run down the full list of what’s heavily discounted (40%-50% off) for this sale. Coast also does free shipping over $75 to entice you into buying multiple items … with prices this good, it’s probably worth taking that deal. Full disclosure: Prices may change from the time I’m writing this to the time you’re clicking on it. But as of now, these deals are excellent.

Knives 40%-50% Off

  • FDX306 (3.03″ blade, double lock, skeleton handle)
  • Origin Damascus (3.35″ blade, frame lock, topo-style Damascus handle)
  • Origin Silver (3.35″ blade, frame lock, silver-on-silver)
  • Select Black (2.85″ blade, liner lock, tactical texture grip)
  • Reserve Shift (swappable-blade utility knife, red grip)

Lanterns 40%-50% Off

  • EAL22 (Storm-proof area light)

Headlamps 40%-50% Off

  • HL8R (USB-C rechargeable, heavy-duty focusing headlamp)
  • XPH25R (Rechargeable lightweight headlamp)

Flashlights 40%-50% Off

  • HX5R (Pure beam-focused microlight)
  • TX22R (Dual-power cop-style heavy hand light)
  • XP18R (Rechargeable dual-power mid-sized lamp)
